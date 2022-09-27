Read full article on original website
Man Faces 52 Charges For $27 Million Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzValparaiso, IN
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Region Accountant Joins Valpo Chamber Leadership AcademyBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
22 WSBT
Road work in Stevensville expected to slow down traffic
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WSBT) — Drivers near Stevensville should expect delays as road work begins on parts of John Beers Road. The exact areas of work between Demorrow Road and Cleveland Avenue on the map below. Drivers should expect lane restrictions Friday morning, lasting until 8 p.m. that same night.
22 WSBT
Local crews head south for hurricane relief
Help is being sent to Florida from all across the nation. And that includes here at home. Crews from Mishawaka Utilities left for Florida yesterday. These crews are traveling to Florida, as part of a nationwide aid effort. Local crews make up a larger caravan of utility workers from Indiana...
22 WSBT
First Tee Indiana holds fundraiser at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Starting Thursday night and going until Saturday: First Tee Indiana is introducing the inaugural Links at Four Winds Field. The fundraiser takes players all throughout the concourse and stands hitting golf balls into the field and trying to hit targets. At the end of...
22 WSBT
Indiana State Police investigating shooting on Rockne Drive
Police are investigating a shooting on Rockne Dr in South Bend. The initial call came in around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports say a state excise officer was on patrol, when he began following a suspicious vehicle. Police describe the vehicle as a late 90's to early 2000's silver Honda...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka Mayor gives tour of new city hall building
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — If you live near downtown Mishawaka, you've likely noticed all the construction underway for the new city hall. Mayor Dave Wood says the city was planning on building a new city hall but wasn't quite sure when or where. It wasn't until they got a...
22 WSBT
Traffic gridlocks I-80/94 Tuesday morning after two separate crashes
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Two separate crashes in the overnight hours gridlocked traffic along eastbound I-80/94 for hours Tuesday morning. The first crash occurred Monday night at approximately 9:30 p.m. Police reported only minor injuries. Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police shows that a semi-truck traveling eastbound in the...
22 WSBT
Two injured in two vehicle crash in Cass County
Police say two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cass County. The Cass County Sheriff reports that his office was called to a two-vehicle injury crash on September 28 at approximately 10:55 a.m.,. The crash occurred on US-12 and Union Rd. in Porter Twp., Cass County Michigan. Police...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka blood drive inspired by teen fighting cancer
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A blood drive at Mishawaka High School to honor a courageous young man. Ryan Hill is an 18-year-old dealing with Ewing Sarcoma, and inspired today's blood drive. Some may ask: Hill doesn't even live here, how did he inspire this?. Ryan may live several states...
22 WSBT
South Bend hosts historic preservation conference
A chance to show off South Bend's history. The city is hosting a conference about preserving history. The "Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference" brought in about 250 people from across the state. “They are sharing ideas and getting to visit local landmarks like Studebaker, West Washington Street...
22 WSBT
PHM schools in external lockdown after alleged armed robbery on Lincoln Way East
A few Penn-Harris-Madison schools were on an external lockdown today. Bittersweet, Penn and Schmucker were all placed in a precautionary external lockdown because of an armed robbery at 1st Source Bank on Lincoln Way East in Mishawaka. The school system’s Director of Safety also put Moran and Elsie Rogers on an external lockdown as well. Police say the suspect left on foot behind Martin’s Supermarket.
22 WSBT
4500 new housing units possible pending Goshen City Council approval
In an effort to address the ever-growing need for housing in Goshen, nearly 175 acres could be rezoned from industrial to residential. The proposal has been given a favorable recommendation by the Goshen City Planning Commission. Now it goes to the city council for approval. The re-development director showed WSBT...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County Council to vote on incentives for $2-billion-dollar project
The St. Joseph County Council is holding its monthly meeting. Where sometime tonight, they will vote on tax incentives for a $2-billion-dollar project. And if that gets approved — Ultium Cells could break ground on a new battery plant next year. The tax abatement votes were expedited a bit...
22 WSBT
LaPorte work release program in jeopardy
La Porte County's work release program is in jeopardy. Within this past week and a half, 5 correctional officers have submitted their resignation. The county council is voting to raise the officer's pay. However, until more officers are hired, the center has to figure out how to deal with the...
22 WSBT
St. Joseph County Council unanimously passes Ultium Cells LLC tax incentives
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The vote is yes, but it is not yet a done deal. The St. Joseph County Council just approved a tax abatement application for Ultium Cells LLC. Now the company needs to decide if New Carlisle will be home to its next battery plant. There...
22 WSBT
Two former Starke County detectives facing multiple charges
Indiana State Police say two former detectives with the Starke County Sheriff's Department have been indicted with several charges. Police say a grand jury was presented a case involving missing evidence from the Starke County Sheriff's Department. According to the Indiana State Police, 50-year-old Adam Gray of Knox and 54-year-old...
22 WSBT
Operation Education: More ways to become an Indiana teacher amid shortage
There are more pathways than ever before for people to teach students in the classroom. According to the Indiana Department of Education, there are now 10 licensure pathways for people to earn a teaching license. While this is helping schools in the state fill positions amid a teacher shortage, it...
22 WSBT
Notre Dame hockey names captains
NOTRE DAME — A new season of Notre Dame hockey is about to begin. This weekend, they'll play an exhibition game, before the regular season begins next week. Today, the Irish announced team captains. Senior defenseman Nick Leivermann will wear the "C". Leivermann was an assistant captain last year.
22 WSBT
HIGHLIGHTS: Penn Volleyball beats St. Joe, 3-1
MISHAWAKA — St. Joe and Penn both have 1 loss in the Northern Indiana Conference and sit behind undefeated Elkhart. Penn takes the 1st, 3rd and 4th sets to hand St. Joe its 2nd NIC loss.
22 WSBT
High School Spotlight: Buchanan's Connor Legault
BUCHANAN — On the gridiron, there's a big showdown on tap Friday night in Michigan. 4-1 Buchanan hosts Berrien Springs in a game that will go a long ways towards determining a conference champ. Buchanan's senior captain, Connor Legault, is looking to help his squad hand the Shamrocks their...
22 WSBT
Preparing back-up Steve Angeli a priority for Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME — Instead of resting and recovering, Notre Dame football is spending its bye week developing. And one place, where that development is critical right now, is the backup quarterback spot. "Guess what, Steve Angeli, if he’s presented with the opportunity, he has to go in there and...
