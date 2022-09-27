ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

For boy with Pompe disease, every active day is a gift

On Monday evenings, William Lyons breaks into his happy dance, swinging his arms and shouting, “Oh, yeah!” William knows the next day he’ll receive an infusion of what he calls “muscle juice.” It’s the medicine that prepares his 7-year-old body for another week of fishing, looking for crawdads, and playing with his family’s pet turtles.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Local organizations give those struggling with mental health and substance use new hope

Building Community Bridges gives mid-Missourians who struggle with mental health, psychological trauma, or substance use now have access to free services and resources. This resource, known as peer support recovery, is offered through the substance abuse and mental health services administration. Building Community Bridges (BCB) founder and certified peer specialist Doug Wright will support these individuals. Peer specialists use their own experience with these issues to relate to those who struggle, providing a very specific perspective for those that are seeking help.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Columbia, MO
Society
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
krcgtv.com

Columbia Regional Airport Advisory Board discusses terminal updates

Columbia — Today members of Columbia’s Regional Airport Advisory Board discussed terminal updates and recruitment process to bring additional airlines to COU. COU Airport, like many other airports throughout the country has lost flights and airlines due to limited resources and staff, but during the board meeting today, Mark Parks, COU Airport Manager remained hopeful of COU recruiting additional airlines.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

University of Missouri a top clean energy producer, according to EPA

COLUMBIA — As the Missouri government marks the week of September 26-30 as Clean Energy Week, researchers at the University of Missouri are digging into clean energy themselves, with several research projects under their belts and in development. In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency recently ranked the University as...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City

Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diaper#Economy#Charity
krcgtv.com

St. Louis woman dead after Howard County crash

A St. Louis woman is dead after a crash in Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened on Route O, Thursday at 1:30 am. Victoria Cooper, 50, of St. Louis, was driving south when her Hyundai Tucson ran off the side of the road and hit a culvert, a fence post, and a tree before coming to a stop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcgtv.com

UPDATE: Crash on Highway 50/63 Wednesday afternoon

A man sustained minor injuries after a truck overturned in Jefferson City Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, 25-year-old Matthew Schulte was turning left from northbound route w toward the ramp for Highway 54 when the load in the trailer shifted, causing the trailer to overturn on its right side and spill sand.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
ROCHEPORT, MO
krcgtv.com

Fugitive wanted for several warrants arrested in Eldon

A wanted fugitive was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force tracked Nicholas Lee Scott to Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for narcotics violation of federal law. The Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff's Department surrounded...
ELDON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
krcgtv.com

Columbia man arrested for attacking woman, fleeing from police

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond after attacking a woman in her home and then running from police while being detained Tuesday. According to court documents, 31-year-old Gregory Lloyd Hayes is charged with First-Degree Burglary, 3rd-degree Domestic Assault, and...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Eight indicted by grand jury in MU hazing case

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Eight people have been indicted by a Boone County grand jury in the hazing incident at an MU fraternity that left one freshman student unable to speak, walk, or see. The eight are Samuel Lane, Benjamin Parres, Benjamin Karl, Samuel Morrison, Harrison Reichman, Samuel Gandhi, John...
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia College wins in dramatic fashion on Meet at the Marv night

The Columbia Cougars men's soccer team claimed a last-minute victory Tuesday night over Grand View on the second annual Meet at the Marv night. After being tied at 1 with just over a minute to play, Columbia senior Erik Rajoy glanced a header over the keeper and into the net, securing a 2-1 victory.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Auxvasse man dead after Callaway County crash

An Auxvasse man is dead after a crash in Callaway County. The crash was on County Road 245 at Route E on Thursday at 12:20 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report. Douglas Thompson, 88, of Auxvasse, was driving a 1999 Nissan Maxima when he failed to...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

High School highlights and scores - September 28

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Helias battled Rock Bridge in a key CMAC volleyball showdown Wednesday night. Rock Bridge softball got a chance to play on Mizzou's home field while Helias and Hickman went toe-to-toe in a slugfest. Check out the highlights from those games plus the CMAC golf championship and the Rock Bridge-Jefferson City tennis showdown in the video above.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy