ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

14th Sounds of Conejo marching band competition set to kick off at Thousand Oaks High

By Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eRbF4_0iBOy0ZZ00

Eleven high school bands will compete Saturday at the 14th Sounds of Conejo event at Thousand Oaks High School.

The Lancer marching band expects nearly 1,000 spectators to watch the student musicians perform. The band performed its dress rehearsal Friday at half-time of the football game between Thousand Oaks and Newbury Park high schools.

Gates open at the event Saturday at 6 p.m., and show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for children and $15 for adults.

For more information, visit tohsband.org .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: 14th Sounds of Conejo marching band competition set to kick off at Thousand Oaks High

Comments / 0

Related
plaidtruth.com

Band’s high hopes for homecoming

Our upcoming first school dance of the year, homecoming, starts at 6:30 p.m. on October 1. Simultaneously at Thousand Oaks High School, on the same day at 7 p.m. our high school band members will be performing in an invite only band show with over ten other bands from around the Ventura and Los Angeles area. Therefore, our band students had to compromise on going to homecoming in order to participate in the event.
VENTURA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

37th Annual Best of Ventura County

Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Surfer-Songwriter Returns forTwo Nights at the Santa Barbara Bowl

Read all of the stories in our “Fall’s Cultural Harvest” cover here. Even if he spends most of his time in Hawai‘i these days, Santa Barbara still considers Jack Johnson our own surfing-songwriting son. He studied film at UCSB, played Del Playa keggers in Isla Vista, and owns a home near the Montecito shoreline, where he lived when the town was more sleepy than chichi. If you’re a UCSB grad of a certain era, he may even be your friend, or a friend of a friend, or at least an up-close anecdote that you use to impress otherwise never-been-that-close fans of his mellow, campfire-perfect music.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousand Oaks, CA
Education
City
Newbury Park, CA
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Local
California Education
Key News Network

The Antelope Valley Fair “What a Ride!” Has Begun, Join the Fun

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: For the first time since the pandemic began, the Antelope Valley Fair has returned to fairgoers’ delight. People were enjoying rides, food, and the freedom of being outdoors mask-free when Key News Network was there around 5:00 p.m. Saturday and interviewed Marlon Arzu who had a presence at the fair with merchandise from his store “Urbanomics.”
LANCASTER, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

SALT CREEK GRILLE RESTAURANT – It’s Time for That Autumn Goodness

Looking for that perfect fall-time date spot? Look no further than Salt Creek Grille! Located conveniently at the Valencia Town Center, Salt Creek Grille offers a huge variety of comfortable classics and contemporary cuisine that’s guaranteed to cater to every single palate after a long day of shopping (both actual and window). Favorites like their Filet Mignon and Mesquite Grilled Baby Back Ribs are just the beginning of their extensive menu. They also offer vegetarian and customizable options, so call your order in today or inquire about reservations and specials: 661-222-9999.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Marching Band#The Band#Local Life#Thousand Oaks High School#Havingfun#Performance Info#Dress Rehearsal#Highschool
News Channel 3-12

Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities

OXNARD, Calif.-Oxnard residents have something new to feel good about. Oxnard ranked fourth on Neighbor.com's third annual "Most Neighborly Cities in America" survey. The nationwide neighborhood storage company based its rankings a variety of data including charitable donations, volunteering, and happiness. Oxnard is known for its strawberry fields, cultural festivals, historic district, harbor and beaches.  The post Oxnard ranks fourth of list of neighborly cities appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OXNARD, CA
myburbank.com

Mountain Lion Sighting in Burbank, What You Need to Know About These Big Cats

On August 23, 2022 at 11:45pm a mountain lion was sighted on the 1900 block of Bonita Ave. The cougar had traveled about a mile away from the Burbank hills and crossed the busy Glenoaks Boulevard before being spotted in a residential neighborhood. The Burbank Animal Shelter put out an alert on social media and released a community mountain lion awareness guide.
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Santa Clarita Radio

New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For October 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row

New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – October 2022: La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
santabarbarawedding.com

Classy, Grand, and Colorful Indian Wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara

Today’s couple shared their incredible and extravagant wedding at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort with Santa Barbara Wedding Style. The day was full of bright vivid colors, multiple outfit changes, and a wonderful group of wedding vendors who made the event possible—these included Blue Lotus Insights who provided full coordination and Shawna Yamamoto who additionally added to well-thought out design of the entire day.
theregistrysocal.com

Renovations at Historic Brunswick Court Building in Pasadena to be Completed in November

PASADENA, Calif. — After 135 years, Old Town Pasadena is getting an inside look at the historic bones of the Brunswick Court Building on Colorado Boulevard. This three-story gem is being carefully revitalized by builder Abbott Construction into an upscale mixed-use office and retail space. California luxury electric car company Lucid Motors has already nominated the ground level as its newest show floor.
PASADENA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy