Bend city councilors receive draft camping code feedback from invited community members at second roundtable
(Update: Adding video, comments from city council and invited representatives) BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend city councilors held the second of two roundtable discussions Thursday to discuss the draft on camping codes on public rights of way and city-owned property in a less-formal setting. They received plenty of feedback from a variety of invited participants. The post Bend city councilors receive draft camping code feedback from invited community members at second roundtable appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond School Board member Shawn Hartfield resigns, moves to Texas
The Redmond School District is seeking qualified people to apply for a vacancy on its Board of Directors following board member Shawn Hartfield's announced resignation Wednesday night. The post Redmond School Board member Shawn Hartfield resigns, moves to Texas appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok
He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
COCC’s veterinary technician program offers info sessions
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Central Oregon Community College is hosting a series of Zoom-based information sessions this fall for its veterinary technician program. The sessions provide a program overview with details on structure, length and cost. Thurs., Oct. 27, noon-1 p.m. Tues., Nov. 1, 9-10 a.m. Tues., Nov. 15, 5-6...
Hungry goats create defensible space in Bend neighborhood, one munch at a time
Like most neighborhoods, The Parks at Broken Top wanted to clear weeds and brush to make for defensible space and better protection against wildfire. So they got a grant from the FireWise program to bring in some goats that do the job in green fashion.
Prineville business shows a passion for cars and service to community
Mike and Missy Smetzer opened their independent dealership, Central Oregon Motors LLC, with a niche market in unusual and eye-catching vehicles Mike and Missy Smetzer have recently opened an auto dealership next to Rimrock Gallery in Prineville. Their new business, which began in Bend, is called Central Oregon Motors, LLC, with a brand of "Driven with Passion, Powered by Integrity." They are an independent dealership, with a niche market in unusual and eye-catching vehicles. Currently, they have some beauties on their floor, including a 2010 Shelby GT500, a 2016 Audi A6, a 2010 Camaro SS, 2014 Jeep Cherokee, a 2003...
‘What we need’: Redmond church tries again to expand safe parking program with new downtown location
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For nearly a year, Mountain View Fellowship Church and its community development group in Redmond have successfully operated the Redmond Safe Parking program. It gives people living in a vehicle and are seeking a safe, secure place to park with the goal to transition into permanent housing.
▶️ Bend City Council mulls camping code during round table meeting
The Bend City Council held a round table meetings Tuesday and is holding another one Thursday to discuss a potential camping code to address the homeless issue in the city. “We’ve never had a meeting, that I know of, where all of our boards, committees and commissions can come together with council to discuss a topic. So, I am really excited to see how it works,” said Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell.
Plans for Stryker Park playground in Prineville forge forward
Kiwanis Club donates $50,000 for Phase 1 of a planned six-phase $1 million playground project slated for completion by summer of 2023Plans to enhance Stryker Park playground with an array of Crook County-themed attractions for kids of all ages took a giant step forward last week following a $50,000-plus donation from Kiwanis Club of Prineville for Phase 1 of a planned Six Phase, $1 million playground project slated for completion by Summer of 2023. A collaborative partnership between Crook County Parks and Recreation Foundation, Crook County Parks and Recreation District, Kiwanis Club of Prineville, Rotary Club of Crook County,...
Deschutes County Health Services to host flu vaccine clinics
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In advance of flu season, Deschutes County Health Services is encouraging residents to schedule annual flu vaccine appointments with health care providers or local pharmacies. Deschutes County Health Services has also scheduled flu vaccine clinics that are intended to help support residents who live in congregate...
▶️ Answering the question: Who pays for Bend roundabout art?
Roundabout art is a staple in Bend. But where does the money come from to pay for it?. It’s a question that was brought up on social media after the City of Bend recently awarded two artists the rights to build art that will go in two roundabouts. “The...
Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries
A Klamath County ambulance taking a critical patient to St. Charles Bend struck a car in a busy northeast Bend intersection Thursday morning, causing no serious injuries but tying up traffic for a time, police said. The post Klamath County ambulance hits car in NE Bend intersection; no serious injuries appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Ambulance carrying critical patient collides with car in Bend intersection
An ambulance carrying a critical patient to St. Charles Medical Center collided with a car in a Bend intersection Thursday morning. Bend Police say the Klamath County ambulance was headed northbound on NE 27th Street at Highway 20 around 11:08 a.m. The ambulance initially stopped for a red light, but...
Metolius basin landowners lay groundwork for 120-house development
For all the political fury it generated, the broad environmental protections put into place in the Metolius River basin a decade ago successfully put a halt to major development. Until now. Brad Colson, a builder and developer based in Vancouver, confirmed that his family company is in the process of...
Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate
The three top candidates to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over a wide array of issues during an over 90-minute debate Tuesday evening at OSU-Cascades, often critical of (but never interrupting) each other over the best path forward on challenges ranging from homelessness to healing the urban-rural divide. The post Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate appeared first on KTVZ.
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
▶️ Mt. Bachelor explains higher season pass prices to avoid liability waiver
It might be bright and sunny outside, but ski season is just a few months away. Mt. Bachelor announced its taking a new approach to season passes this year in an effort to avoid lawsuits. This year, Mt. Bachelor season passes will have two pricing options with varied protection offered...
Dump City Gets New Digs
Dump City Dumplings has a new brick-and-mortar home, taking over the Galveston Avenue location recently occupied by Primal Cuts Market. The dumpling business that began life as a food cart moved into a more formal location in the Old Mill in 2018, but moved its operations to the west side of Bend this month, celebrating its grand opening on Sept. 23. Dump City's new location is open seven days a week and features Chinese bao-style dumplings in flavors including Chinese style pork, Pad Thai, Four-Cheeze Pizza and daily-special flavors, as well as serving teriyaki chicken and Xin Jiang lamb skewers, drinks and more.
Decision 2022: Oregon gubernatorial debate, Part 2
Here's Part 2 of Tuesday night's live Decision 2022 debate in Bend, hosted by OSU-Cascades, KTVZ and the City Club of Central Oregon, featuring the three leading candidates for governor: Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated Betsy Johnson and Democrat Tina Kotek. (Our apologies for not providing the final few minutes of the debate, which ran a bit longer than scheduled; we'll endeavor to make the full video available as soon as possible).
Aspen Lakes Is World’s First NFT Golf and Adventure Resort
Sisters, OR, plays host to a wilder slice of Americana. Beyond its small-town charm, adventure abound with opportunities to kayak, bike, hike, fly-fish, and ski depending on the season. If you fancy yourself a golfer, Aspen Lakes resides on 1,300 acres, and offers gobsmacking views of Three Sisters mountain range, Broken Top, and Mount Bachelor. […]
