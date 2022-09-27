Read full article on original website
Newsom slams McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy
Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
Palmer Moland pleads not guilty to 7 felonies
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Palmer Moland, a Fairfax School District trustee charged with falsifying election documents and misappropriating public funds, pleaded not guilty Thursday to seven felonies. Moland, 34, is due back in court Oct. 10. According to the district attorney’s office, Moland faces permanent disqualification from holding office if convicted. He was arrested Tuesday. […]
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 29, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Gerald Porter, 35. He has a criminal history that includes child molestation, spousal abuse, resisting arrest and burglary. Porter is transient and frequents the South Chester and...
Capping the 1,100 orphaned oil and gas wells polluting Kern County
Through President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, California is one of 24 states charged with changing the process of plugging over 10,000 orphaned gas and oil wells nationwide.
DA charges Fairfax board member with embezzlement, voter fraud
The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced charges Tuesday against an embattled member of the governing board for the Fairfax School District, a 2,700-student transitional kindergarten to eighth-grade district in southeast Bakersfield. Palmer Moland was arrested and charged with seven felony counts, including the misappropriation of public funds, violating conflict...
DA charges Kern Co. school board member with voter fraud, misappropriation of funds
A Bakersfield area school board member is facing a bevy of criminal charges ranging from voter fraud to the misappropriation of public funds. Investigators arrested Fairfax School District board member Palmer Moland Tuesday, and he was charged with six felony counts by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Kern...
Fairfax School District reacts to arrest of school board member
The Fairfax School District released a statement Wednesday in response to Tuesday's arrest of one of its board members, Palmer Moland.
Report of a possible gun at school in Lamont prove unfounded
In a statement released to parents, the Lamont Elementary School District said the "claim of a weapon on campus was unfounded."
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
Tehachapi woman collects prom dress donations for Kern County students
Prom is a big moment in high school but it can be hard to afford. For this Kern’s Kindness, 23ABC's Kallyn Hobmann spoke with a business owner making sure everyone goes this year.
Minor sentenced in deadly Porterville Library fire, will write apology letter
PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( ) – A teenager who was found guilty of starting the fire that claimed the lives of two firefighters at the Porterville Library has been sentenced. On Wednesday morning, a judge sentenced the teenage boy, who has not been identified due to his age, to six months of confinement in juvenile hall with counseling services.
LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management
Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department on July...
Group calls on DA to drop case against Wendy Howard
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group advocating on behalf of accused murderer Wendy Howard is calling on the District Attorney’s office to drop its case, arguing she “and her daughters were physically, sexually, and verbally abused” by her former partner, the man she killed. In a release sent Monday, the group Justice For Wendy said […]
Bakersfield Dreyer's Ice Cream plant announces temporary shutdowns
Nearly a thousand employees of the Dreyer’s Ice Cream plant in Bakersfield will be temporarily unemployed come late November and December.
Amid fentanyl epidemic, a troubling myth: Can merely touching the drug be harmful?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – We’re hearing more and more about the proliferation of fentanyl on the streets and in our schools – a troubling trend given the drug’s high level of toxicity. But what does the prevalence of fentanyl in its many forms mean for school officials who may encounter the drug – most commonly […]
Convicted child killer denied resentencing, will continue serving life term
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who in 2004 pleaded no contest to a murder charge in the death of a 22-month-old boy has been denied a motion for resentencing and will continue serving 15 years to life in prison. Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said prosecutors presented evidence Monday and a Superior Court judge […]
Teen charged in Calif. firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months
PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile...
BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
KERO-TV has been on the air in Bakersfield for 69 years
Monday marked the 69th anniversary of KERO-TV, first hitting the local airwaves on this date in 1953 from the lobby of the El Tejon Hotel in downtown Bakersfield.
