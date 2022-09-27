ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Man accused of stabbing his mom to death inside Anderson home

By James Howell Jr., Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0WJ8_0iBOxJIK00

ANDERSON — A 28-year-old man is accused of stabbing his mom to death inside her home in Anderson after they found her dead on Monday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman, identified in court documents as Janet Hart, 49, sent a text message on Sunday night saying her son was “acting like a fool” and “yelling and spitting” on her. In another text message, she said he was angry because she told him he couldn’t eat someone else’s food without their permission.

The woman was found dead inside her home near a table, according to the affidavit. On the table was a petition she filed earlier this month to put her son in a group home – claiming he was physically aggressive to her and suffers from hallucination, paranoia and delusions.

Through their investigation, detectives identified the man as a person of interest and later arrested him in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street, according to the affidavit.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said they are requesting a 72-hour extension to file formal charges and plan to do so on Friday.

During an interview with detectives, he said he is homeless because his mom kicked him out of the house and was watching the Colts game on Sunday, according to the affidavit. He wouldn’t tell detectives where he watched the game.

When a detective asked him if he stabbed his mom, he said she wasn’t his mom, wanted to know what happened and asked if they had pictures, according to the affidavit. He also told detectives they “solved the case.”

Anderson police say in situations where a loved one is a threat to themselves or others, it is best to call 911.

TOP STORIES: Teen suffers broken neck after two boys beat her in bathroom at Warren Central | Three dead, including 12-year-old, after wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp | Daycare shooting victim told police in 2021 suspect threatened to 'kill her' | Richmond K-9 officer Seara Burton dies 5 weeks after being shot in the line of duty
| Toddler in the back of stolen truck found safe at Speedway construction site

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anderson, IN
Anderson, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IN
WTHI

Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Missing Greenfield teen suspected in armed robbery

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Greenfield Police said a 17-year-old missing runaway is now suspected in an armed robbery just days after leaving home following a family argument. Noah Harris left home the night of Sept. 22 and was reported missing the next day. According to an updated Facebook post from...
GREENFIELD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Lincoln Street
WTHR

Grandma, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon home

AVON, Ind. — A man has been arrested for what police are calling an unintentional shooting at an Avon home that left a 4-year-old girl and her grandmother injured Wednesday. Members of the Avon Police Department identified 25-year-old Brandon Clark as the suspect in the shooting. He's been preliminarily arrested for criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
AVON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 59

Logansport man arrested after child molestation investigation

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A rural Logansport man faces charges after police say he molested two girls. The Indiana State Police said the arrest came after an investigation that began in August. Detectives with the Indiana State Police said they learned that two girls had possibly been molested by Justin Bault in Cass County.
LOGANSPORT, IN
WANE-TV

Marion police look for suspect in shooting

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators with the Marion Police Department are searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened Monday night in Grant County. Grant County Central Dispatch got a call around 7:10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2300 block of South Adams Street, according to a release.
MARION, IN
WANE-TV

Man arrested after chase on I-69

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne man was arrested after Indiana State Police said he led them on a chase up Interstate 69 in Grant County Thursday morning. Around 9:30 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a Nissan Sentra for traveling 89 mph on I-69, just south of the S.R. 18 interchange. The Nissan did not stop and led the trooper on a pursuit, state police said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Driver ejected in SR 19 crash after attempting to pass in no passing zone, says Hamilton Co. Sheriff’s Office

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver was ejected in a multi-vehicle crash in Hamilton County Tuesday. Around 3:42 p.m., the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a serious accident involving three vehicles on S.R. 19 between Field Dr. and 196th St. Based on preliminary evidence on scene and witness statements, police believe a Mitsubishi Eclipse […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
WRTV

WRTV

34K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy