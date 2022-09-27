Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Approves Stimulus ChecksDayana SabatinCleveland, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Myles Garrett Issued Citation in Car Accident, Ohio State Highway Patrol Reports.Matt RevnewMedina County, OH
KBTX.com
6 people injured following chase, crash in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says six people were transported to the hospital Thursday night following a three-vehicle crash in Bryan. Authorities say they first received a call about a reckless driver around 8:30 p.m.. When a Brazos County deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over near FM 1179 and Coyote Run, it didn’t stop.
kwhi.com
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED BY BRENHAM POLICE
A Houston man was arrested Wednesday evening on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha initiated a traffic stop in the 800 block of Highway 290 East for illegal window tint and following too closely. Cpl. Ha could smell the odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search. He located marijuana as well as a vape pen that contained suspected THC oil. Cpl. Ha took the driver into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Cpl. Ha transported the driver to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked and printed by jail staff. At that time the driver was identified as Cedric Ray Peters Jr, 29 of Houston, which is not the name he provided to Cpl. Ha during the stop. Peters was subsequently charged with Fail to Identify Giving False or Fictitious Information.
tigerdroppings.com
Did Alabama's Cheerleaders Out Cringe Texas A&M Yell Leaders?
There have been some embarrassing videos of Texas A&M's Yell Leaders this year. Earlier this week a video of Alabama cheerleaders has made the internet rounds, asking which is worse... (The Spun)
wtaw.com
Two College Station Men On Segway’s Arrested After Attempting To Elude Texas A&M Police Officers On Bicycles
Two Texas A&M police officers on bicycles see two College Station men on campus going the wrong way at one in the morning on their Segway electric dirt bikes. A chase followed where those on the Segways were eventually found and arrested for evading. UPD arrest reports state 18 year...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Agrilife Extension partnering with Allie’s Way for distracted driving PSA
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, nearly one in five crashes on Texas roads were caused by a distracted driver in 2021. Distractions can include anything from texting and talking on the phone to eating and drinking, putting on makeup, shaving, reading, programming a navigation system, watching a video and even adjusting the radio. Since Sept. 1, 2017, it has been illegal to read, write, or send a text while driving in Texas.
Texas A&M football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Texas A&M this year in the SEC picture and College Football Playoff race? Let's look at the full Texas A&M football schedule for the Aggies' 2022 season. 2022 Texas A&M football scheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College ...
wtaw.com
Four Vehicle Crash In Bryan Leads To One Driver’s Arrest For DWI Whose Breath Alcohol Sample Was More Than Three Times The Legal Limit
A four vehicle crash in Bryan Monday evening resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers on a charge of DWI with a breath alcohol level of more than three times the legal limit. The BPD arrest report did not state if anyone was hurt from the crash at...
Crash report: 30-year-old Central Texas woman dies in Callahan County wreck
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 30-year-old Central Texas woman was killed Monday morning in a traffic wreck near Baird. According to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 45-year-old Rockdale man was driving a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup east on State Highway 36 when he collided with a ‘truck tractor […]
fox44news.com
Attempted catalytic converter theft leads to pursuit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – Two arrests have been made after an attempted catalytic converter theft in College Station led to a pursuit. A College Station Police officer was working an off-duty security assignment at College Station City Hall, when he was alerted by an employee of a suspicious vehicle parked near his vehicle. The officer could hear the sounds of metal being cut as he approached the vehicle.
KBTX.com
Paetow’s Hicks Jr. orally commits to Fisher and the Aggies
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Katy Paetow defensive lineman David Hicks Junior announced Wednesday afternoon he was committing to Texas A&M. Picking the Aggies over the Oklahoma Sooners. Hicks is ranked 17th nationally and 3rd in the state. The Aggies began recruiting him in the 8th grade and he’s excited with...
KBTX.com
Missing: Madisonville Woman in Danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley is issuing an Endangered Missing Adult advisory for 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman. Huelsman is a white female, 5′6, 170 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Huelsman was last seen on the 3200 block of I-45 in Madisonville on September 9, 2022. She was later reported missing on September 28, 2022. Police believe that Huelsman is in danger of death or serious bodily injury.
KBTX.com
Aggies hope to avoid slow start against Mississippi State in Starkville
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Mississippi State Bulldogs may not lead the nation in scoring, but their 37 points per game average isn’t shabby and when you consider Texas A&M ranks 108th in scoring offense at 21 points per game it’s easy to see why the Bulldogs are favored by four points going into Saturday’s game at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville.
Authorities in Bryan searching for missing girl
BRYAN, Texas — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for help to find Hailey Morgan, a teenager from Bryan who has been missing since Sept. 9. Little information has been given about the situation, but the center has released a description of Morgan to aid in the search.
KBTX.com
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old Bryan ISD student was arrested for making a terroristic threat, Bryan police said. School resource officers were notified that a student sent a text message referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers quickly identified the boy and obtained an arrest warrant for terroristic threat.
KBTX.com
SEC releases 2023 softball schedule
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M softball team learned its 2023 Southeastern Conference schedule on Thursday. The Aggies will begin league action on the road at Arkansas (March 10-12), before hosting Georgia at Davis Diamond for their SEC home opener, March 17-19. After a road trip to Kentucky (March 24-26), Texas A&M returns home for back-to-back series with Tennessee (March 31-April 2) and Mississippi State (April 7-9).
KWTX
Hearne police need information regarding suspects in catalytic converter theft
HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - The Hearne Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the persons and vehicle involved in the theft of a catalytic converter. Shortly before 5 a.m. on Sept. 28, officers responded to a report of a theft in the 1000 block of North Market Street.
KBTX.com
12-year-old arrested for sharing SnapChat of Bryan ISD school shooting threat
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 12-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday for circulating a possible school shooting threat aimed at Davila Middle School. Bryan police say on Sept. 23 they were made aware of a SnapChat circulating through Davila Middle School where someone was threatening a school shooting. School resource officers and patrol officers responded quickly and determined the threat was not credible.
KBTX.com
Bryan looking to bounce back from Temple loss
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are hoping to bounce back from their district opening loss last week against Temple as they travel to Copperas Cove. The Vikings are still without starting quarterback Malcom Gooden who is out with a hand injury. The Bulldogs are undefeated at home this...
Bryan man dead after crashing motorcycle on FM 485: Texas DPS
Officials said Laney approached a left curve in the roadway, traveled wide and collided into a guardrail.
fox44news.com
Woman charged in theft of U-Haul truck
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old woman from Lott has been arrested on charges of theft over $30,000 in connection with the reported theft of a U-Haul truck. Kimberly Nicole Krumnow was arrested by Belton Police on a warrant out of Temple tied to an incident reported last March.
