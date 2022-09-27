Read full article on original website
For boy with Pompe disease, every active day is a gift
On Monday evenings, William Lyons breaks into his happy dance, swinging his arms and shouting, “Oh, yeah!” William knows the next day he’ll receive an infusion of what he calls “muscle juice.” It’s the medicine that prepares his 7-year-old body for another week of fishing, looking for crawdads, and playing with his family’s pet turtles.
Local organizations give those struggling with mental health and substance use new hope
Building Community Bridges gives mid-Missourians who struggle with mental health, psychological trauma, or substance use now have access to free services and resources. This resource, known as peer support recovery, is offered through the substance abuse and mental health services administration. Building Community Bridges (BCB) founder and certified peer specialist Doug Wright will support these individuals. Peer specialists use their own experience with these issues to relate to those who struggle, providing a very specific perspective for those that are seeking help.
Mid-Missouri families forced to evacuate and take shelter in Florida for Hurricane Ian
New Bloomfield — The distance from Jefferson City to Tampa is over 1,100 miles, but the impact of Hurricane Ian is still felt here in the Show-Me State. According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Ian is 2 MPH short of being classified as a Category 5 storm. NWS...
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
Menu prices increase at Columbia restaurants as inflation numbers continue to climb
COLUMBIA — Inflation forced some Mid-Missouri restaurant owners to raise their menu prices Tuesday. Increasing costs of gas, labor, food, and supplies dipped into profit margins. Columbia restaurant managers said they had no choice but to raise their menu prices as inflation took its toll on profits. Food suppliers...
Columbia Regional Airport Advisory Board discusses terminal updates
Columbia — Today members of Columbia’s Regional Airport Advisory Board discussed terminal updates and recruitment process to bring additional airlines to COU. COU Airport, like many other airports throughout the country has lost flights and airlines due to limited resources and staff, but during the board meeting today, Mark Parks, COU Airport Manager remained hopeful of COU recruiting additional airlines.
University of Missouri a top clean energy producer, according to EPA
COLUMBIA — As the Missouri government marks the week of September 26-30 as Clean Energy Week, researchers at the University of Missouri are digging into clean energy themselves, with several research projects under their belts and in development. In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency recently ranked the University as...
Crash backs up traffic on Missouri River Bridge at Jefferson City
Traffic on Highway 50/63 coming into Jefferson City was backed up Thursday morning. Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler tweeted there was an injury accident on the Missouri River bridge. At one point, traffic on Highway 50 coming south was backed up to the Mel Ray Curve in Callaway County. Drivers...
St. Louis woman dead after Howard County crash
A St. Louis woman is dead after a crash in Howard County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened on Route O, Thursday at 1:30 am. Victoria Cooper, 50, of St. Louis, was driving south when her Hyundai Tucson ran off the side of the road and hit a culvert, a fence post, and a tree before coming to a stop.
UPDATE: Crash on Highway 50/63 Wednesday afternoon
A man sustained minor injuries after a truck overturned in Jefferson City Wednesday afternoon. According to a release from the Jefferson City Police Department, 25-year-old Matthew Schulte was turning left from northbound route w toward the ramp for Highway 54 when the load in the trailer shifted, causing the trailer to overturn on its right side and spill sand.
Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
Fugitive wanted for several warrants arrested in Eldon
A wanted fugitive was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force tracked Nicholas Lee Scott to Eldon. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for narcotics violation of federal law. The Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff's Department surrounded...
Two charged after search finds drugs, stolen gun at Cole County hotel
Cole County law enforcement officials found drugs and a stolen gun during a search at a Cole County hotel. On Monday, the Cole County Sheriff’s SWAT team and the MUSTANG Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at the Lake Side Motel, in the 5000 block of Business 50.
Columbia man arrested for attacking woman, fleeing from police
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man is in custody in the Boone County Jail without bond after attacking a woman in her home and then running from police while being detained Tuesday. According to court documents, 31-year-old Gregory Lloyd Hayes is charged with First-Degree Burglary, 3rd-degree Domestic Assault, and...
Lincoln University moves forward with $17 million plan to renovate Dawson Hall
JEFFERSON CITY — Lincoln University is expected to move further ahead with $17 million renovation plans for Dawson Hall. The Board of Curators discussed the University’s financial position on Monday. It situated itself to make a series of improvements to the hall pending a total board vote to...
Eight indicted by grand jury in MU hazing case
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Eight people have been indicted by a Boone County grand jury in the hazing incident at an MU fraternity that left one freshman student unable to speak, walk, or see. The eight are Samuel Lane, Benjamin Parres, Benjamin Karl, Samuel Morrison, Harrison Reichman, Samuel Gandhi, John...
High school volleyball highlights and scores, September 29
New Bloomfield — Plenty of volleyball action going on Thursday night in Mid-Missouri. Blair Oaks, Battle, California and others go home winners. Check out the highlights and scores above.
Columbia College wins in dramatic fashion on Meet at the Marv night
The Columbia Cougars men's soccer team claimed a last-minute victory Tuesday night over Grand View on the second annual Meet at the Marv night. After being tied at 1 with just over a minute to play, Columbia senior Erik Rajoy glanced a header over the keeper and into the net, securing a 2-1 victory.
Auxvasse man dead after Callaway County crash
An Auxvasse man is dead after a crash in Callaway County. The crash was on County Road 245 at Route E on Thursday at 12:20 pm, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report. Douglas Thompson, 88, of Auxvasse, was driving a 1999 Nissan Maxima when he failed to...
High School highlights and scores - September 28
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Helias battled Rock Bridge in a key CMAC volleyball showdown Wednesday night. Rock Bridge softball got a chance to play on Mizzou's home field while Helias and Hickman went toe-to-toe in a slugfest. Check out the highlights from those games plus the CMAC golf championship and the Rock Bridge-Jefferson City tennis showdown in the video above.
