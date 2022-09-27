ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed

----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
Joe Burrow, Tyreek Hill wear stylish fits ahead of 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 4 of the NFL season begins with an exciting AFC matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football." The Dolphins and Bengals both won in Week 3, so they are hoping to carry that momentum into Thursday's contest. The game will feature a quarterback battle between old rivals Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. These two have history, facing off twice in college, their last matchup in 2019. In that game, Burrow and his LSU Tigers beat Tagovailoa and his Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 in a thrilling affair. Could we see those same offensive fireworks when they face off in the NFL?
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31

Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
NFL Week 4 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips

The Week 4 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
Top NFL draft prospects, predictions, buzz for college football Week 5

Week 5 of the 2022 college football season brings a bunch of top-tier matchups featuring some of the best 2023 NFL draft prospects. NC State visits Clemson in a battle between top-10 teams, and Alabama heads to Arkansas. A lot of eyes will be on the Kentucky-Ole Miss game, and Oklahoma State gets a good test against Baylor. Also keep an eye on Wake Forest-Florida State.
Chris Olave
Cooper Kupp off to great start, but Rams' offense still work in progress

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- After winning Super Bowl LVI in February, the Los Angeles Rams kept most of their core together, including extending quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. But there were several changes on the offense -- bringing in wide receiver Allen Robinson II and shuffling the...
Despite 0-3 start, maybe Las Vegas Raiders are primed to succeed

HENDERSON, Nev. -- As easy as it is to compare the Las Vegas Raiders using seven different offensive line combinations in three games to rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, maybe things aren't so bad after all?. No, this is not an exasperated Kevin Bacon in the parade scene in...
College football Week 5: Scott Van Pelt's Winners

A 7-2 week moves us to 19-11. I've given out three straight winners in the NFL as well in our Wednesday Head-to-Head segment, but adding that on to the official record, would be tacky. I'm many things -- tacky ain't one of them. So, we are officially 19-11. You want nine more? That's convenient -- that's how many are on the card.
Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off

CINCINNATI -- — Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions. After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five...
College football Bottom 10: A Rocky Mountain low in Colorado

Here at Bottom 10 Headquarters, located somewhere in the middle of a blue-and-red demonstration protesting the absence of the Artists Formerly Known as the Kansas Nayhawks from the AP Top 25, we are staring at the college football standings and wondering aloud how in the wide, wide world of sports that September went down the way that it did. And we mean down in the most literal of senses.
