NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him

The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis After He Said He Is Ready To Have A Chip On His Shoulder This Season: "Anthony Davis To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Chip On Shoulder"

Being the number one overall pick comes with a lot of pressure. Anthony Davis was burdened with that pressure in the 2012 NBA Draft when he was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans. AD's stint with the Pelicans may have been full of individual excellence, but he could never lead them to a decent playoff run.
A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation

The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'

The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think

New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
