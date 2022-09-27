Read full article on original website
Nate Diaz responds after Conor McGregor threatens to smash his jaw in: “Why are you acting like you can still fight?”
The Nate Diaz / Conor McGregor rivalry rolls on. It’s been more than six years since the pair last fought, but the rivals are still trading barbs on twitter and threatening to come to blows once more. Diaz has clapped back at the Irishman after McGregor tweeted,. “Stay out...
UFC・
Bleacher Report
UFC Closes Fight Night Event to Fans, Media amid Mark Zuckerberg Attendance Rumors
This Saturday's UFC Fight Night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas will look a little different, as it will be closed off to the public and the media. According to ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC president Dana White said Tuesday he simply wanted to give the media "a night off." However, strawweight fighter Mackenzie Dern told reporters on Wednesday that Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg is planning on renting out the event, which is the reason for the closure.
Bleacher Report
Tyson Fury: It'd Be 'Awesome' to Have 2 Fights in 1 Night amid Anthony Joshua Talks
With talks between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua stalling and a matchup with Mahmoud Charr seemingly closer to an agreement, Fury pitched the unique idea of taking part in two fights on Dec. 3. "Just been doing a little bit of brainstorming," he said in a video he posted on...
Bleacher Report
Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Toxic Attraction, Saraya and More
Might the WWE women's roster be preparing for a toxic injection?. The futures of former NXT women's tag team champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are at the forefront of this week's collection of rumors, along with an update on the contractual status of that brand's former women's titleholder and news on All Elite Wrestling newcomer Saraya.
WWE・
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors: Tony D'Angelo 'Not Expected to Be Undergoing Major Surgery' on Injury
Tony D'Angelo reportedly may have avoided a serious injury during his match against Wes Lee on Tuesday night's episode of WWE NXT. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t WrestlingInc's Matthew Wilkinson), D'Angelo's injury isn't significant and isn't expected to require major surgery. Meltzer added that D'Angelo could...
WWE・
