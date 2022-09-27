Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Orem man arrested, hospitalized after shootout with police
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some locals in an Orem neighborhood were concerned about the large police presence on Thursday morning after a man was arrested following a gunfire exchange with officers. Multiple Orem Police Department vehicles and officers were seen in the area of 700 East and 400...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Woman found safe after reported abduction in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Salt Lake City woman has been found safe after West Valley City police were alerted by witnesses to her possible kidnapping Thursday morning. Customers at a 7-Eleven location near 3500 S. Redwood Road alerted the WVCPD to the...
Orem man taken into custody after exchanging gunfire with police
An Orem man was taken into custody Thursday morning after exchanging gunfire with police outside a home.
kslnewsradio.com
So. Salt Lake Police identify victim in officer-involved shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — South Salt Lake police have identified the victim in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 27. South Salt Lake Police Public Information Officer Danielle Croyle said Jebb Muir, 44, died in the officer-involved shooting. Croyle said that police were called in the early morning hours by...
KSLTV
Attempted kidnapping near Utah junior high has school, police warning parents
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Police are investigating an attempted abduction near Bennion Junior High School. Taylorsville Police said the subject was on foot and asked the child if they wanted to go for a ride. Taylorsville Police also seemingly contradicted this and said that no vehicle was involved. The school...
Two people facing felony battery charges after police say they attacked others with weapons
Two people were recently arrested and charged with felonies after police say they battered people with weapons during separate incidents in East Idaho this month. Jacob Wesley Mack, 22, of Woods Cross, Utah, has been charged with felony aggravated battery and felony attempted strangulation following an incident that began to unfold in Lava Hot Springs around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a motel on...
UPDATE: Orem man in custody after police standoff
OREM, Utah (ABC4) – The Orem Police Department has taken a man into custody following a standoff in an Orem neighborhood that occurred in the morning on Thursday, Sept. 29. Police were called to an Orem home in the area of 400 South and 700 East at 4:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a possible […]
Family remembers South Salt Lake man killed in officer-involved shooting
Loved ones are grieving after a heartbreaking shooting in South Salt Lake late Monday night, trying to make sense of what happened.
Gephardt Daily
Brigham City police: Father charged with impersonating juvenile son on social media, soliciting photos from boy’s underage friends
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Sept. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Brigham City man is facing four felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say he posed as his son on the boy’s Instagram account and asked his son’s juvenile friends to provide nude photos.
Strawberry Reservoir crash kills woman, critically injures man
HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A woman was killed and a man was flown to the hospital in serious condition after a crash near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday, Sept. 26. Officials say at about 4:34 p.m. an empty semi-tractor trailer collided with a Honda CR-V on US-40 near milepost 40. The Honda turned left off […]
SLC man claiming to be millionaire pleads guilty to felony assault charges
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Salt Lake City man claiming to be a millionaire pled guilty to three counts of of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony on Tuesday. Ramone Martinez, 41, was arrested in December of 2021 and charged with multiple felony offenses including one count of aggravated kidnapping, five counts of aggravated […]
kslnewsradio.com
Federal, state authorities warn of return of missed jury duty, outstanding warrant scam
SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. District Court Clerk’s Office are warning Utahns about the return of a phone scam as old as time itself. The missed jury duty and outstanding warrant scams are back. A press release sent this week warns that...
kvnutalk
Man and woman confess to making $30,000 in purchases on stolen credit cards – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 22-year-old West Jordan man has pleaded guilty to making more than $30,000 in fraudulent purchases on a Logan woman’s credit cards. Austin Jeffery Giles was arrested in August after police tracked him and Galexy Mikkel Workman, a 19-year-old Cottonwood Heights woman, to a mobile trailer.
ksl.com
Utahn who fired at neighbor's apartment said he mistook gun for flashlight, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who claims who mistook his gun for a flashlight is facing a criminal charge accusing him of firing into his neighbor's apartment. The 64-year-old man was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with shooting in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony. On...
Utah man arrested for soliciting minors on son’s phone
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Brigham City man is facing multiple counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor after allegedly using his son’s confiscated phone to contact minors on his Instagram’s friend list. According to the police report, the Brigham City Police Department (BCPD) was notified by a mother that her husband used […]
Utah man sentenced probation after killing girlfriend in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2019 was sentenced to supervised probation following a trial. Steven Scruggs, now 50, was charged in 2019 with the second degree felony of manslaughter and the second degree felony of possession of a dangerous weapon. Scruggs had killed his girlfriend, 56-year-old […]
KSLTV
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
'Selfless' Utah Woman Is Killed, Boyfriend Is Suspect — and Sister Says She'd Just Made Plan to Leave Him
When Tyrese Cisneros last spoke to her older sister Lyberdee, Lyberdee said she had formulated a plan to leave a two-year relationship she described as abusive. Two hours after that conversation, Lyberdee Cisneros had been shot dead at the age of 24. "The last thing she had messaged me was...
ksl.com
Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
