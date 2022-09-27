Effectiveness of stand-alone telephone-delivered intervention for reducing problem alcohol use

Read full article on original website
2minutemedicine.com
Perioperative gabapentin use associated with adverse outcomes for older adults
1. In this cohort study, perioperative gabapentin for multimodal analgesia in older adults undergoing major surgery was associated with an increased risk of delirium, new antipsychotic use, and pneumonia. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Following surgery, multimodal nonopioid analgesia is being used more frequently, with high quality evidence showing improved...
2minutemedicine.com
Occupational and leisure physical activity may have varying effects on inflammation
1. Lower leisure time physical activity and higher occupational physical activity were associated with increased high-sensitivity C reactive protein (hs-CRP) levels. 2. When analyzed as continuous variables, only leisure time physical activity was strongly associated with hs-CRP levels. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Paradoxically, physical activity associated with one’s occupation...
2minutemedicine.com
Linzagolix significantly reduces heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids
1. Linzagolix (100 mg and 200 mg) significantly reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids compared to placebo. 2. The highest incidence of adverse events, most commonly hot flushes, were seen in women on full-dose linzagolix without hormone add-back therapy. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Uterine...
2minutemedicine.com
Unsupervised online yoga transiently improves symptoms in patients with knee osteoarthritis
1. Compared to a control group, patients with knee osteoarthritis who engaged in online yoga had improvements in pain and function at 12 weeks of follow-up. 2. Improvements in pain and function in the online yoga group were not maintained at 24 weeks. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown:...
