56 Tacos For Every Taco Tuesday Spread
Any day is taco day.
Tuesday just isn't enough to celebrate the most versatile food out there. Whether stuffed with perfectly fried fish or loaded with carnitas, crunchy or soft, we can't stop at just one.
1. Rick Martinez's Pork Volcánes al Pastor
2. Healthy Baked Salmon Tacos
3. Instant Pot Beef Birria Tacos
4. Marcela Valladolid's Baja-Style Fish Tacos
5. Chicken Tinga Tacos
6. Rick Martinez's Duck Carnitas Tacos With Radish Escabèche
7. Mexican Street Corn Chicken Tacos
8. Chickpea Tacos with Slaw
9. Barbacoa Beef Tacos
10. Smoked Salmon Breakfast Tacos
11. Vegan Birria Tacos
12. 15-Minute Turkey Tacos
13. Air Fryer Shrimp Tacos
14. Roasted Butternut Squash and Mushroom Tacos
15. Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
16. Grilled Chicken Street Tacos
17. Crispy Black Bean Tacos with Cilantro Lime Sauce
18. Sheet Pan Hawaiian Pineapple Shrimp Tacos
19. Slow Cooker Carnitas Tacos
20. Spicy Salmon Tacos
21. Huli Huli Chicken Tacos
22. Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos with Garlic Aioli
23. Grilled Steak Tacos
24. Air Fried Avocado Tacos
25. Vegetarian Crispy Cauliflower Tacos with Mango Salsa
26. Steak, Poblano, and Mushroom Tacos
27. Loaded Crock Pot Carne Asada Tacos
28. Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos with Black Beans and Goat Cheese
29. Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Tacos with Cilantro-Lime Crema
30. Classic Chicken Tacos
31. Easy Crock Pot Chicken Tacos with Mexican Rice
32. Flank Steak Tacos
33. Chicken-Bacon Flatbread Tacos with Chipotle Cream Sauce
34. Cilantro-Lime Potato Tacos
35. 15-Minute Rosemary, Citrus, and Shrimp Tacos
36. Salmon BLT Tacos
37. Tacos de Carnitas with Chive Pesto
38. Scrambled Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Tacos
39. Vegan Jackfruit Al Pastor Tacos
40. Crock Pot Mojo Chicken Tacos with Jalapeño Avocado Crema
41. Pressure Cooker Beef Barbacoa Tacos
42. Sweet Potato Tacos with Avocado Salsa
43. Lobster Tacos
44. Steak Tacos
45. Salsa Pulled Pork Tacos
46. Vegetarian Kitchen Sink Tacos with Tempeh
47. Beer Battered Fish Tacos with Spicy Habanero Slaw
48. Gluten Free Breakfast Tacos
49. Coconut-Lime Pork Tacos with Black Beans and Avocado
50. Barbacoa Beef Cheek Tacos
51. Slow Cooked Pork Tacos
52. Citrus Pulled Pork Tacos
53. Grilled Flank Steak Tacos with Feta + Oregano Salsa
54. Chipotle Braised Lamb Tacos with Balsamic-Soaked Raisins
55. Fish Tacos on the Grill
56. Cuban Pulled Pork Tacos
This article contains content previously curated by Hannah Loewentheil, Melissa Jameson, Lauren Pacek, Delaney Ratzky, Cyrus Kowsari, Bry Duca, and Alix Traeger. It was compiled by Lavanya Narayanan.
