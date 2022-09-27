Building Community Bridges gives mid-Missourians who struggle with mental health, psychological trauma, or substance use now have access to free services and resources. This resource, known as peer support recovery, is offered through the substance abuse and mental health services administration. Building Community Bridges (BCB) founder and certified peer specialist Doug Wright will support these individuals. Peer specialists use their own experience with these issues to relate to those who struggle, providing a very specific perspective for those that are seeking help.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 8 HOURS AGO