FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - The Texas A&M Aggies were doomed by a Razorbacks’ goal in the waning seconds of the first half in a 1-0 loss to No. 12 Arkansas on Thursday evening. Playing on an even keel for the opening 44 minutes at Razorback Field, Arkansas took advantage of a throw-in deep in their offensive end to break the scoring seal. A couple of headers got the ball to Anna Podojil who sent the ball inside the left post with her left-footed shot with 18 seconds remaining in the first half.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO