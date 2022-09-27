ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

UFC Closes Fight Night Event to Fans, Media amid Mark Zuckerberg Attendance Rumors

This Saturday's UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will look a little different, as it will be closed off to the public and the media. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White said Tuesday he simply wanted to give the media "a night off." However, strawweight fighter Mackenzie Dern told reporters on Wednesday that Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg is planning on renting out the event, which is the reason for the closure.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Toxic Attraction, Saraya and More

Might the WWE women's roster be preparing for a toxic injection?. The futures of former NXT women's tag team champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are at the forefront of this week's collection of rumors, along with an update on the contractual status of that brand's former women's titleholder and news on All Elite Wrestling newcomer Saraya.
WWE
Bleacher Report

WWE Rumors: Tony D'Angelo 'Not Expected to Be Undergoing Major Surgery' on Injury

Tony D'Angelo reportedly may have avoided a serious injury during his match against Wes Lee on Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson), D'Angelo's injury isn't significant and isn't expected to require major surgery. Meltzer added that D'Angelo could...
WWE

