Kendrick Nunn is cleared for training camp, Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV limited to non-contact drills

lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
silverscreenandroll.com
Rob Pelinka knows the Lakers only have one shot to make a big trade
The Lakers don’t currently have a championship-worthy roster. That may be an opinion and not a statement of fact, but based on the newness of the team, the recent injury history of the two best players, and the fit issues with Russell Westbrook, it’s an opinion espoused by many.
silverscreenandroll.com
Former Lakers assistant coach says Russell Westbrook is ‘very coachable’
Among the numerous problems the Lakers faced last season was Russell Westbrook and his feud with Frank Vogel. The two sides never gelled and pushed back against one another for much of the season, sometimes privately and sometimes publicly. It all seemed to reach its boiling point with Westbrook’s postgame...
silverscreenandroll.com
Anthony Davis reportedly had the ‘best summer of training’ in his career
Since his arrival in Los Angeles, the expectation for Anthony Davis has been to take over the future of the franchise from the hands of LeBron James. While he looked destined for that fate after the bubble in the 2019-20 season, back-to-back injury-riddled seasons have completely derailed that fortune. Now,...
silverscreenandroll.com
DeMar DeRozan can’t stop talking about the Lakers
There are few sagas that have been relived as much and as willfully as DeMar DeRozan’s failed quest to join the Lakers in the summer of 2021. It’s one that has been retold countless, a story of how DeMar wanted to come to the Lakers, LeBron seemingly expressed interest in him being a Laker, the Lakers at one point wanted him to become a Laker and, yet, he did not become a Laker.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers announce coaching staff for 2022-23 season
As training camp opened on Tuesday for the Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 season, the team announced the inaugural coaching staff under first-year head coach Darvin Ham. Phil Handy was the noteworthy holdover from the previous staff while Handy added other assistants from across the league to his staff. Perhaps the...
silverscreenandroll.com
The biggest takeaways from Lakers Media Day and the start of training camp
After a summer-long build-up, the Lakers can finally exhale. Their potentially combustible Media Day has come and gone. And although it was certainly awkward at points as expected, that initial sting of having to wear a smile after a gossip-filled offseason is over. Beyond re-opening still fresh wounds, the day...
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron James reveals the three teammates he previously hated most as opponents
The acquisition of Patrick Beverley this offseason for the Lakers was one of the most surprising in recent memory given how much he’d been viewed as an enemy of the franchise in recent seasons. Not only did he previously play for other Angeleno franchise, he spent a game late last season jeering Russell Westbrook and the Lakers as his Timberwolves gave the Lakers the business.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers were willing to include 2027, 2029 first-round picks for Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving
With only two primary trade assets in their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks at their disposal, the Lakers have been acutely aware of how little wiggle room they have when making a deal. As general manager Rob Pelinka explained at media day on Monday, the Lakers only have one shot at making the trade that will ideally vault the team back into contention.
