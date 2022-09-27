(Sept. 29, 2022) The football team’s road game Saturday against West Bridgewater was destined for failure before the Whalers even left the island. Nantucket opened the game with several key players on the sideline, as punishment for arriving late to the boat or forgetting to bring their helmet. The Wildcats took advantage with a pair of quick scores in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a 43-8 win over the Whalers.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO