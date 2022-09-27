Rainy, windy conditions expected all weekend for Petersburg thanks to hurricane's remnants

PETERSBURG — We may be about 800 miles away from where Hurricane Ian is expected to make its U.S. landfall later this week, but that does not mean we will be spared the storm's wrath.

By the time the remnants of the storm pass over central Virginia beginning Friday, its winds will have died down significantly, according to Ryan Rogers, a meteorlogist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield. However, we should expect a soaking of rain from late Friday all the way through Sunday, with potential totals in the 3-5 inch range.

"It could be a very beneficial rainfall because it's been so dry," Rogers said. While everything remains speculative, any rain "could come down at a clip that is very beneficial and not a major [dumping] all at one time," he added.

Ian, a category 2 hurricane with maximum winds at 100 mph, is expected to whip Cuba, Jamaica and other parts of the Caribbean as it makes its way northward, drawing a bead on Florida's Gulf Coast as early as Tuesday. Hurricane-force winds and life-threatening storm surges will begin lashing the coast as the hurricane draws closer. The exact time of landfall has not been determined, but the National Hurricane Center expects it to be late Wednesday or Thursday. By then, Ian could have developed into a category 4 storm with winds clocking at 140 mph.

The NHC is predicting it could come ashore in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, which would be the metro area's first direct hurricane hit since 1921.

Once it makes landfall, Ian's wind strength is expected to drop significantly, but its rainfall is expected to drench most of the southeastern U.S. Projected land paths have the remnants aimed at central Virginia over the weekend, but the storms tend to wobble as they move across land and downgrade, so Rogers said it is difficult to determine just how it will pass across the commonwealth.

With the steady rain comes the possibility of flash flooding, especially in Petersburg's low-lying areas.

As for winds, Rogers said he does not expect them to reach "tree-down level" but they will be brisk, likely in the 20-30 mph range.

Rogers said the exact effect of Ian's remnants will be determined by a high-pressure system that will buffer the storm from the north later in the week.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.