Bakersfield, CA

KRON4

Newsom slams McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy

Over the weekend, California’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom had harsh words in response to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s Commitment to America policy agenda, specifically talking about McCarthy’s plan to address public safety and hire new police officers. “He [McCarthy] talked about how concerned he is about crime,” Newsom...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

Voters decide on Measure Y in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Voters in Tulare are being asked to decide if they want to pass a tax on cannabis in the form of Ballot Measure Y. “it’s only a tax on the consumption of cannabis. So those who would purchase cannabis will have to pay a tax for that consumption,” City Manager Marc […]
TULARE, CA
KGET

Palmer Moland pleads not guilty to 7 felonies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Palmer Moland, a Fairfax School District trustee charged with falsifying election documents and misappropriating public funds, pleaded not guilty Thursday to seven felonies. Moland, 34, is due back in court Oct. 10. According to the district attorney’s office, Moland faces permanent disqualification from holding office if convicted. He was arrested Tuesday. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Sept. 29, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are asking for help to get a man considered a high-risk sex offender off the streets. Marshals are looking for Gerald Porter, 35. He has a criminal history that includes child molestation, spousal abuse, resisting arrest and burglary. Porter is transient and frequents the South Chester and...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield Californian

DA charges Fairfax board member with embezzlement, voter fraud

The Kern County District Attorney's Office announced charges Tuesday against an embattled member of the governing board for the Fairfax School District, a 2,700-student transitional kindergarten to eighth-grade district in southeast Bakersfield. Palmer Moland was arrested and charged with seven felony counts, including the misappropriation of public funds, violating conflict...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET 17

Minor sentenced in deadly Porterville Library fire, will write apology letter

PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( ) – A teenager who was found guilty of starting the fire that claimed the lives of two firefighters at the Porterville Library has been sentenced. On Wednesday morning, a judge sentenced the teenage boy, who has not been identified due to his age, to six months of confinement in juvenile hall with counseling services.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

LOIS HENRY: Groups challenging city over river management

Several public interest groups have issued a direct challenge to Bakersfield over the Kern River alleging the city has not lived up to its responsibilities to address the public trust. Water Audit California, an advocacy group based in Napa, sent a letter to the Bakersfield Water Resources Department on July...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Group calls on DA to drop case against Wendy Howard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group advocating on behalf of accused murderer Wendy Howard is calling on the District Attorney’s office to drop its case, arguing she “and her daughters were physically, sexually, and verbally abused” by her former partner, the man she killed. In a release sent Monday, the group Justice For Wendy said […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
FireRescue1

Teen charged in Calif. firefighters' deaths sentenced to 6 months

PORTERVILLE, Calif. — A 15-year-old boy was sentenced to six months in juvenile custody Wednesday after a judge found true arson charges in connection to a Porterville library fire that killed two firefighters with Kern County ties, according to a Tulare County District Attorney news release. Tulare County Juvenile...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

BEST EATS: Mexico City tacos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When I told him I was leaving for a week’s vacation in Mexico City, defense attorney David A. Torres began talking about suadero tacos with a fervor he usually saves for closing arguments. He didn’t steer me wrong. I ate suadero tacos at multiple locations and enjoyed them immensely each time. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

