JACKSON, Neb. -- Local Nebraska residents can drop off household hazardous waste for free at upcoming collections in Jackson and Lyons. Hazardous materials can be dropped off from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Jackson at the baseball field parking lot, 230 St. John's St., and on Oct. 8 from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. in Lyons behind the recycling center, 405 S. Second St.

LYONS, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO