Man accused of stabbing his mom to death inside Anderson home

ANDERSON — A 28-year-old man is accused of stabbing his mom to death inside her home in Anderson after they found her dead on Monday.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the woman, identified in court documents as Janet Hart, 49, sent a text message on Sunday night saying her son was “acting like a fool” and “yelling and spitting” on her. In another text message, she said he was angry because she told him he couldn’t eat someone else’s food without their permission.

The woman was found dead inside her home near a table, according to the affidavit. On the table was a petition she filed earlier this month to put her son in a group home – claiming he was physically aggressive to her and suffers from hallucination, paranoia and delusions.

Through their investigation, detectives identified the man as a person of interest and later arrested him in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street, according to the affidavit.

The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office said they are requesting a 72-hour extension to file formal charges and plan to do so on Friday.

During an interview with detectives, he said he is homeless because his mom kicked him out of the house and was watching the Colts game on Sunday, according to the affidavit. He wouldn’t tell detectives where he watched the game.

When a detective asked him if he stabbed his mom, he said she wasn’t his mom, wanted to know what happened and asked if they had pictures, according to the affidavit. He also told detectives they “solved the case.”

Anderson police say in situations where a loved one is a threat to themselves or others, it is best to call 911.