FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Second Season of the Chefs in Residency Program at Volver Restaurant kicks off with Chef Ruben "Big Rube" HarleyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
phillylacrosse.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Agnes Irwin 2024 ATT Springer commits to Johns Hopkins
Agnes Irwin 2024 attack Ella Springer has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Johns Hopkins University. High school: Agnes Irwin School (Villanova, PA) Lacrosse honors: Two Year Varsity Starter for Agnes Irwin School (PA) -2022 Inter-Ac 2nd team All-League -2022 Nike American Select Pennsylvania (2024) -2022 First Team U.S. National Tournament Selection -2022 LI Juniors Cup Invitee (yellow team) -2022 Under Armour 150 selection -2022 Best In Class Womens 2024 Invitee (first wave) -2021 Inside Lacrosse ILWomen Standout & Write Up for UAAA tournament -2021 Maryland Showcase All-Star Selection -2021 Invitation to play with UD commits at HHH Commited Games -2021 First Team U.S. National Tournament Selection (2024) -2021 Inter-AC Lacrosse Tournament Champions (2024) -2021 Under Armour All-America Command Team (Philly) -2020 Under Armour All-America Command Team (Philly)
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Westtown School 2024 ATT Snyder commits to Marquette
Westtown School 2024 attackman Noah Snyder has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Marquette University. High school: Westtown School (West Chester, PA) Club team: Brotherly Love Lacrosse Club, Nationals LC. Lacrosse honors: The Show All Star and Top 24, One Percent all star, National All Star...
sjuhawknews.com
2023 basketball recruits set on elevating basketball in Philly
The All City Classic high school basketball showcase at Neumann Goretti High School on Sunday featured a series of games between prospects of varying ages from New York and Philadelphia. All three of the highly touted prospects in St. Joseph’s University’s recruiting class of 2023 played in the game for seniors.
After Three Decades Coaching, West Chester East Athletic Director Retires
After spending three decades coaching high school students, Sue Cornelius, athletic director and coach at West Chester East High School, retired last week, writes Holly Herman for the Phoenixville Patch. During her 19 years at West Chester East, Cornelius oversaw 24 varsity sports and more than 45 extracurricular activities. Her...
phillylacrosse.com
HEADstrong girls’ club acquires Patriots Lacrosse Club of West Chester
Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 9/27/22 – From Press Release. The HEADstrong Pennsylvania Girls Lacrosse Club announced today it has acquired the West Chester Patriots Lacrosse Club in affiliation with the West Chester Lacrosse Association. Current Patriots girls’ director, Mandy Gionfriddo, will serve as the general manager of the club moving forward.
thebrownandwhite.com
‘Rising star’ assistant joins Lehigh men’s basketball
This season, the Lehigh men’s basketball team has hired a new assistant coach with professional playing experience. Sean Hoehn, the new hire, said the phone call he received from Lehigh men’s basketball coach Brett Reed offering him the position is one of the top moments of his young career.
Montgomery County Community College Faculty Member Inducted into Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame
Jeff Asch.Image via Montgomery County Community College. He’s interviewed sports legends like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Jack Nicklaus; held announcing jobs for the Philadelphia Eagles and Villanova Wildcats; and filled the airwaves in the Delaware Valley for over 45 years. Now a Montgomery County Community College faculty member is being honored for a legendary career in sports broadcasting.
See Which Seven Chester County Public High Schools Ranked Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023
Seven Chester County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include SAT and ACT scores, college readiness, graduation scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
NBC Philadelphia
4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche
Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Phillymag.com
Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview
Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
Delco’s Still Got It: 6 Public High Schools Make Top 50 List
Six Delaware County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. All schools on the top 50 list received an A+ or an A grade for their overall score. Ranking the highest among the six Delaware County...
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Downingtown Actress Welcomes Keystone Love Through New TV Series
Zakiya Young, a Downingtown native, has been experiencing an influx of love throughout the Keystone State by starring in a popular tv series that takes place in Pennsylvania, writes Joshua Axelrod for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Young, a graduate of the then Downingtown Senior High School, has recently acted in HBO...
5 football players shot after ambush near Roxborough High School in Philadelphia; 1 dead
Investigators say the five players were walking off the field when two gunmen ambushed them from a Ford Explorer.
Aston to Buy 43 Acres of Open Space From Sisters of St. Francis
The exterior of the Our Lady of Angels Convent at Neumann, home to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia. Aston Township has agreed to buy 43 acres of open land from the Sisters of St. Francis, writes Pete Bannon for the Daily Times. The property of woods and open...
philasun.com
Statement from Philadelphia NAACP President CATHERINE HICKS on Roxborough HS shooting
The headline reads “5 TEEN FOOTBALL PLAYERS SHOT AFTER AMBUSH NEAR ROXBOROUGH HIGH SCHOOL IN PHILADELPHIA; 1 DEAD”. Same headline different victims, our sons and daughters are in trouble Philadelphia! We tell our children to go school, get involved, join activities and yet they still aren’t safe. Yesterday’s...
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
