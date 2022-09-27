Read full article on original website
circlescharityregister.com
Aaron Irving New Pro Bono Director for Jacksonville Area Legal Aid
Aaron J. Irving, a Florida native who previously owned the Jacksonville law firm Integrity Law, P.A., has joined Jacksonville Area Legal Aid (JALA) as director of pro bono. He was actively involved with JALA as a volunteer attorney while in private practice. “It’s an honor to join Jacksonville Area Legal...
Florida Schools Shut Down Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
Public schools, state colleges and universities in some areas are closing this week as Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Education website indicated most closures planned as of Monday morning were in the Tampa Bay area, as the storm’s track was projected
Hurricane Ian tracker 1 pm: Ian nears Category 5 strength as it moves onshore in Florida
Florida is bracing for catastrophic storm surge, winds and floods as Hurricane Ian closes in on the Gulf Coast Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm.
Florida Hurricane Ian Watches, Warning, And School Closure Update
This afternoon, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. Hurricane Ian strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane this evening and continues to rapidly intensify ahead of its impact
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
click orlando
‘This is a much different storm:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis warns against Hurricane Ian impacts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Florida braces for Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis held multiple news conferences Tuesday to warn against the storm’s impacts. DeSantis was joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis and Major General James O. Eifert, who oversees operations of the Florida National Guard.
News4Jax.com
Publix to close stores early in 11 Florida counties ahead of Hurricane Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Publix is modifying store hours in 11 Florida counties as Hurricane Ian approaches, News4JAX sister station WKMG reported. Publix closed stores in Southwest Florida on Tuesday, from Naples to Spring Hill, but some Central Florida stores near Orlando are also changing hours to close earlier than normal, according to the Publix store openings and closings map. Most of the stores on the map show closing times of 6 p.m. on Tuesday and on Wednesday, with reopening hours currently set for Friday morning.
WPBF News 25
Just how big is Hurricane Ian? Video from space station shows incredible size, scope
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Just how big is Hurricane Ian?. NASA cameras on the International Space Station show the incredible size and scope of the Category 4 storm as it made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida. The new video taken Wednesday shows dense and swirling clouds, all completely obscuring...
wuft.org
Hurricane Ian expected to cause heavy damage in the Tampa Bay area
Hurricane Ian is expected to ravage Florida’s west coast as a Category 3 hurricane bringing heavy rainfall and winds of between 111 to 129 mph Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. In-person and online classes at the University of Florida have been canceled Wednesday through Friday, according to...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida. As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.
Hurricane Ian updates: Videos show Florida brace for storm
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in southwest Florida late Wednesday, but other areas of the state are already feeling the storm's impacts.
click orlando
Here’s what Orange, Seminole counties could experience during Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico, Florida counties are preparing for the storm impacts it will bring. In Orange and Seminole counties, here is the wind, rain and tornado threats expected as the hurricane continues on its path. Winds: 70 to...
attractionsmagazine.com
Hurricane Ian – Theme Park and Attraction Closings and Updates
With Hurricane Ian getting ever closer to Central Florida, keep an eye on this page to see how it affects the area’s theme parks and attractions. The Tampa International Airport will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, and does not yet have an exact re-opening date. “The Tampa International Airport is not a designated storm shelter and does not have the resources to shelter people or vehicles during a storm. For a list of open shelters in Hillsborough County, visit: https://hcflgov.net/staysafe“
kennythepirate.com
Important information for travelers in Florida
If you are traveling to or from the state of Florida this week, we have important news that might affect your trip. Recently, we began covering Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impact on Disney World. It is expected to intensify into a Major Hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) as it approaches Florida.
CBS News
Power knocked out to thousands in South Florida, FPL working to restore it
MIAMI - Hurricane Ian's gusty winds have caused thousands of power outages in South Florida and the Florida Keys. Florida Power & Light reported that 41,490 customers lost power. As of 8 a.m., 36,240 had been restored and they were working on getting the lights back on for the remaining 5,250 customers.
click orlando
How to get your pool ready for Hurricane Ian
MIAMI – Hurricane Ian is getting closer and now is the time to get your pool ready to protect your home during the storm. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, SATELLITE: Hurricane Ian projected to rip through Central Florida | County-by-county impacts in Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
WESH
Another Florida insurance company declared insolvent
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as homeowners across the state get ready for Hurricane Ian, WESH 2 is following up on some breaking news that another Florida insurance company can't pay its debts. The Office of Insurance Regulation says FedNat became insolvent earlier this month. FedNat already started canceling plans...
NBC Miami
Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida
Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
