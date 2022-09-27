Read full article on original website
KEPR
Richland Police arrest man suspected of weapons violations
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department Officers arrest a man who was allegedly in possession of a machete and pellet gun in a Skate Park on Sept. 27. Just before 10:30 p.m., Police responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skate Park in the 1000 Block of Carondelet Dr.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man sentenced to eight months in jail for stabbing girlfriend in Sunnyside
A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
KEPR
Four people arrested with several warrants at a home in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — [UPDATE 4:30 p.m.]: Richland Police Department Officers arrest four people and detain 13 people after a weapons complaint at a residence in Richland. Around 9:30 a.m., Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Ave near the 300 block of Davenport St. in Richland.
Woman attacked in West Richland, suspect found hiding nearby
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Concerned community members who intervened when they saw a woman being attacked played a pivotal role in the man’s arrest, as outlined by the West Richland Police Department via social media. According to their Facebook post, officers responded to Crown Dr & W Van...
Richland man calls police for help during crisis, turns his hidden firearm over
RICHLAND, Wash. — A firearm was recovered on Monday evening near the Richland Community Center, where an unidentified individual admitted to being in a state of crisis and informed police that he hid a gun in nearby bushes. According to a public notice from the Richland Police Department, officers...
ifiberone.com
2023 date set wrongful death lawsuit trial involving family of girl who drowned inside irrigation pipe in Quincy
QUINCY -- According to court records, the wrongful death trial involving Danika Ross' family following her drowning death in Quincy in 2021 has been posted to 2023. The Ross family lawsuit against Cave B L.L.C. and the Familigia Water District has been set for June 26, 2023 with a motion hearing for judgement planned for Nov. 4, 2022.
KEPR
Schools put on lockdown after man threatens students with a gun
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man was arrested in Moses Lake for allegedly threatening Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center students with a gun on Tuesday, prompting multiple area schools to go into lockdown. Moses Lake Police said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Based on their investigation,...
‘Cold-blooded’ murderer sentenced for Richland parking lot slaying of father of seven
“We don’t put animals down like that,” said the judge.
KPD arrests 19-year-old in reckless driving incident
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A Kennewick resident has been arrested following a crash Sunday evening, Sept. 25. Kennewick Police Department received a report of a person driving recklessly, traveling at an excessive speed and passing multiple vehicles around 7 p.m. The vehicle crashed a short time later on S. Garfield...
nbcrightnow.com
Moses Lake man shot in home robbery
MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A homeowner was inured Sunday morning in a robbery and shooting near Moses Lake, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). At around 6 a.m. on Sept. 25, GCSO deputies and Moses Lake police responded to a shooting call at a home on the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. According to the occupants, two men entered the house, shot the homeowner in the leg, and stole several rifles and pistols before fleeing.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
Moses Lake man shot in leg by home invaders who stole his guns
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two armed suspects entered a Moses Lake man’s home, shot him in the leg and stole firearms from inside his some on Sunday morning, triggering a countywide investigation. As announced by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were first informed of a shooting when...
KHQ Right Now
Body found in Columbia River near Kennewick, police investigating
Law enforcement in Kennewick recovered a body from the Columbia River on the Kennewick side on Tuesday. Right now, an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
yaktrinews.com
Two crashes in Grant County causing serious delays
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two crashes that occurred in Grant County may affect your morning commute. The first crash is on westbound I-90 near Warden. The freeway is fully blocked due to a rolled semi truck. The crash occurred about 15 miles east of Moses Lake, and no one...
kpq.com
Moses Lake Murder Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania After Nationwide Warrant Issued for his Arrest
Alleged murder suspect Charles Bergman was found in Pennsylvania Friday night, after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that his office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance on arresting Bergman for the alleged murder of his wife Theresa Bergman.
nbcrightnow.com
KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
Update | Kennewick driver is killed when semi rams his car after he stopped on Highway 395
He was still in his car with his seat belt on.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Body recovered from Columbia River
KENNEWICK – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday by a fisherman of possible human remains located in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Detectives, deputies and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using the sheriff’s office boat.
27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman
MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
