Novel microfluidic device mimics nutrient exchange between mother and fetus affected by placental malaria

News-Medical.net
Changes in temperature may be behind the link between circadian disruption and cancer
Disruptions in circadian rhythm-;the ways that our bodies change in response to the 24-hour light and dark cycle-;have been linked to many different diseases, including cancer. The connection between the two has been poorly understood, even though shift workers and others with irregular schedules experience these disruptions regularly. But a new discovery from Scripps Research is helping answer what may be behind this correlation.
News-Medical.net
Cancer cells 'hijack' a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, research finds
Cancer Research UK-funded scientists have discovered that cancer cells 'hijack' a process used by healthy cells to spread around the body, completely changing current ways of thinking around cancer metastasis. The team based at the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge, found that blocking the activity of the...
News-Medical.net
Mouse model reveals link between GABA receptors and sleepiness in people with myotonic dystrophy
People with the inherited disorder myotonic dystrophy (DM) often experience excessive daytime sleepiness and fatigue, as well as altered responses to anesthetics that can put them at risk for complications when hospitalized. Emory researchers, in collaboration with colleagues at Columbia and University of Florida, now have evidence from a mouse...
News-Medical.net
Omega-3 fatty acids can stimulate active healing of inflammation in cases of severe COVID-19
Intravenous treatment with omega-3 fatty acids in elderly hospitalized patients in intensive care due to COVID-19 seems to have positive effects on the ability of the immune system to cope with the virus, according to a study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. In the future, the study, published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine, could lead to a complementary, cost-effective treatment for COVID-19.
News-Medical.net
Association between COVID-19 vaccination and increase in menstrual cycle length confirmed
A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
News-Medical.net
New capsule tunnels through mucus in the GI tract to deliver large protein drugs
One reason that it's so difficult to deliver large protein drugs orally is that these drugs can't pass through the mucus barrier that lines the digestive tract. This means that insulin and most other "biologic drugs" -; drugs consisting of proteins or nucleic acids -; have to be injected or administered in a hospital.
News-Medical.net
Mind-body practices can effectively reduce blood glucose levels in people with type 2 diabetes
Mind-body practices such as yoga and meditation are increasingly popular tools for promoting health and combating diseases, including type 2 diabetes. Approximately 66% of Americans with type 2 diabetes use mind-body practices and many do so because they believe it helps control their blood sugar. Until now, however, whether mind-practices can reduce blood glucose levels has never been rigorously quantified.
News-Medical.net
Researchers discover how cancer cells can turn off the immune system to help tumors grow
When cancer arises in the body, it starts with tumor cells that rapidly grow and divide and eventually spread. But what enables these nascent tumor cells to dodge the body's immune system, which is built to identify and fend off an attack from such defective cells? The answer to this question, which long mystified scientists, may be the key to unlocking more effective cancer treatments -; therapies that disable tumors' subversive maneuvers and allow the immune system to do its job.
News-Medical.net
Third-trimester fetuses with in utero opioid exposure exhibit smaller brain size on MRI
According to an open-access Editor's Choice article in ARRS' American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), third-trimester fetuses with in utero opioid exposure exhibited multiple smaller 2D biometric measurements of the brain, as well as altered fetal physiology, on investigational MRI. Noting the scarcity of imaging literature evaluating prenatal opioid exposure on...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
News-Medical.net
SARS-CoV-2 infections linked to increased incidence of new-onset type 1 diabetes in pediatric populations
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open explored the association of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection with an increase in new-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) incidences among coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients 18 years old and younger. Background. A growing body of research suggests that COVID-19...
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
News-Medical.net
What are the differences in transmissibility between novel and emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants?
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers compared the transmissibility of novel and emerging severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants. Background. Currently, the majority of reporting of secondary attack rates (SAR) in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have defined secondary infection as recent polymerase chain...
News-Medical.net
Weight loss can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, but not for lean people
Intentionally losing weight can bring long-term health benefits for individuals with obesity, regardless of the method or strategy they use, according to a study of almost 200,000 people. Those who lost more than 4.5kg had less weight gain and a lower risk of type 2 diabetes than those who did not lose weight, but lean individuals did not benefit, with weight loss attempts associated with longer-term weight gain and higher risks of type 2 diabetes. The research is publishing September 27th in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine.
News-Medical.net
Scientists develop a rapid, highly sensitive method for detection of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater
Wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) has been shown to be an excellent means of understanding the spread of SARS-CoV-2 in communities. It is now used in multiple areas across the world to track the prevalence of the virus, serving as a proxy for determining the status of COVID-19. Of particular importance is that WBE can be used to estimate the prevalence of COVID-19, including asymptomatic cases. However, one of the major drawbacks of WBE for SARS-CoV-2 has been that the traditional method was not very sensitive, and low viral loads could not be reliably detected.
News-Medical.net
Researchers find link between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures
Every three seconds, someone in the world is diagnosed with dementia. And while there is no known cure, changes in the brain can occur years before a dementia diagnosis. Now, a world-first study from the University of South Australia’s Australian Centre for Precision Health has found a link between metabolism and dementia-related brain measures, providing valuable insights about the disease.
News-Medical.net
Study suggests B-cell responses to booster vaccines are impeded by recent SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in Cell, researchers investigated whether the time of booster (third dose) vaccination relative to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is a crucial determinant of the elicited immune response; in particular, the antibody and B-cell responses. Background. A booster dose of messenger ribonucleic...
News-Medical.net
Brain stimulation combined with nasal spray containing nanoparticles can improve stroke recovery
In a recent study, researchers from Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University and other universities in China have reported that brain stimulation combined with a nose spray containing nanoparticles can improve recovery after ischemic stroke in an animal model. The nasal spray is a non-invasive method for delivering magnetic nanoparticles into the brain...
News-Medical.net
Treatment for neurological diseases often no longer effective enough in the later stages
Neurological diseases often begin with an inflammatory process and the degradation of the so-called myelin layer, which surrounds the nerve fibers (axons) like a protective insulating layer. This is usually followed by the ultimate damage to the nerve fibers (axonal neurodegeneration). The clock is now ticking: while the inflammatory process is still easily treatable in the early stages of neurological conditions, the relevant therapies are often no longer effective enough in the later stages.
