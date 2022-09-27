ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othello, WA

Richland Police arrest man suspected of weapons violations

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police Department Officers arrest a man who was allegedly in possession of a machete and pellet gun in a Skate Park on Sept. 27. Just before 10:30 p.m., Police responded to a weapons complaint at the Richland Skate Park in the 1000 Block of Carondelet Dr.
Man sentenced to eight months in jail for stabbing girlfriend in Sunnyside

A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May. Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped...
Four people arrested with several warrants at a home in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — [UPDATE 4:30 p.m.]: Richland Police Department Officers arrest four people and detain 13 people after a weapons complaint at a residence in Richland. Around 9:30 a.m., Officers responded to a weapons complaint in the 300 block of Barth Ave near the 300 block of Davenport St. in Richland.
Schools put on lockdown after man threatens students with a gun

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man was arrested in Moses Lake for allegedly threatening Columbia Basin Technical Skills Center students with a gun on Tuesday, prompting multiple area schools to go into lockdown. Moses Lake Police said the incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday. Based on their investigation,...
Moses Lake man shot in home robbery

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – A homeowner was inured Sunday morning in a robbery and shooting near Moses Lake, according to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO). At around 6 a.m. on Sept. 25, GCSO deputies and Moses Lake police responded to a shooting call at a home on the 12000 block of Road 4 Northeast. According to the occupants, two men entered the house, shot the homeowner in the leg, and stole several rifles and pistols before fleeing.
KPD, RPD, BCSO arrest 28 in top offender sweep

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) recently joined forces with the Richland Police Department (RPD) and the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) to identify, locate, and arrest some of the top offenders in the Tri-Cities region. According to the KPD, over the course of the week of September, 13,...
Two crashes in Grant County causing serious delays

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Two crashes that occurred in Grant County may affect your morning commute. The first crash is on westbound I-90 near Warden. The freeway is fully blocked due to a rolled semi truck. The crash occurred about 15 miles east of Moses Lake, and no one...
KPD asks for help identifying theft suspect

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a theft suspect. The woman pictured in these surveillance video photos allegedly stole a wallet and phone on Thursday, September, 22, and used a debit card from the wallet to make purchases at Wal-Mart. Anyone...
Body recovered from Columbia River

KENNEWICK – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was notified Tuesday by a fisherman of possible human remains located in the Columbia River near the shoreline east of the Cable Bridge. Detectives, deputies and the Benton County Coroner’s Office coordinated the recovery effort using the sheriff’s office boat.
27-Year-Old Kevin J Hinojosa Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash on US 395 (Kennewick, WA)

Washington State Patrol responded to a motor vehicle crash on US 395 on Monday night. The victim was identified as 27-year-old Kevin J Hinojosa. Hinojosa was stopped in his car after a collision with another vehicle on 395 southbound at milepost 18. A semi-truck heading south crashed into Hinojosa’s stopped car at around 6:30 in the evening. According to WSP, Hinojosa was pronounced dead at the scene.
GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman

MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
