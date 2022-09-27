ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love Island Australia drops new Spanish-inspired promo featuring Sophie Monk dancing with a shirtless man: 'It's the hottest season yet'

By Bridie Pearson-jones
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Sophie Monk shows off her sensational figure in a new trailer for Love Island Australia's fourth season.

The 42-year-old host opts for a pink salsa dress and towering heels as she dances with a shirtless man in the latest promo.

Speaking Spanish, the presenter kicks her legs and twists before embracing in a tango with the handsome dancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=082ku2_0iBOv2sA00
Sophie Monk shows off her sensational figure in a new trailer for Love Island Australia

'Your desires will surely explode,' she says in Spanish before a voice-over declares 'the hottest show on TV is back'.

'Back on the hottest place on the planet,' it adds.

'Twelve smoking hot Aussies turn up the heat in the spiciest Love Island yet.'

The show, set to air next month, will return to Mallorca, Spain, where the popular British series is also filmed, after the 2021 season moved to Byron Bay due to Covid lockdown restrictions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiZUD_0iBOv2sA00
The 42-year-old host opts for a pink salsa dress and towering heels as she dances with a shirtless man in the latest promo 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kqvfd_0iBOv2sA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRrTO_0iBOv2sA00

Season two in 2020 was filmed in Fiji.

It comes after Sophie all but confirmed that Married At First Sight star Al Perkins will appear on the upcoming season of Love Island.

Speaking at Nine's 2023 upfronts presentation earlier this month, she revealed this year's season will feature a bevy of hot contestants - including a familiar face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0241UU_0iBOv2sA00
It comes after Sophie all but confirmed that Married At First Sight star Al Perkins will appear on the upcoming season of Love Island 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e4GwU_0iBOv2sA00
The sizzling clip shows Sophie (left) dancing with a shirtless man (right) and speaking Spanish
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cz23E_0iBOv2sA00

'We have high-flying real estate agents, we have a soccer player, we have a model, a dancer and we have a famous groom,' she said.

In May, Al told Daily Mail Australia he had quit his job as a carpenter to make it as a full-time influencer after becoming a fan favourite on the Channel Nine dating show.

The 26-year-old from Bondi was offered a one-off four-figure sum to appear on Love Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jxt3t_0iBOv2sA00
Sophie dances sensually with the handsome dancer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFmEg_0iBOv2sA00
Sophie appears to be having the time of her life in Spain as she films the upcoming season

According to a well-placed source, while Al was happy to do the show for free, his management was able to secure him an appearance fee.

Love Island contestants are paid additional fees for TV or radio commercials, in-store or event appearances, print advertising, digital blog posts and digital advertising.

In-store or event appearances have a daily rate of $1,000 plus travel expenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpY6G_0iBOv2sA00
Sophie and her husband have travelled to Europe so she can film the new season of Love Island

