Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Inquirer and Mirror
Golf gets revenge on Monomoy
(Sept. 29, 2022) The golf team got revenge against Monomoy at home Tuesday, with a 4-2 win. It was the same score the Sharks beat the Whalers by in their first matchup this season. “That was an undefeated team we beat today so that’s a good win for us. We’re...
Inquirer and Mirror
Volleyball remains undefeated
(Sept. 28, 2022) The volleyball team continued its winning ways Wednesday with a 3-0 home victory over Sturgis West, but head coach Andrew Viselli was not satisfied with the performance, especially the team’s focus. “We did not play well. Viki Todorova played awesome, she was great, but other than...
Inquirer and Mirror
Field hockey picks up second win
(Sept. 29, 2022) The field hockey team split a pair of games this past week, but head coach Dan Weber felt the team played its best in Monday’s loss to Sandwich rather than Saturday’s win over Seekonk. The Whalers surrendered two first-quarter goals in a 3-0 loss to...
Inquirer and Mirror
New-look boys soccer nets tie
(Sept. 29, 2022) The boys’ soccer team unveiled a new formation Tuesday on the road against Dennis-Yarmouth, which helped the Whalers offensively and defensively on the way to a 2-2 tie. Nantucket (1-5-2) switched to a 4-2-3-1 formation, moving an extra player to the back line. Head coach Rich...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inquirer and Mirror
Undefeated volleyball wins fifth straight game
(Sept. 29, 2022) The volleyball team dropped its first set of the season last Wednesday, but the Whalers remained undefeated with victories over St. John Paul II and Rising Tide this week. Nantucket (5-0) led the Lions 13-12 in the opening set of last Wednesday’s match when the they rattled...
Inquirer and Mirror
Girls soccer wins two games in two days to move to 6-2
(Sept. 29, 2022) Time was running out and the game was tied 1-1 when Adney Brannigan found Myah Johnson with a cross and the freshman beat a strong Seahawks goalkeeper, giving the Whalers a 2-1 road win over Cape Cod Academy Tuesday. “We controlled the ball most of the game...
Inquirer and Mirror
Whalers get ambushed by the Wildcats
(Sept. 29, 2022) The football team’s road game Saturday against West Bridgewater was destined for failure before the Whalers even left the island. Nantucket opened the game with several key players on the sideline, as punishment for arriving late to the boat or forgetting to bring their helmet. The Wildcats took advantage with a pair of quick scores in the first quarter and never looked back on the way to a 43-8 win over the Whalers.
Inquirer and Mirror
Boys cross-country picks up first win of the season
(Sept. 28, 2022) For the first time this year, the boys cross-country team had the full complement of five runners required to score the meet and it paid off with victories over Sturgis West and Riverview at home Tuesday at Gardner Farm. The race came down to a sprint over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inquirer and Mirror
Sept. 23 Nantucket Bridge Club
(Sept. 29, 2022) The Nantucket Bridge Club is open to all who would like to play regular duplicate bridge in a relaxed atmosphere. We play Fridays online from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For further information e-mail wayne.davies@thewestmoorclub.com. First: Vicki Cherner and Barbara Dale. Second: Elizabeth and Nick Davies. Third:...
Inquirer and Mirror
Marilyn H. Thomson, 84
Marilyn H. Thomson, 84, of Nantucket, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. A private service and burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 on Nantucket.
Inquirer and Mirror
On eve of family scalloping, optimism for commercial season
• Recreational, or family scalloping season opens Saturday and runs Wednesday through Sunday through March 31, 2023. • Anyone participating must obtain a shellfish permit button from the town and display it while scalloping. • The cost for residents is $35 per person and non-residents can apply for a one-week...
Inquirer and Mirror
Harvest Fair at Milestone Bog this weekend
(Sept. 29, 2022) The first Nantucket Harvest Fair kicks off this weekend at the Nantucket Conservation Foundation’s Milestone Cranberry Bog off Milestone Road. The new event is a combination of two long-time fall celebrations, the Island Fair and the Nantucket Cranberry Festival. It is a chance for islanders, and those seasonal residents still here, to take a collective exhale and get together outside and have some family fun after the busy, and sometimes crazy, summer months.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inquirer and Mirror
Rate hikes likely on SSA boats in 2023
(Sept. 29, 2022) Getting to and from the island by Steamship Authority ferry will likely be more expensive next year. SSA management has proposed raising fares across the board in 2023 to meet expected increases in fuel, payroll and other costs in its $132.8 million budget. The boat line board...
Inquirer and Mirror
Nantucket Cottage Hospital unveils new logo
(Sept. 29, 2022) Nantucket Cottage Hospital on Thursday unveiled its new logo, the next step in a brand identity initiative launched by its parent company Mass General Brigham more than two years ago. Interim NCH president Jeanette Ives Erickson released the following statement:. “More than two years ago, Mass General...
Inquirer and Mirror
Land Council to appeal Surfside Crossing 40B approval
(Sept. 28, 2022) The Nantucket Land Council will appeal the state Housing Appeals Committee's approval of the 156-unit Surfside Crossing 40B condominium project, executive director Emily Molden said Wednesday. The Land Council has been challenging the development since it was first submitted to the Zoning Board of Appeals in 2018.
Inquirer and Mirror
Select Board approves liquor licenses – with conditions
(Sept. 29, 2022) The Select board approved several liquor licenses but placed additional restrictions on them during Wednesday’s meeting. The board unanimously approved a seasonal all-alcoholic beverages license for the Beachside at Nantucket on the condition that alcohol service by the hotel pool would end when the pool closes at 8 p.m., music would be limited to a single speaker at background level and that any special events would require additional permitting.
Comments / 0