KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend city councilors receive draft camping code feedback from invited community members at second roundtable

(Update: Adding video, comments from city council and invited representatives) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend city councilors held the second of two roundtable discussions Thursday to discuss the draft on camping codes on public rights of way and city-owned property in a less-formal setting. They received plenty of feedback from a variety of invited participants. The post Bend city councilors receive draft camping code feedback from invited community members at second roundtable appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok

He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
KTVZ

COCC’s veterinary technician program offers info sessions

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is hosting a series of Zoom-based information sessions this fall for its veterinary technician program. The sessions provide a program overview with details on structure, length and cost. Thurs., Oct. 27, noon-1 p.m. Tues., Nov. 1, 9-10 a.m. Tues., Nov. 15, 5-6...
Central Oregonian

Prineville business shows a passion for cars and service to community

Mike and Missy Smetzer opened their independent dealership, Central Oregon Motors LLC, with a niche market in unusual and eye-catching vehicles Mike and Missy Smetzer have recently opened an auto dealership next to Rimrock Gallery in Prineville. Their new business, which began in Bend, is called Central Oregon Motors, LLC, with a brand of "Driven with Passion, Powered by Integrity." They are an independent dealership, with a niche market in unusual and eye-catching vehicles. Currently, they have some beauties on their floor, including a 2010 Shelby GT500, a 2016 Audi A6, a 2010 Camaro SS, 2014 Jeep Cherokee, a 2003...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend City Council mulls camping code during round table meeting

The Bend City Council held a round table meetings Tuesday and is holding another one Thursday to discuss a potential camping code to address the homeless issue in the city. “We’ve never had a meeting, that I know of, where all of our boards, committees and commissions can come together with council to discuss a topic. So, I am really excited to see how it works,” said Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell.
Central Oregonian

Plans for Stryker Park playground in Prineville forge forward

Kiwanis Club donates $50,000 for Phase 1 of a planned six-phase $1 million playground project slated for completion by summer of 2023Plans to enhance Stryker Park playground with an array of Crook County-themed attractions for kids of all ages took a giant step forward last week following a $50,000-plus donation from Kiwanis Club of Prineville for Phase 1 of a planned Six Phase, $1 million playground project slated for completion by Summer of 2023. A collaborative partnership between Crook County Parks and Recreation Foundation, Crook County Parks and Recreation District, Kiwanis Club of Prineville, Rotary Club of Crook County,...
KTVZ

Deschutes County Health Services to host flu vaccine clinics

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In advance of flu season, Deschutes County Health Services is encouraging residents to schedule annual flu vaccine appointments with health care providers or local pharmacies. Deschutes County Health Services has also scheduled flu vaccine clinics that are intended to help support residents who live in congregate...
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Answering the question: Who pays for Bend roundabout art?

Roundabout art is a staple in Bend. But where does the money come from to pay for it?. It’s a question that was brought up on social media after the City of Bend recently awarded two artists the rights to build art that will go in two roundabouts. “The...
KTVZ News Channel 21

Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate

The three top candidates to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over a wide array of issues during an over 90-minute debate Tuesday evening at OSU-Cascades, often critical of (but never interrupting) each other over the best path forward on challenges ranging from homelessness to healing the urban-rural divide. The post Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate appeared first on KTVZ.
bendsource.com

Dump City Gets New Digs

Dump City Dumplings has a new brick-and-mortar home, taking over the Galveston Avenue location recently occupied by Primal Cuts Market. The dumpling business that began life as a food cart moved into a more formal location in the Old Mill in 2018, but moved its operations to the west side of Bend this month, celebrating its grand opening on Sept. 23. Dump City's new location is open seven days a week and features Chinese bao-style dumplings in flavors including Chinese style pork, Pad Thai, Four-Cheeze Pizza and daily-special flavors, as well as serving teriyaki chicken and Xin Jiang lamb skewers, drinks and more.
KTVZ

Decision 2022: Oregon gubernatorial debate, Part 2

Here's Part 2 of Tuesday night's live Decision 2022 debate in Bend, hosted by OSU-Cascades, KTVZ and the City Club of Central Oregon, featuring the three leading candidates for governor: Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek. (Our apologies for not providing the final few minutes of the debate, which ran a bit longer than scheduled; we'll endeavor to make the full video available as soon as possible).
Mens Journal

Aspen Lakes Is World’s First NFT Golf and Adventure Resort

Sisters, OR, plays host to a wilder slice of Americana. Beyond its small-town charm, adventure abound with opportunities to kayak, bike, hike, fly-fish, and ski depending on the season. If you fancy yourself a golfer, Aspen Lakes resides on 1,300 acres, and offers gobsmacking views of Three Sisters mountain range, Broken Top, and Mount Bachelor. […]
