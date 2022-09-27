Read full article on original website
Related
NBA Player Says Cheerleader Was Fired After Sleeping With Him
The recent one-year suspension for Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has ignited deeper conversations about the private relationships that NBA players have - often with other NBA personnel. One NBA player opening up about his own experiences is former NBA champion Nick Young. Appearing on VladTV, Young recounted an...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Roast Anthony Davis After He Said He Is Ready To Have A Chip On His Shoulder This Season: "Anthony Davis To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Chip On Shoulder"
Being the number one overall pick comes with a lot of pressure. Anthony Davis was burdened with that pressure in the 2012 NBA Draft when he was selected by the New Orleans Pelicans. AD's stint with the Pelicans may have been full of individual excellence, but he could never lead them to a decent playoff run.
Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach
With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Did Derrick Rose throw subtle jab at Knicks star Julius Randle?
The New York Knicks are heading into something of an important NBA season. Two years ago this group made the playoffs as a No. 4 seed. Last season, they failed to match that – much less exceed it. One big reason for New York’s struggles was the regression of...
Cavs Reportedly Interested In Trading For Suns Star
According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cleveland Cavaliers are interested in trading for Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder.
Detroit News
Lions notes: Aaron Glenn 'not concerned at all' about Amani Oruwariye's struggles
Allen Park — Amani Oruwariye had a tough week. The fourth-year Lions cornerback returned from a back injury last Sunday, only to become the most penalized man in Minneapolis and the face of Detroit’s defensive downturn in the second half of a 28-24 loss to the Vikings. Oruwariye,...
A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation
The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA
Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'
The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
Detroit Lions vs. Seahawks point spread drops following recent news
After a devastating loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will now have to do their best quickly shift their focus to the Seattle Seahawks, who they will host next Sunday at Ford Field. Prior to the start of the season, the Lions were listed as...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Anthony Davis Says the Lakers Are Approaching the Season as Underdogs
The Los Angeles Lakers hear all the talk about their poor play in the 2021-22 season. Anthony Davis says he and the team are looking to bring back the intensity they had in 2019-20, which brought the Lakers another ring. “We’re treating this season like we have a chip on...
Brooklyn Nets Waive A Player On Thursday
On Thursday, Brian Lewis of The New York Post reports that the Brooklyn Nets have waived Marcus Zegarowski.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3x 6th Man of The Year Jamal Crawford Has A New Job
According to Andrew Marchand of The New York Post, Jamal Crawford will join TNT for the 2022-23 NBA season. He is now retired but has played for nine NBA teams (most recently the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets).
Former Detroit Lions RB Godwin Igwebuike signs with the enemy
As training camp ended, many projected RB Godwin Igwebuike to make the Detroit Lions‘ final 53-man roster but that was not the case as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell made the decision to go in a different direction. Well, this coming Sunday, the Lions will host the Seattle Seahawks...
Yardbarker
Rasheed Wallace: The Biography Of The 'Ball Don't Lie' Trash-Talker And NBA Champion
The NBA has seen many stars play the game of basketball throughout its 75 years. For these players, we've seen many types, from the super athletic to players whose skill level is off the charts. We have also witnessed players who kept a low profile to players who made the...
Detroit Red Wings lose to Chicago Blackhawks, 4-2, in preseason: Game thread replay
NHL exhibition: Detroit Red Wings (1-0-0) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (0-1-0) When: 7:30 p.m. Where: Little Caesars Arena. ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce Trade With Oklahoma City Thunder
On Tuesday night, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have made a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
MLive.com
Jaden Ivey ‘as fast as they come,’ wowing Pistons with speed, athleticism
Jaden Ivey impressed teammates with his quickness well before the start of training camp this week. “He’s a bullet out there on the court,” Corey Joseph said. “He brings another dynamic in terms of pushing that pace, getting into the open court, which we need to do more of this season.
NBC Sports
Steve Kerr for NBA Coach of the Year? What oddsmakers think
New coach, same goal for the Boston Celtics in 2022-23. The C's remain odds-on favorites to win the 2023 NBA Finals despite losing head coach Ime Udoka to a season-long suspension. Udoka's assistant, Joe Mazzulla, will replace him in the interim with high expectations. Mazzulla, as Udoka did prior to...
The Lions no longer have the No. 2 waiver claim priority
One of the perks of coming off a dismal 3-13-1 season for the Lions was that Detroit held the No. 2 priority spot in the NFL’s waiver claim process. If they put a claim in on a player who was waived, that player came to Detroit unless the Jacksonville Jaguars also claimed him with their No. 1 status.
Comments / 0