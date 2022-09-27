This Saturday's UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will look a little different, as it will be closed off to the public and the media. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White said Tuesday he simply wanted to give the media "a night off." However, strawweight fighter Mackenzie Dern told reporters on Wednesday that Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg is planning on renting out the event, which is the reason for the closure.

