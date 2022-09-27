ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

phillylacrosse.com

.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Agnes Irwin 2024 ATT Springer commits to Johns Hopkins

Agnes Irwin 2024 attack Ella Springer has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Johns Hopkins University. High school: Agnes Irwin School (Villanova, PA) Lacrosse honors: Two Year Varsity Starter for Agnes Irwin School (PA) -2022 Inter-Ac 2nd team All-League -2022 Nike American Select Pennsylvania (2024) -2022 First Team U.S. National Tournament Selection -2022 LI Juniors Cup Invitee (yellow team) -2022 Under Armour 150 selection -2022 Best In Class Womens 2024 Invitee (first wave) -2021 Inside Lacrosse ILWomen Standout & Write Up for UAAA tournament -2021 Maryland Showcase All-Star Selection -2021 Invitation to play with UD commits at HHH Commited Games -2021 First Team U.S. National Tournament Selection (2024) -2021 Inter-AC Lacrosse Tournament Champions (2024) -2021 Under Armour All-America Command Team (Philly) -2020 Under Armour All-America Command Team (Philly)
BALTIMORE, MD
sjuhawknews.com

2023 basketball recruits set on elevating basketball in Philly

The All City Classic high school basketball showcase at Neumann Goretti High School on Sunday featured a series of games between prospects of varying ages from New York and Philadelphia. All three of the highly touted prospects in St. Joseph’s University’s recruiting class of 2023 played in the game for seniors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillylacrosse.com

HEADstrong girls’ club acquires Patriots Lacrosse Club of West Chester

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 9/27/22 – From Press Release. The HEADstrong Pennsylvania Girls Lacrosse Club announced today it has acquired the West Chester Patriots Lacrosse Club in affiliation with the West Chester Lacrosse Association. Current Patriots girls’ director, Mandy Gionfriddo, will serve as the general manager of the club moving forward.
WEST CHESTER, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

‘Rising star’ assistant joins Lehigh men’s basketball

This season, the Lehigh men’s basketball team has hired a new assistant coach with professional playing experience. Sean Hoehn, the new hire, said the phone call he received from Lehigh men’s basketball coach Brett Reed offering him the position is one of the top moments of his young career.
BETHLEHEM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Community College Faculty Member Inducted into Philadelphia Jewish Sports Hall of Fame

Jeff Asch.Image via Montgomery County Community College. He’s interviewed sports legends like Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, and Jack Nicklaus; held announcing jobs for the Philadelphia Eagles and Villanova Wildcats; and filled the airwaves in the Delaware Valley for over 45 years. Now a Montgomery County Community College faculty member is being honored for a legendary career in sports broadcasting.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

See Which Seven Chester County Public High Schools Ranked Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023

Seven Chester County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2023 Best Public High Schools in Pennsylvania list, Niche performed an analysis of key statistics from data provided by the U.S. Department of Education and millions of reviews written by students and parents. The metrics used include SAT and ACT scores, college readiness, graduation scores, teacher quality, and high school ratings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

4 Philly-Area School Districts Rank Among Top 100 in Nation: Niche

Four Philadelphia-area school districts are among the top 100 in the country, according to new rankings by Niche and reported by Philadelphia Business Journal. Radnor Township School District is the highest-ranked Pennsylvania school district in the nation, coming in at No. 14. It was joined in the top 100 by Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, which ranked at No. 27, Lower Merion School District at No. 42 and Unionville-Chadds Ford School District at No. 97.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Philly Today: Larry Krasner Bombs Fox 29 Interview

Plus, the after-school shooting, Kenney's new gun ban, and more of what the city is talking about. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Total Food Service

Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA

Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
NEWTOWN, PA

