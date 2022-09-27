Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves
This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves. Just moments ago,...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
The One Man That Can Carry the Chicago Bears
The one man that can carry the Chicago Bears. I got news for you, it’s not Justin Fields. His been disappointing so far this season but he’s still very young. The one man that can carry the Bears this season is Khalil Herbert. Changing of the Guard?. David...
Is Russell Wilson on the decline in Denver?
Russell Wilson is not off to Russell Wilson-like start with the Denver Broncos and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Is it because the 10-year NFL veteran is beginning to decline as a signal-caller?. Nick Wright suggested as much earlier this week. Colin Cowherd addressed Wright's points Thursday on "The Herd,"...
How good is Lamar Jackson? Plus, Bills' new offense, ascending teams
At this time last year, the Bills were 2-1. Exactly as they are this season. But their offense felt very different in 2021. Through the first three weeks last season, the Bills led at halftime in every single game. In fact, their average halftime lead was 12.3 points in those three games. That was No. 1 in the NFL.
Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
NFL Week 4 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
As the first few weeks of the season have shown, you never know what's going to happen in the NFL. The Dolphins, Eagles and Jaguars are the talk of the league, while the Bengals and Patriots are bottom-feeders. But it's still early. This week features a game in London, a...
There is NO quarterback controversy in Dallas right? | THE HERD
Dallas Cowboys insider Matt Mosley joins Colin Cowherd and discusses whether or not there is a quarterback controversy in Dallas despite Cooper Rush's great play in his past two starts. Colin reacts to Matt Mosleys's words.
NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Bills-Ravens
The Buffalo Bills hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo and Baltimore are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. Buffalo fell to 2-1 with a 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore is also 2-1 after defeating the New England Patriots, 37-26.
Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
Is Jimmy Garoppolo getting too much blame for 49ers' struggles?
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers' offense looked out of sync and disconnected in the team's 11-10 loss to the Denver Broncos this past Sunday night. The 30-year-old Garoppolo was sacked four times and turned the ball over twice in his first start of the season. He was called for a safety after stepping out of the end zone while throwing a pass that was picked off and returned for a touchdown by Denver's Bradley Chubb, which would have counted had he not stepped out.
This Packers-Giants Trade Sends WR Kenny Golladay To Green Bay
The New York Giants are the most surprising 2-1 team in the NFL. Their defense has come up big at the end of some games, doing what they can to make up for an underwhelming offensive performance. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers end up being on the horizon?
What can Dolphins prove with a TNF win over Bengals? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The undefeated Miami Dolphins are set to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football. Tua Tagovailoa and company are looking for Miami's first 4-0 start since 1995, while Cincinnati is aiming to even their record at 2-2. Tua and Jaylen Waddle are expected to play despite their injuries. However, the Bengals are (-3.5) to win in Week 4. Terrell Suggs joins Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes to discuss what the Dolphins can prove with a win on Thursday Night Football.
NFL odds Week 4: Fly the Jets, steer the Broncos, other best bets
Well, we sure learned a lot about this season last weekend. For starters, the Dolphins are legitimate, while the Raiders are in trouble. Jalen Hurts is proving the haters wrong and showing he can play in this league, and Lamar Jackson has accounted for more touchdowns than any single NFL team.
Could Cooper Rush's play cause QB controversy for Cowboys?
Ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones welcomed a quarterback controversy with Dak Prescott out due to injury and Cooper Rush filling in. Jones might have gotten his wish granted on Monday night. The Cowboys pulled off a 23-16 comeback win...
Bears Injury Report Keeps Growing Ahead Of Matchup With New York
After their victory over the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears have been dealing with injuries galore. David Montgomery left Sunday's win in the first quarter as did Byron Pringle, who the Bears just recently placed on injured reserve. But as the week progressed towards the road matchup in New York,...
Are the Dallas Cowboys a top-10 team in the NFL?
Following an emphatic victory over the New York Giants on Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys have vaulted into the No. 10 spot in USA Today's latest NFL power rankings. This is certainly a welcome sight for Cowboys fans, especially considering many wrote the team off after Dak Prescott's thumb injury.
Davis Mills as Texans’ long-term QB? Evidence building against him
After a third straight game watching his team struggle to finish out a game well, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith was asked about the progress he has seen in second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Smith mentioned Mills' pocket presence and better throws overall against the Chicago Bears than in the previous...
Wilson returns for Jets; Trubisky stays course in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The New York Jets and Zach Wilson are where the Pittsburgh Steelers are going with Kenny Pickett. The only question, it seems, is when. Mitch Trubisky's job is to make sure it's later, not sooner, a full-circle moment for a player formerly on the other side of the equation.
Ed Reed says Lamar Jackson must worry about his contract first | THE HERD
Lamar Jackson rejected a $230M offer from the Baltimore Ravens but former safety Ed Reed provided advice to the QB, saying to 'be smart about what you're doing.' In other words, Lamar must look out for himself and his contract. Colin Cowherd reacts to Reed's comments.
