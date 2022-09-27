ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Block's Sarah-Jane is 'caught using her Channel Nine credit card to buy cigarettes' - after demanding a financial audit on Omar and Oz house

By Kinta Walsh-cotton
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The Block contestant Sarah-Jane has been caught in her own 'dodgy dealing' scandal after allegedly buying cigarettes with her Channel Nine credit card.

Contestants were given the cards to buy building supplies, furniture and other items relating to their houses, but the 30-year-old social worker abused the privilege.

The network has responded by cracking down on credit card use for future seasons, even though Sarah-Jane promised to pay back the money, reports Woman's Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m18yM_0iBOuaUs00
The Block contestant Sarah-Jane (pictured) has been caught in her own 'dodgy dealing' scandal after allegedly buying cigarettes with her Channel Nine credit card 

Nine declined to comment when contacted by Daily Mail Australia.

It comes after Sarah-Jane called for a financial audit of every contestant's house on the latest episode after Omar and Oz broke one of The Block's rules.

The Western Sydney mates were disqualified from Living and Dining Room Week after they 'hustled' a baby grand piano, which retails for $36,000, down to $7,500.

One of the rules of The Block states contestants must pay at least 50 per cent of the retail value of any item they purchase, which the pair eventually rectified on Monday night by coughing up the extra $10,000 so they could keep the piano.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wc1ij_0iBOuaUs00
It comes after Sarah-Jane called for a financial audit of every contestant's house on the latest episode after the original 'dodgy dealers' Omar and Oz (pictured) broke The Block's rules. 

However, it seems the other couples were not satisfied - particularly Sarah-Jane, who spoke up and called a vote for an audit.

'On that topic, I was wondering if I could call a body corporate right now,' she said during the Winners are Grinners dinner at Rachel and Ryan's house.

She continued: 'I would like to call a financial audit, because if people did not realise there was a 50 per cent rule then who else didn't realise?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sxXUe_0iBOuaUs00
The Western Sydney mates were disqualified from Living and Dining Room Week after they 'hustled' a baby grand piano, which retails for $36,000, down to $7,500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DxZuY_0iBOuaUs00
It seems the other couples were not satisfied - particularly Sarah-Jane (pictured), who spoke up and called a vote for an audit

Sarah-Jane and Tom were careful not to call individuals out, suggesting they wanted everyone's books to be checked.

However, the other couples had no problem telling producers who they think should be audited.

'Yes, I do think that Omar and Oz have stuff to hide. It doesn't make sense,' Rachel said. 'A lot of what they've done and achieved doesn't make sense.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6iBb_0iBOuaUs00
Sarah-Jane and Tom were careful not to call individuals out, suggesting they wanted everyone's books to be checked

Omar and Oz were under no delusions as to who was being targeted either, as they laughed during their confessional and said: 'I wonder who that was for!'

Despite this, they appeared at ease as they raised their hands to vote in favour of the financial audit along with everyone else.

Later, when producers asked them if they were being 'dodgy', they avoided the question and asked: 'What is dodgy?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyiSu_0iBOuaUs00
Omar and Oz were under no delusions as to who was being targeted either, as they laughed during their confessional and said: 'I wonder who that was for!' Despite this, they appeared at ease as they raised their hands to vote in favour of the financial audit along with everyone else

Comments / 0

