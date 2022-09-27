Read full article on original website
NASA DART Companion Delivers First Eerie Images of Asteroid Crash Site
On Monday, the world patiently watched as a little NASA spacecraft met its explosive fate. This box, slightly bigger than an oven and winged with solar panels, had been fated to die since it left Earth in November of last year. It was named DART, or the Double Asteroid Redirection Test.
See video of the moment NASA's DART spacecraft crashed itself into an asteroid and its livestream cut out
NASA tested its first method of deflecting a dangerous asteroid: crashing a space probe into it. DART hit the bullseye and beamed back the footage.
LOOK: NASA Drops Breathtaking Image of Earth’s Biggest Waves
NASA has done it again. This time the space agency released incredible satellite images of the world’s largest waves. In fact, they are so massive they can be seen from space. According to NASA, our planet’s tallest waves hit the coast of Nazaré, Portugal, while the fastest wave pummeled into Hawaii.
Scientists Discover Watery Landscape Over 400 Miles Beneath Earth's Surface
An incredibly rare gem diamond discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana contained important information into what lies in the Earth's lower mantle.
IFLScience
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers’ eyes were pointed towards NASA’s DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an “unprecedented success for planetary defense,” NASA Administrator...
Nasa Dart mission: Spacecraft slams into asteroid in first-ever planetary defence effort
At 7.14pm EDT, Nasa made history by slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid, marking the first time life on Earth has altered the course of a heavenly body.Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or Dart, slammed into the asteroid Dimorphos at 14,400 miles per hour to test whether the impact can alter the asteroid’s orbit. A faint grey smudge in the Dart spacecraft’s camera’s just minutes early, Dimorphos grew to become a huge, greyscale dragon’s egg, studded with boulders, as the spacecraft drew close in the moments before impact. The space agency hopes that spacecraft like Dart could one...
The US Navy keeps finding traces of jet fuel in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, even after it thought the water was safe
The USS Nimitz has been connected to San Diego's water supply, which "continues to provide fresh water to the crew that has been tested safe for use."
Planetary defense test targeting harmless asteroid nearly 7 million miles from Earth
A first-of-its-kind NASA mission aims to ram a spacecraft into a harmless asteroid Monday night. As Mark Strassmann reports, the method could someday be used to defend planet Earth.
NASA successfully crashes DART into asteroid in test to save Earth from future threats
NASA scientists hope the spacecraft's successful crash will change the path of the distant asteroid and help Earth develop a planetary defense system.
Nasa reveals stunning images of Earth’s biggest waves caught on satellite
NASA has shared stunning satellite images of the world's most "magnificent" waves - which are so big they can be seen from space. Earth's tallest waves were recorded smashing into the coast of Nazaré, Portugal, while the fastest wave barreled into Hawaii, in the satellite images released by the US space agency.
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact
NASA’s DART mission to ram a kinetic impactor into a harmless asteroid went perfectly yesterday, resulting in the desired destruction of the spacecraft. And as views from Earth showed, the effects of the impact weren’t subtle. The 1,340-pound spacecraft plowed into Dimorphos, a small moon around asteroid Didymos,...
After 150-Foot Wide Asteroid Flew Past Earth, NASA Says 4 More Are Coming
NASA has issued a warning for four more asteroids following the safe passage of a terrifying 150-foot wide big asteroid. A giant 150-foot diameter asteroid just passed the Earth from up close. On the one hand, NASA is getting ready to launch the Artemis I spacecraft to prepare for a crewed flight test and future human lunar exploration.
Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
ESA’s Deep Space Network Tracks DART Asteroid Impact
Today, all eyes will be looking up as NASA intentionally crashes the 1260-pound (570-kilogram) DART spacecraft into an orbiting asteroid at high speed. ESA’s Estrack network of ground stations, Europe’s ‘eyes on the sky’, will be particularly focused on the humanmade impactor, keeping track as it closes in on the 500-foot-wide (160-meter-wide) moving target in the world’s first test of asteroid deflection.
Images show Nasa’s Dart spacecraft’s asteroid impact from around - and off - the world
Nasa’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test, or Dart, made history on Monday as the first spacecraft to impact an asteroid and change its orbit. The spacecraft also provided a live feed of astonishing images of the boulder strewn, egg-shaped asteroid Dimophos as Dart sped toward its final destination on that space rock’s bumpy gray surface, the first time any human had gazed upon that landscape. But Dart’s cameras were not the only eyes watching Dimorphos on Monday. Ground-based telescopes from around the world as well as space-based telescopes on a nearby spacecraft and even the James Webb and Hubble space telescopes...
NASA’s first attempt to smack an asteroid was picture perfect
The final seconds of impact, caught on DART's live camera. NASAThe DART spacecraft is now in smithereens, but its legacy will shape interplanetary defense for years to come.
In photos: The aftermath of NASA's satellite crash with asteroid
The Italian space agency on Tuesday released the first images of the immediate aftermath of NASA slamming a spacecraft into an asteroid in a first-of-its-kind experiment on Monday. Why it matters: The undertaking — called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) — marked the first time humans have changed the...
Two-legged robot named 'Cassie' sets Guinness World Record for fastest 100-metre sprint by a bipedal droid - but it is still over 15 seconds slower than Usain Bolt
A two-legged robot that can chase you down in the street may sound like something dreamed up for the latest episode of Black Mirror. But it may not be far from reality, after a two-legged robot known as 'Cassie' set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest 100 metres by a bipedal robot.
