VANCOUVER – City of Vancouver Lodging Tax grant applications for projects or events that will increase overnight and day-visit tourism. An optional grant overview and orientation meeting for those interested in applying will occur at 3 p.m. on Thu., Oct. 13 at City Hall (415 West 6th Street). The meeting will also be hosted online for those who wish to attend virtually. A recording of the meeting will be posted on the city’s website at Lodging Tax Grant Program | City of Vancouver, Washington, USA. The orientation meeting will include training on Foundant Technologies, the city’s new grant application software.

VANCOUVER, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO