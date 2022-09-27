Kendrick Nunn is cleared for training camp, Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV limited to non-contact drills

There are few sagas that have been relived as much and as willfully as DeMar DeRozan’s failed quest to join the Lakers in the summer of 2021. It’s one that has been retold countless, a story of how DeMar wanted to come to the Lakers, LeBron seemingly expressed interest in him being a Laker, the Lakers at one point wanted him to become a Laker and, yet, he did not become a Laker.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO