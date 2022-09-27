Holiday hiring is underway! See who is hiring and how many jobs are available

Read full article on original website
texasstandard.org
State sent financial aid to 1.1 million unemployed Texans. Now it wants that money back.
Kathryn Tapia was laid off in March 2020 from her job at a daycare in Harlingen. So she applied for unemployment. She was one of the 2.5 million Texans who applied for unemployment in the first three months of the pandemic — or somewhere between 10 and 20 times the number in an average year.
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill Rebates
Energy bill rebates will come to many soon because of a new state spending approval. The amount set aside is $42 million. The money is a part of the budget for the 2023 fiscal year. The city's plan will see all CPS Energy customers in San Antonio receive a rebate on their bills. All San Antonio, Texas, citizens are users of CPS Energy. (source)
FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Dead bugs and tacos found in Wingstop kitchen
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to McAllen and Harlingen for this week’s Food 4 Thought. Restaurants with a “Que Rico” perfect score from their local health department receive a “Top Performer” sticker to display on their front door. Restaurants with health code violations could receive an unannounced visit from the Food 4 Thought […]
KSAT 12
USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather
San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
news4sanantonio.com
Property line questions raised after woman buys home - plus 3/4 of home next door
SAN ANTONIO – A buyer getting a deal on an investment home got more than she bargained for when she looked closer at the paperwork. The Trouble Shooters show you the warning for buyers and the lessons property owners all over the city can take away from her experience.
KSAT 12
Man arrested on fraud charges after posing as licensed HVAC contractor
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Precinct 3 Constable is asking anyone who might have come into contact with Semper Fi Mechanical Services HVAC to contact deputies as they might be the victims of fraud. The HVAC company was run by Michael Reyes. Both Reyes and the company...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
news4sanantonio.com
San Marcos facility recycles catalytic converters, advocates for action to quell theft
SAN MARCOS, Texas—Catalytic converters are being stolen off of vehicles nationwide. It's something we've been covering for years now. The San Antonio Police Department reports there were 1,381 catalytic converter thefts in 2021. It's the part of your car that helps filter out toxic chemicals into less harmful emissions.
valleybusinessreport.com
RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries
Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
Increase in flu cases at La Feria HS causes shock to ISD
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A huge number of students and teachers from La Feria High School have been out sick due to the flu. School administrators say these cases have caught them off guard because flu season has not even started just yet. “We have gotten reports that our students have been tested and it’s […]
'Supposed to get worse': San Antonian bracing for impact as Hurricane Ian inches toward Orlando
SAN ANTONIO — More than 1.8 million people are without power in Florida right now as Hurricane Ian slams the Florida coast. The powerful storm turned streets into rivers and is threatening catastrophic damage further inland as it inches closer to Orlando. That's where Andrea Canchola, a San Antonio...
news4sanantonio.com
Santikos Entertainment offering $5 movie tickets for notable professions
SAN ANTONIO - Here's a treat for some hard-working professions in our area. Santikos Entertainment wants to reward you with a discount!. Starting Friday, Santikos will offer $5 movies for all teachers, healthcare workers, and first responders. The offer is available at all Santikos theaters and runs until October 19....
news4sanantonio.com
TSA discovers $162K in cash inside man's bag at San Antonio airport
SAN ANTONIO - TSA agents at the San Antonio International Airport stopped a man they say was traveling with large amounts of cash. Now, he's being charged with money laundering. According to arrest records, TSA agents found nearly $162,000 in cash in 21-year-old Alberto Gonzalez Junior's carry-on luggage. Police say...
KSAT 12
10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to data analytics company
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KSAT 12
Business on the border a concern for those in the Rio Grande Valley
PHARR, Texas – Nearly six months ago, Governor Greg Abbott added inspections for 18-wheelers at international land ports of entry. The inspections did not include looking into the cab of any commercial transport vehicles. The inspections resulted in massive delays that left drivers without access to diesel, water or...
CBS Austin
Truck thefts are on the rise in Texas. Officials say human smuggling is one reason why.
SAN ANTONIO - Vehicle thefts are on the rise nationwide, but experts say trucks stolen in Texas aren't as likely to be recovered. Rick Morin says he's one of the lucky ones. We introduced you to Morin in early September when his prized pickup truck was stolen out of his driveway.
KENS 5
Here's when San Antonians will receive their CPS Energy credit
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy customers in the San Antonio area are getting a smaller electricity bill for Christmas. The utility on Tuesday announced it would distribute $42.5 million in direct rebates via those December bills, following city council's recent conversations about how to spend millions in surplus revenue.
news4sanantonio.com
Firefighters working to extinguish large mulch fire on the Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County and San Antonio Fire Departments are working to extinguish a mulch fire on the Southwest part of town. If you happen to be anywhere in the area, you can probably smell or see the smoke from the fire. According to officials, the fire...
KSAT 12
List: 10 best public middle schools in the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public middle schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KSAT 12
CPS Energy customers to receive City Council-approved rebate as credit on December bill
SAN ANTONIO – This December, CPS Energy customers will receive a credit from the City of San Antonio as part of recent action by the City Council, according to a press release from CPS Energy. The rebate comes after high natural gas prices, and extremely hot summer weather led...
