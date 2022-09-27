Read full article on original website
Related
A former top Russian finance official says Western sanctions have been at most 40% effective — but says economic growth will be interrupted for years
Sanctions against Russia have been 30% to 40% effective, a former finance official told Reuters. But the sanctions will interrupt Russia's economic growth for several years to come, said Oleg Vyugin. Russia's tech industry will also be impacted by sanctions, as it's reliant on foreign imports. Western sanctions against Russia...
Putin honours five-time murderer who was 'quickly liquidated' after he was freed from jail to join Russia's war in Ukraine
A five-time murderer who was freed from a Russian jail to join the war against Ukraine has been posthumously decorated by Vladimir Putin. Ivan Neparatov, 34, was one of thousands of jail inmates recruited to fight in Russia's savage war. He had served almost half of a 25-year sentence for...
You can run but you can't hide: Russian tank tries to lay low…only for drone to obliterate it with bombs – as Ukraine says nearby troops are surrendering
This is the moment a Ukrainian drone destroyed a Russian tank in the south of the country, as Putin's military continues to suffer punishing losses. Video captured on Friday in the Kherson region shows the drone dropping at least six bombs on the tank after it tried to hide in the corner of a field.
Russian oligarchs are offering to give Ukraine some of their money in exchange for exemptions from Western sanctions, report says
Western countries sanctioned Russian oligarchs over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Some tried to get out of the sanctions by offering money to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported. Ukraine appears to be against the idea, saying the point of sanctions is to "stop the war." Some Russian businessman sanctioned by the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks
Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
Daily Beast
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up
Ukrainian troops are launching shells filled with flyers to convince Russian troops to surrender. The move comes as Russia struggles to maintain its hold in Ukraine amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive. "Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them," the flyers said. Ukrainian forces in Kyiv...
Putin says Russia will restart Nord Stream 1 gas flows 'tomorrow' if it gets turbines, and blames sanctions for the shutdown
President Vladimir Putin said Russia could restart gas flows to Europe via Nord Stream 1 'tomorrow', if it gets turbines. Russia indefinitely halted flows through the pipeline last week, intensifying Europe's energy crisis. He blamed Germany and Western sanctions for the indefinite halt in operations for the pipeline. Russian President...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vladimir Putin’s car ‘attacked with bomb’ in ‘assassination attempt’ over Ukraine invasion, Kremlin insider claims
VLADIMIR Putin's limousine was allegedly attacked in a possible assassination attempt as the war in Ukraine rages on, Kremlin insiders claim. The Russian tyrant's car was hit by a "loud bang" on its left front wheel which was followed by "heavy smoke", sources close to the leader allege. Putin's limo...
MSNBC
An all-female group of Ukrainian soldiers is here to deliver a message to U.S. lawmakers
As Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilizes more troops and escalates his war in Ukraine, a delegation of all-female Ukrainian soldiers is in Washington D.C. this week to meet with lawmakers to share their stories and perspectives on what it’s like to be on the frontlines. The goal of the...
Pranksters called the son of one of Putin's closest allies and told him he is being enlisted in the army — but he refused
Putin announced plans for a partial mobilization that immediately drafts 300,000 reservists. Pranksters called up the son of a top Kremlin official and said he had been enlisted in the army. Dmitry Peskov's son said he did not intend to go and will resolve the issue "on a different level."
Dramatic moment Putin stages massive games near US coast with 30 ships and nuke submarines in warning to West
RUSSIA’S armed forces have staged massive wargames near the US coast involving nuclear submarines. In the chilling of show of force, missiles were pictured being fired in the drills close to the American state of Alaska, as Vladimir Putin’s forces suffered a humiliating set-back in the Ukraine war.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Ukraine Pulled Off a Masterstroke
What happens on the battlefield is rarely the thing that decides a war. Normally, the preparations beforehand determine what happens when the fighting begins—and these preparations are what settle the outcome of the war itself. This truth is playing out along the roads and in the towns of Kharkiv Oblast, the province that includes Ukraine’s second-largest city. The stunningly swift advance of Ukrainian forces, which started around September 1 and sped up soon after, has easily been the most dramatic—and for Ukraine and its supporters, the most uplifting—episode of the war since the current Russian invasion began on February 24. In a few days the Ukrainians liberated about as much territory as Russia had captured in a few months, while causing the disintegration of Russian forces around Izium, Kupyansk, and other logistically vital cities. From the outside, Ukraine appears to have changed the whole complexion of the war.
Fox News
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Ukraine blows up Russian missile site in huge explosion that’s spread across the world
In a prelude to their counter-offensive against Russian-held Kharkiv, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian surface-to-air (SAM) missile site in a huge explosion this week. Footage of the strike has gone viral, with it being viewed hundreds of thousands of times around the world. On Wednesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense...
A Russian crime boss was killed in Ukraine after being recruited from prison to fight in the war, report says
Igor Kusk had been serving a 23-years for murder when he volunteered to fight in Ukraine. He reportedly was serving with the shadowy Wagner Group.
Married millionaire ex-Wonga boss, 52, 'dumps his wife for homewrecker Ukrainian refugee and moves in with his mistress'
A former boss of disgraced payday loan firm Wonga has reportedly ditched his wife for a Ukrainian refugee. Investor and dotcom entrepreneur Haakon Overli, 52, is said to have begun a love affair with the Eastern European woman after taking her into the family home in Surrey following the Russian invasion.
Playboy Model Accuses U.S. of Using Ukraine to 'Strong-Arm' Putin
"America cares so little about the fate of Ukraine that it gambles Ukraine being leveled as a result of the strong-arming against Putin," Jessica Vaugn said.
Trump's own former intel chief worried that Russia had compromising material on him, book says
Dan Coats, former director of national intelligence, worried about Trump's relations with Putin. According to a new book, Trump's behavior at a summit with Putin sparked his concern. Trump's relationship with Russia has long been a subject of rumor and speculation. A former Director of National Intelligence was so concerned...
Comments / 1