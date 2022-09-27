ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Holiday hiring is underway! See who is hiring and how many jobs are available

By Amanda Henderson, Photojournalist: Fernando Flores
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago
Cadrene Heslop

San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates

Energy bill rebates will come to many soon because of a new state spending approval. The amount set aside is $42 million. The money is a part of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The city's plan will see all CPS Energy customers in San Antonio receive a rebate on their bills. All San Antonio, Texas, citizens are users of CPS Energy. (source)
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Dead bugs and tacos found in Wingstop kitchen

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and Harlingen for this week’s Food 4 Thought. Restaurants with a “Que Rico” perfect score from their local health department receive a “Top Performer” sticker to display on their front door. Restaurants with health code violations could receive an unannounced visit from the Food 4 Thought […]
MCALLEN, TX
KSAT 12

USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather

San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE
valleybusinessreport.com

RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
LA FERIA, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Santikos Entertainment offering $5 movie tickets for notable professions

SAN ANTONIO - Here's a treat for some hard-working professions in our area. Santikos Entertainment wants to reward you with a discount!. Starting Friday, Santikos will offer $5 movies for all teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders. The offer is available at all Santikos theaters and runs until October 19....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport

SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley

PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
PHARR, TX
KENS 5

Here's when San Antonians will receive their CPS Energy credit

SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy customers in the San Antonio area are getting a smaller electricity bill for Christmas. The utility on Tuesday announced it would distribute $42.5 million in direct rebates via those December bills, following city council's recent conversations about how to spend millions in surplus revenue.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

