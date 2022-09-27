ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana Hunter Under Investigation After She Killed & Skinned A Siberian Husky She Thought Was A Wolf

And I’ll just go ahead and say it, this article isn’t gonna be for everybody, so if you just want to scroll on through, be my guest. A Montana woman has drawn a ton of criticism and outrage (and probably legal ramifications) after she went on social media and posted a picture of a Siberian husky that she killed and skinned while bear hunting in Montana.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Nau's, stalwart Austin drugstore, to close

Clarksville standby Nau's Enfield Drug, open since 1951, will soon close its doors permanently. Driving the news: The drugstore was never able to recover from the pre-pandemic shuttering of its old-school soda fountain. The diner portion had closed due to a mix of labor shortages and property upkeep needs. "If...
AUSTIN, TX
Best Day Ever: Chris Berry of tech nonprofit OhioX

We're back with another installment of Best Day Ever, our feature highlighting how movers and shakers spend their time in Central Ohio.As the president of statewide tech nonprofit OhioX, Chris Berry is working to build our state into the "Silicon Heartland" tech hub — a mission expedited by Intel's recent arrival.We asked Berry to share his local favorites.📻 Music to start your day: WNCI (97.9 FM) , it's a nice combo of music and what's happening in Columbus. 🍠 Breakfast: Northstar Cafe in the Short North. Sitting outside and watching High Street wake up is the perfect start to any...
COLUMBUS, OH
Florida begins recovery efforts as Ian moves through state

Recovery efforts are underway in Florida in the aftermath of devastating Hurricane Ian, which continued to move northeast as a tropical storm across the state Thursday on its way to the Carolinas. Driving the news:. 2.6 million in the state were without power Thursday after Ian brought strong winds, "life-threatening,...
FLORIDA STATE
National Democrats will spend big in Arizona to support Adrian Fontes

A national Democratic group is preparing to fund a likely seven-figure ad campaign to help Adrian Fontes in the secretary of state race. Driving the news: The Democratic Association of Secretaries of State (DASS) announced on Tuesday that it's preparing a $25 million nationwide campaign to back Democrats in races to be their states' top election officials.
ARIZONA STATE
What to plant this fall in Houston

Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
HOUSTON, TX
