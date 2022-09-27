Read full article on original website
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver PD runs in honor of Donald Sahota
Police officer Donald Sahota’s memory was a huge part of the Appletree Marathon earlier this month. For Bret Olson, it was an opportunity to do something to honor his friend, his fellow officer, at least one more time. For Holly Musser, it was one more way to connect with...
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County Council District 2 candidates participate in candidate forum
Michelle Belkot and Chartisha Roberts shared their views this week at the forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County. Three of the five positions on the Clark County Council are up for grabs on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Earlier this week, the candidates for the District 2 seat participated in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County at the Vancouver Community Library.
ClarkCountyToday
Area residents can keep leaves out of storm drains with free leaf disposal coupons
VANCOUVER – With the arrival of autumn and leaves falling and covering the ground, the annual Fall Leaf Coupon Program, courtesy of city of Vancouver and Clark County public works, can assist with proper disposal of leaves. The popular program allows residents to bring leaves to designated drop-off sites for free disposal. Keeping leaves out of streets helps prevent clogged stormwater drains and localized flooding.
ClarkCountyToday
County fire marshal extends open burning recreational fire ban indefinitely
VANCOUVER – The Clark County Fire Marshal Dan Young has extended the open burning and recreational fire ban indefinitely. The ban will be in place until the county gets a significant rain event. The county will put out notice when the bans are ended. According to Fire Marshal Dan...
ClarkCountyToday
C-TRAN expands free youth fare program to all riders 18 and under
Youth riders can obtain a free pass at any C-TRAN Customer Service location, including the Vancouver Mall Transit Center. The C-TRAN Board of Directors has approved an expansion of the Youth Opportunity Pass program that will provide free access to transit to all riders 18 and under. The newly expanded free fares for youth riders will take effect on Oct. 1.
ClarkCountyToday
Public Works seeks feedback on proposed pickleball courts for Pacific Community Park at Sept. 29 meeting
Residents can participate in-person at 6 p.m. on Thu/, Sept. 29 at the Bud Van Cleve Meeting Room at Luke Jensen Sports Park. Clark County Public Works, Parks and Lands is hosting a public meeting to discuss the addition of four pickleball courts at Pacific Community Park and gather the community’s input.
ClarkCountyToday
Clark County auditor candidates square off at candidate forum
Auditor Greg Kimsey and opponent Brett Simpson each participate in Monday forum hosted by League of Women Voters of Clark County. The candidates for Clark County auditor on the Nov. 8 general election ballot met for a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County Monday at the Vancouver Community Library.
ClarkCountyToday
Medical Examiner’s Office determines identity of man in 2002 cold case
VANCOUVER – The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of a man whose body was discovered 20 years ago. The Medical Examiner’s Office recently identified James Orin Johnson Sr. as the unidentified person found in Ridgefield on Jan. 13, 2002. Johnson was 32 years old at the time of his death.
ClarkCountyToday
Port of Vancouver USA Board of Commissioners approve newly drawn districts
VANCOUVER – The Port of Vancouver USA Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to adopt the newly drawn district boundaries, as required by Washington law, RCW Title 53.16 and Title 29A.76. Redistricting occurs every 10 years, following the national decennial census. On Aug. 23, the port held the first of...
ClarkCountyToday
Deputies arrest suspect in Hazel Dell assault with machete
Vancouver man taken to area hospital with minor tissue wounds. On Monday (Sept. 26), at about 5:45 p.m., Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an active physical disturbance involving a machete behind the Globe Lighting business in Hazel Dell. Multiple witnesses reported an altercation involving two males at...
ClarkCountyToday
Battle Ground Public Schools director of Career and Technical Education earns national recognition
In her current role, Cindy Arnold launched middle-school CTE programs by creating design modeling and robotics classes. Cindy Arnold, Battle Ground Public Schools’ director of career and technical education, has been named the Association for Career and Technical Education’s Region V Administrator of the Year. She is one of five finalists for the 2023 national title, which will be announced on Nov. 30, 2022.
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: Jail Services takeover is the latest example of how the Democrat-controlled bureaucracy works
Area resident Rob Anderson expresses his displeasure for the Clark County Council’s decision to create a new Jail Services Department. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. “We’re not going...
ClarkCountyToday
Woodland Public Schools introduces Jump Start Kindergarten, a free transitional kindergarten for Woodland families starting Nov. 2
District families with children who turned four years of age by Aug. 31 who do not have access to a high-quality early learning program and would benefit from additional preparation for kindergarten are eligible. Woodland Public Schools officials recently announced the start of a transitional kindergarten program called Jump Start....
ClarkCountyToday
Washougal City Council appoints new mayor
David Stuebe was sworn in as mayor of Washougal Monday (Sept. 26) after a unanimous vote by members of the Washougal City Council. He will serve in Council Position No. 1 until late November 2023. Rochelle Ramos stepped down from the role on Sept. 17 to pursue a career growth opportunity in Utah.
ClarkCountyToday
Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue sidewalk improvement project construction to begin Monday (Oct. 3)
VANCOUVER – On Monday (Oct. 3), construction will begin on Northeast Hazel Dell Avenue, between Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 117th Street, to construct and repair sidewalks on both sides of the road. Construction is scheduled to be complete by late February 2023. Impacts to local access traffic and brief delays are possible during construction. Flaggers and signage will direct travelers through the construction area.
ClarkCountyToday
Vancouver Police arrest male who approached children at school bus stops
VANCOUVER – On Sept. 16, Vancouver Police were notified of a suspicious male who was reportedly talking with middle school-aged kids at a school bus stop in the area of NE 144th Avenue/Hearthwood Blvd. The male was offering the kids candy, inviting them to come over to his house...
ClarkCountyToday
Work to widen SR 14 between I-205 and SE 164th Avenue in Vancouver begins next week
VANCOUVER – Work to improve travel times and ease congestion on State Route 14 between Interstate 205 and Southeast 164th Avenue is about to begin. Starting Monday (Oct. 3), contracting crews from Rotschy, Inc. of Vancouver, WA working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will begin building a third lane on SR 14 near the I-205 Interchange.
ClarkCountyToday
City of Vancouver seeks applicants for Lodging Tax grants
VANCOUVER – City of Vancouver Lodging Tax grant applications for projects or events that will increase overnight and day-visit tourism. An optional grant overview and orientation meeting for those interested in applying will occur at 3 p.m. on Thu., Oct. 13 at City Hall (415 West 6th Street). The meeting will also be hosted online for those who wish to attend virtually. A recording of the meeting will be posted on the city’s website at Lodging Tax Grant Program | City of Vancouver, Washington, USA. The orientation meeting will include training on Foundant Technologies, the city’s new grant application software.
ClarkCountyToday
Letter: Stephanie McClintock for State representative, 18th District, position 1
Vancouver resident Kristi Valentine offers her support for McClintock in the Nov. 8 general election. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Stephanie McClinton will bring strong leadership to Olympia and...
ClarkCountyToday
Get expert help filing for college financial aid at WSU Vancouver
VANCOUVER – Prospective college students and their parents can get expert help filing for financial aid for college in fall 2022 at College Goal Washington, a free event that helps students and families complete the FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid). College Goal Washington will be offered four days in October in the Undergraduate Building, Room 100 at Washington State University Vancouver.
