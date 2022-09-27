Read full article on original website
SEC releases 2023 softball schedule
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team learned its 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule on Thursday. The Aggies will begin league action on the road at Arkansas (March 10-12), before hosting Georgia at Davis Diamond for their SEC home opener, March 17-19. After a road trip to Kentucky (March 24-26), Texas A&M returns home for back-to-back series with Tennessee (March 31-April 2) and Mississippi State (April 7-9).
Women’s golf comes in at No. 2 in Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s golf program came in at No. 2 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings after the first two tournaments of the fall season. The Aggies are fresh off a victory at the “Mo” Morial Invitational last week, where they erased a six-stroke deficit on the back nine of the final round to defeat No. 6 Texas. Hailee Cooper led the way at the home tournament, coming in third and shooting a 7-under 209.
Texas A&M soccer edged by Arkansas 1-0
FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas - The Texas A&M Aggies were doomed by a Razorbacks’ goal in the waning seconds of the first half in a 1-0 loss to No. 12 Arkansas on Thursday evening. Playing on an even keel for the opening 44 minutes at Razorback Field, Arkansas took advantage of a throw-in deep in their offensive end to break the scoring seal. A couple of headers got the ball to Anna Podojil who sent the ball inside the left post with her left-footed shot with 18 seconds remaining in the first half.
Aggie soccer seeks first conference win
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies continue SEC action Thursday at Razorback Field when they battle No. 12 Arkansas in a 6 p.m. contest. Thursday’s game airs nationally on ESPNU with Mike Watts (play-by-play) and Marion Crowder (color) on the call. The Maroon & White look to...
No. 3 Texas A&M heads west for a pair of meets
FRESNO, California -- The No. 3 Texas A&M equestrian team hits the road for a pair of meets at Fresno State and UC Davis on Friday and Saturday at the Student Horse Center and the UC Davis Equestrian Center. The Aggies (0-1) square off against No. 8 Fresno State (0-0)...
Aggies women's basketball land 13 national TV games
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will be featured on national television broadcasts 13 times in 2022-23, the Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday. The national TV schedule begins for first-year Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor’s Aggies against former Southwest Conference rival SMU at Reed...
Aggie golf edges No. 13 Auburn at SEC Match Play Preview
VESTAVIA HILLS, Alabama -- Texas A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan tallied a hard-fought 1-up victory over Auburn’s Brendon Valdes to clinch the No. 17 Aggies 3-2 match play win over No. 13 Auburn at the SEC Match Play Preview on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club. After losing the first...
A&M defense zeroing in on Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 17th ranked Texas A&M football team will travel to Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday for the team’s first true road game of the season. Despite being the higher ranked team, the Aggies find themselves as four-point underdogs. After hosting the Aggies, the Bulldogs will...
Aggies looking to pick it up on offense
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M football overcame a slow start on Saturday to take down Arkansas 23-21. The Aggies failed to convert a first down in the first quarter but were helped out a lot by their defense, including Demani Richardson’s touchdown after Tyreek Chappell’s fumble recovery.
Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are hoping to bounce back from their district opening loss last week against Temple as they travel to Copperas Cove. The Vikings are still without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who is out with a hand injury. The Bulldogs are undefeated at home this...
A&M Consolidated to host Cedar Park in district home opener
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (3-1, 1-0) won its District 11-5A Division I opener last week following a 48-34 win over Georgetown and will try to build on that as they host Cedar Park (1-3, 1-0) on Friday night at Tiger Field. It will be a...
A&M track & field unable to host 2023 home meets for due to construction projects
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams will compete away from Aggieland for the 2023 indoor and outdoor seasons as construction for a series of improvements and expansions to athletics venues is underway. The drive to keep Texas A&M’s athletics venues...
Texas A&M President addresses Aggie community in State of the University address
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M University President Katherine banks addressed students, faculty, and the Aggie community Wednesday in her first State of the University address. In her speech Banks highlighted the success made by faculty and students over the past year and also shared her vision for the future...
Midway sweeps Bryan at Viking Gym
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Lady Viking volleyball team was unable to build on its 3 set win over Temple last Friday and suffered a 3 set loss to Midway Tuesday night at Viking Gym. The Patherettes were able to sweep the match following 25-17, 25-18, 25-23 decision. Bryan...
No. 3 Leon volleyball tops No. 1 Iola in state-ranked battle
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 3 Leon volleyball team beat No. 1 Iola 27-25, 11-25, 25-21, 25-14 Tuesday night at Bulldog Gym. Leon moves to 32-5 overall and Iola falls to 30-3. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to host Centerville this Friday. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Normangee on Friday.
Classroom Champion: Luke Johnson from St. Joseph Catholic School
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - St. Joseph Catholic School’s Luke Johnson is this week’s KBTX & American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion. The St. Joseph Catholic senior has a 4.33 grade point average and ranks first in his class. Luke is a NASA High School Aerospace Scholar, National Honor Society Parliamentarian, and is a member of Student Council, Eagles for Life, Boy Scout Troop 1300, and Junior Leadership Brazos 2022.
College Station sweeps Rudder at home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Twin Cities, College Station hosted Rudder in a Highway 6 throw-down. The Cougars beat the Rangers in three (25-23, 25-10, 25-18). Avery Psenick led College Station with 17 kills.
Get to two-steppin’ with the Aggie Wranglers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of the Aggie Wranglers is to spread their love for Texas A&M through teaching and performing their distinctive style of Country-Western dance. Since its start in 1984, the team has taught tens of thousands the basics of country-western dance through free dance classes that...
A&M men’s tennis find success at Chowderfest
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s tennis team concluded the Chowderfest, hosted by Harvard, over the weekend at the Beren Tennis Center. Trey Hilderbrand highlighted the weekend going undefeated in singles action at 3-0, while finishing 2-1 in doubles play with Noah Schachter. Most notably, Hilderbrand defeated No. 39 Harris Walker of Harvard in straight-sets, 6-3, 6-3. After losing the first match in doubles play, the Aggie pair bounced back defeating Henry von der Schulenburg and Daniel Milavsky of Harvard, 6-4, and Herman Hoeyeraal and Nick Lagaev of Arizona, 6-4. Hilderbrand entered the competition ranked No. 50 in singles and No. 25 in doubles with Schachter, according to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association preseason rankings.
Music fills Aggieland this Fall
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all know and love the Fighting Texas Aggie Band, but Texas A&M has many talented musicians as part of the Department of Music Activities. In fact, Music Activities serves over 1,300 Aggies each year. Travis Almany, the Director of Orchestras and Associate Director of Bands...
