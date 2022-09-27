Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
iheart.com
Tua Tagovailoa's 'Thursday Night Football' Injury Revealed
----- Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tua Tagovailoa was "coherent" and "moving his extremities" before being stretchered off the field during the second quarter of Thursday's (September 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to Amazon Prime's Kaylee Hartung. ----- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been...
ESPN
Arizona Cardinals QB Colt McCoy pays off Texas Tech Red Raiders-Texas Longhorns bet
TEMPE, Ariz. -- Colt McCoy paid his debt Tuesday. Three days after his Texas Longhorns lost to the Texas Tech Red Raiders -- the alma mater of his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury -- the Arizona Cardinals' backup quarterback had to wear a Texas Tech hat, shirt and shorts. But it...
ESPN
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken to hospital with head and neck injuries
CINCINNATI -- Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to a local hospital with head and neck injuries suffered on a second-quarter sack in Thursday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit the back of his head on the ground when he was sacked by Bengals nose tackle Josh...
ESPN
Joe Burrow, Tyreek Hill wear stylish fits ahead of 'Thursday Night Football'
Week 4 of the NFL season begins with an exciting AFC matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals on "Thursday Night Football." The Dolphins and Bengals both won in Week 3, so they are hoping to carry that momentum into Thursday's contest. The game will feature a quarterback battle between old rivals Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow. These two have history, facing off twice in college, their last matchup in 2019. In that game, Burrow and his LSU Tigers beat Tagovailoa and his Alabama Crimson Tide 46-41 in a thrilling affair. Could we see those same offensive fireworks when they face off in the NFL?
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
ESPN
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
ESPN
NFL Week 4 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips
The Week 4 NFL schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we've got you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
ESPN
Top NFL draft prospects, predictions, buzz for college football Week 5
Week 5 of the 2022 college football season brings a bunch of top-tier matchups featuring some of the best 2023 NFL draft prospects. NC State visits Clemson in a battle between top-10 teams, and Alabama heads to Arkansas. A lot of eyes will be on the Kentucky-Ole Miss game, and Oklahoma State gets a good test against Baylor. Also keep an eye on Wake Forest-Florida State.
ESPN
Clay Matthews says he had hoped to finish his career with the Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Clay Matthews always thought he would play his entire career with the Green Bay Packers. Even when he left after 10 years to play one season with the Los Angeles Rams, he thought there was a chance he would still finish his career where it started.
ESPN
Cooper Kupp off to great start, but Rams' offense still work in progress
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- After winning Super Bowl LVI in February, the Los Angeles Rams kept most of their core together, including extending quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp. But there were several changes on the offense -- bringing in wide receiver Allen Robinson II and shuffling the...
ESPN
Despite 0-3 start, maybe Las Vegas Raiders are primed to succeed
HENDERSON, Nev. -- As easy as it is to compare the Las Vegas Raiders using seven different offensive line combinations in three games to rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic, maybe things aren't so bad after all?. No, this is not an exasperated Kevin Bacon in the parade scene in...
ESPN
Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre's charity donated to University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation while he pushed for state funds
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre's charity, Favre 4 Hope, donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, according to tax records obtained by ESPN on Wednesday. During this same period, Favre was trying to raise money for a new volleyball stadium at...
ESPN
College football Week 5: Scott Van Pelt's Winners
A 7-2 week moves us to 19-11. I've given out three straight winners in the NFL as well in our Wednesday Head-to-Head segment, but adding that on to the official record, would be tacky. I'm many things -- tacky ain't one of them. So, we are officially 19-11. You want nine more? That's convenient -- that's how many are on the card.
ESPN
Bengals top Miami 27-15 after injured Tagovailoa carted off
CINCINNATI -- — Behind an overhauled offensive line coalescing in front of quarterback Joe Burrow and a defense forcing turnovers, the Cincinnati Bengals are looking more like the defending AFC champions. After losing their first two games, the Bengals have reeled off two wins in a span of five...
ESPN
College football Bottom 10: A Rocky Mountain low in Colorado
Here at Bottom 10 Headquarters, located somewhere in the middle of a blue-and-red demonstration protesting the absence of the Artists Formerly Known as the Kansas Nayhawks from the AP Top 25, we are staring at the college football standings and wondering aloud how in the wide, wide world of sports that September went down the way that it did. And we mean down in the most literal of senses.
ESPN
Cleveland Guardians stop Tampa Bay Rays from clinching AL wild-card spot, rally to win 2-1
CLEVELAND -- Small plastic strips dangled from the ceiling in Tampa Bay's clubhouse, which had been cleared of furniture and prepped over the final innings for what was supposed to be wild, wet celebration. The Guardians had other plans. "We don't want people celebrating in our house, right?" Cleveland starter...
