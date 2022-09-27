ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
56 Tacos For Every Taco Tuesday Spread

By Hannah Loewentheil
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FhQGo_0iBOuLS500

Any day is taco day.

Tuesday just isn't enough to celebrate the most versatile food out there. Whether stuffed with perfectly fried fish or loaded with carnitas, crunchy or soft, we can't stop at just one.

1. Rick Martinez's Pork Volcánes al Pastor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVFXX_0iBOuLS500

Pork shoulder is marinated in a blend of guajillo and morita chiles, achiote paste, garlic, and fresh citrus juice. Then it's baked in the oven until super crispy.

Recipe: Rick Martinez's Pork Volcánes al Pastor

Bon Appetit / Via bonappetit.com

2. Healthy Baked Salmon Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W9bS8_0iBOuLS500

Sometimes simple is best, like in the case of these no-frills baked salmon tacos. They're nutritious yet comforting at the same time.

Recipe: Healthy Baked Salmon Tacos

Salt and Lavender / Via saltandlavender.com

3. Instant Pot Beef Birria Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWksi_0iBOuLS500

This savory braised beef filling comes together in the Instant Pot, which saves you lots of cooking time. The best part of all, though, is the outrageously good broth made with chiles, garlic, onion, and lots of spices.

Recipe: Instant Pot Beef Birria Tacos

The Kitchn / Via thekitchn.com

4. Marcela Valladolid's Baja-Style Fish Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNDmq_0iBOuLS500

The secret to these light and airy yet crispy fish tacos is the batter, which is made with dark Mexican beer, flour, salt, and pepper. Top them with a sour cream and citrus sauce, plus some shredded cabbage for crunch.

Recipe: Marcela Valladolid's Baja-Style Fish Tacos

Cooking Channel TV / Via cookingchanneltv.com

5. Chicken Tinga Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RM9gZ_0iBOuLS500

The key to these pulled chicken tacos is the tomato-based marinade. It's made with sweet onion, garlic, chipotle peppers in adobo, fire-roasted tomatoes, and spices, which are pulsed in the blender until smooth and creamy.

Recipe: Chicken Tinga Tacos

6. Rick Martinez's Duck Carnitas Tacos With Radish Escabèche

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbUC1_0iBOuLS500

Tacos worthy of a special occasion, these duck carnitas are worth every ounce of the effort. There's a bit of cooking involved, but you can bake the duck legs up to three weeks in advance.

Recipe: Duck Carnitas Tacos With Radish Escabèche

Bon Appetit / Via bonappetit.com

7. Mexican Street Corn Chicken Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WXKm3_0iBOuLS500

We all know street corn is one of the best Mexican side dishes, so why not use it to enhance your tacos?

Recipe: Mexican Street Corn Chicken Tacos

Modern Honey / Via modernhoney.com

8. Chickpea Tacos with Slaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBH4Z_0iBOuLS500

These vegetarian-friendly tacos call for chickpeas, which are seasoned with cumin, chili powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne, then roasted until crispy. To make these vegan, just use a non-dairy yogurt in the sauce.

Recipe: Chickpea Tacos With Slaw

Chickpea tacos with slaw. / Via nourish-and-fete.com

9. Barbacoa Beef Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13b0g8_0iBOuLS500

Start with a cheap cut of beef like chuck roast. It gets so tender when cooked in the slow cooker that you can basically shred it with two forks.

Recipe: Barbacoa Beef Tacos

House of Yumm / Via houseofyumm.com

10. Smoked Salmon Breakfast Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sk2ZK_0iBOuLS500

Brunch, anyone? These lox and egg tacos pair perfectly with micheladas.

Recipe: Smoked Salmon Breakfast Tacos

Well Seasoned Studio / Via wellseasonedstudio.com

11. Vegan Birria Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S5nge_0iBOuLS500

This meatless take on birria tacos calls for a mixture of jackfruit and shredded oyster mushroom, but you could choose one or the other. Dipped in the fragrant chile-spiced broth, it's a convincing substitute for the traditional beef or lamb filling.

Recipe: Vegan Birria Tacos

Dora's Table / Via dorastable.com

12. 15-Minute Turkey Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l3Hxq_0iBOuLS500

These ground turkey tacos are easy, affordable, and on the table in about 20 minutes. Of course, you can always use ground chicken, beef, or even your favorite plant-based meat substitute.

Recipe: 15-Minute Turkey Tacos

Carlsbad Cravings / Via carlsbadcravings.com

13. Air Fryer Shrimp Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbSZA_0iBOuLS500

These shrimp aren't dredged in flour or breadcrumbs — they're simply coated in spices and still manage to get super crispy thanks to the air fryer.

Recipe: Air Fryer Shrimp Tacos

Foodtastic Mom / Via foodtasticmom.com

14. Roasted Butternut Squash and Mushroom Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SALU7_0iBOuLS500

This recipe calls for baby Bella mushrooms, but use whatever you can get your hands on or a mix like oyster mushrooms, shiitakes, or creminis. Together with black beans and roasted sweet potato, this combination is totally meatless but still very filling.

Recipe: Roasted Butternut Squash and Mushroom Tacos

Dora's Table / Via dorastable.com

15. Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZp81_0iBOuLS500

While these crispy, spicy shrimp tacos might not be a traditional taco filling, they are seriously satisfying. It's all about the spicy sauce made with mayonnaise, sweet chili sauce, honey, and hot sauce.

Recipe: Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

Damn Delicious / Via damndelicious.net

16. Grilled Chicken Street Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouUM6_0iBOuLS500

The key to the most flavorful chicken tacos is using dark meat: boneless, skinless chicken thighs are the way to go.

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Street Tacos

Tastes Better From Scratch / Via tastesbetterfromscratch.com

17. Crispy Black Bean Tacos with Cilantro Lime Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLuS1_0iBOuLS500

When you combine golden-brown crispy tortillas, savory black bean filling, and creamy dipping sauce, you know there are good things ahead.

Recipe: Crispy Black Bean Tacos With Cilantro Lime Sauce

Pinch of Yum / Via pinchofyum.com

18. Sheet Pan Hawaiian Pineapple Shrimp Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FuEkl_0iBOuLS500

You can never have too many sheet pan recipes in your dinner rotation. Here, even the jalapeños are roasted in the oven and then blended into a decadent sauce with a good kick.

Recipe: Sheet Pan Hawaiian Pineapple Shrimp Tacos

Half Baked Harvest / Via halfbakedharvest.com

19. Slow Cooker Carnitas Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44v4Iy_0iBOuLS500

Carnitas are easy to make, but they require several hours of cooking to get them really tender. Rather than watch the oven all day long, toss pork shoulder, citrus juice, garlic, and some spices into your slow cooker and just wait for dinner to cook itself.

Recipe: Slow Cooker Carnitas Tacos

Tastes Better From Scratch / Via tastesbetterfromscratch.com

20. Spicy Salmon Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDyvt_0iBOuLS500

If you're looking for a weeknight meal that can be on the table in 30 minutes flat, this recipe is for you. Salmon is rubbed in a chipotle marinade, baked until flaky, then served in tortillas with a citrusy, creamy sauce.

Recipe: Spicy Salmon Tacos

Will Cook For Smiles / Via willcookforsmiles.com

21. Huli Huli Chicken Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XnTPL_0iBOuLS500

These tacos get a Hawaiian twist thanks to a pineapple, soy, and garlic marinade and a sweet-meets-tangy mango and avocado slaw.

Recipe: Huli Huli Chicken Tacos

A Simple Pantry / Via asimplepantry.com

22. Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos with Garlic Aioli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x3YyA_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos

Dishing Out Health / Via dishingouthealth.com

23. Grilled Steak Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h401W_0iBOuLS500

Fire up the grill for these steak tacos. The ingredients are simple — flank steak, citrus juice, and some spices — but the flavors are incredible.

Recipe: Grilled Steak Tacos

Two Peas and Their Pod / Via twopeasandtheirpod.com

24. Air Fried Avocado Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IYsdv_0iBOuLS500

Cut an avocado into thick slices and dredge the pieces in egg and flour seasoned with garlic powder, paprika, and more spices. Pop it into the air fryer for about 10 minutes and you'll have crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside avocado fries that make for a delicious taco filling.

Recipe: Air Fried Avocado Tacos

One Balanced Life / Via onebalancedlife.com

25. Vegetarian Crispy Cauliflower Tacos with Mango Salsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m6euN_0iBOuLS500

Panko-coated cauliflower = crunchy perfection.

Recipe: Vegetarian Crispy Cauliflower Tacos with Mango Salsa

loveandoliveoil.com

26. Steak, Poblano, and Mushroom Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCUVE_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Steak, Poblano & Mushroom Tacos

gimmesomeoven.com

27. Loaded Crock Pot Carne Asada Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f2vBg_0iBOuLS500

Let it be known: Fries make everything better.

Recipe: Loaded Crock Pot Carne Asada Tacos

halfbakedharvest.com

28. Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos with Black Beans and Goat Cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ECZ6K_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Roasted Sweet Potato Tacos with Black Beans and Goat Cheese

wanderingroot.com

29. Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Tacos with Cilantro-Lime Crema

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgwXa_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Roasted Cauliflower & Chickpea Tacos with Cilantro-Lime Crema

relishthebite.com

30. Classic Chicken Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fAf8P_0iBOuLS500

Mandatory sides: tomato salsa, guac, jalapeños, and Coronas.

Recipe: Classic Chicken Tacos

dine-dash.com

31. Easy Crock Pot Chicken Tacos with Mexican Rice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SNYl_0iBOuLS500

Finished off in the oven for maximum levels of melty-ness.

Recipe: Easy Crock Pot Chicken Tacos with Mexican Rice

iowagirleats.com

32. Flank Steak Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5Yap_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Flank Steak Tacos

notwithoutsalt.com

33. Chicken-Bacon Flatbread Tacos with Chipotle Cream Sauce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtzGc_0iBOuLS500

I know this isn't a traditional taco because it uses flatbread instead of tortillas, but I make no apologies when bacon is involved.

Recipe: Chicken-Bacon Flatbread Tacos with Chipotle Cream Sauce

yammiesnoshery.com

34. Cilantro-Lime Potato Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32CxWY_0iBOuLS500

Potato, po-taco.

Recipe: Cilantro-Lime Potato Tacos

goudamonster.com

35. 15-Minute Rosemary, Citrus, and Shrimp Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSn0L_0iBOuLS500

The best kind of meal: quick and easy.

Recipe: 15-Minute Rosemary, Citrus & Shrimp Tacos

melaniemakes.com

36. Salmon BLT Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlHFT_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Salmon BLT Tacos

A Nerd Cooks / Via anerdcooks.com

37. Tacos de Carnitas with Chive Pesto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sekKs_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Tacos de Carnitas with Chive Pesto

Ciao Florentina / Via ciaoflorentina.com

38. Scrambled Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k9Vgg_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Scrambled Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Tacos

Bourbon and Honey / Via bourbonandhoney.com

39. Vegan Jackfruit Al Pastor Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38BXiL_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Vegan Jackfruit Al Pastor Tacos

Girl Adulting / Via girladulting.com

40. Crock Pot Mojo Chicken Tacos with Jalapeño Avocado Crema

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yyjg_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Crock Pot Mojo Chicken Tacos with Jalapeño Avocado Crema

Spices in My DNA / Via spicesinmydna.com

41. Pressure Cooker Beef Barbacoa Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M7hWB_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Pressure Cooker Beef Barbacoa Tacos

Living Sweet Moments / Via livingsweetmoments.com

42. Sweet Potato Tacos with Avocado Salsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e94Sp_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Sweet Potato Tacos with Avocado Salsa

The Rustic Foodie / Via therusticfoodie.com

43. Lobster Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X1veh_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Lobster Tacos

Caroline's Cooking / Via carolinescooking.com

44. Steak Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpUwb_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Steak Tacos

Bryan J Gonzalez / Via themissinglokness.com

45. Salsa Pulled Pork Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7YsY_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Salsa Pulled Pork Tacos

Gina Kleinworth / Via kleinworthco.com

46. Vegetarian Kitchen Sink Tacos with Tempeh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NLuUU_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Vegetarian Kitchen Sink Tacos with Tempeh

Coffee & Crayons / Via coffeeandcrayons.net

47. Beer Battered Fish Tacos with Spicy Habanero Slaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvSHf_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Beer Battered Fish Tacos with Spicy Habanero Slaw

Chili Pepper Madness / Via chilipeppermadness.com

48. Gluten Free Breakfast Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nc5yL_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Gluten Free Breakfast Tacos

Katalyst Health / Via katalysthealthblog.com

49. Coconut-Lime Pork Tacos with Black Beans and Avocado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RiAsn_0iBOuLS500

Put the lime in the coconut and mix it all up.

Recipe: Coconut-Lime Pork Tacos with Black Beans and Avocado

Via food52.com

50. Barbacoa Beef Cheek Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13L7yi_0iBOuLS500

The beef cheeks end up marbled and melting after over three hours in the oven.

Recipe: Barbacoa Beef Cheek Tacos

Via food52.com

51. Slow Cooked Pork Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RgPsU_0iBOuLS500

Tender pork + homemade pickled onions = true love.

Recipe: Slow Cooked Pork Tacos

Via food52.com

52. Citrus Pulled Pork Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRcgp_0iBOuLS500

Rethink everything you ever thought about pulled pork.

Recipe: Citrus Pulled Pork Tacos

Via food52.com

53. Grilled Flank Steak Tacos with Feta + Oregano Salsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vseTa_0iBOuLS500

The feta gods have answered our prayers.

Recipe: Grilled Flank Steak Tacos with Feta + Oregano Salsa

d2k9njawademcf.cloudfront.net / Via food52.com

54. Chipotle Braised Lamb Tacos with Balsamic-Soaked Raisins

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ymBd_0iBOuLS500

Recipe: Chipotle Braised Lamb Tacos with Balsamic-Soaked Raisins

d2k9njawademcf.cloudfront.net / Via food52.com

55. Fish Tacos on the Grill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25F9tD_0iBOuLS500

This might just be the best thing about summer.

Recipe: Fish Tacos on the Grill

d2k9njawademcf.cloudfront.net / Via food52.com

56. Cuban Pulled Pork Tacos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iit9T_0iBOuLS500

The delicious sauce and marinade goes on everything .

Recipe: Cuban Pulled Pork Tacos

d2k9njawademcf.cloudfront.net / Via food52.com

This article contains content previously curated by Hannah Loewentheil, Melissa Jameson, Lauren Pacek, Delaney Ratzky, Cyrus Kowsari, Bry Duca, and Alix Traeger. It was compiled by Lavanya Narayanan.

