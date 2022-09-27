Read full article on original website
Truck carrying ‘a large amount of beer’ overturned in Knoxville
Crews are working to clean up after a tractor trailer turned over in Knoxville while "reportedly carrying a large amount of beer" according to police.
New splashpad is coming to a Knox County park in 2023
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A popular Knox County park will have a new splashpad for the 2023 season, according to a release from the Knox County Mayor. It said that the demolition of Carl Cowan Park's current splashpad will start on October 3. It is the county's oldest park and according to the release, the splashpad there has been a place for families to gather for around 15 years.
First responders will face full-scale car crash scenarios during emergency training
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Blount County's first responders will undergo major hazardous materials training. It's a kind of training they do annually. However, this year is different. This year, they will be responding to a staged multi-vehicle crash where propane is involved. The crash will contain a car...
Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm to become city center when complete
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a project that’s been in the works for 20 years, Alcoa leaders have made progress to give the city its first city center just off Alcoa Highway. The former Aluminum Company of America West Plant is getting a face lift. “Alcoa starting out...
Water heater spills 400 gallons on Knoxville senior’s floor
For the last four months, a Knoxville senior has been trying to get repairmen to plug the leak in her new hot water heater.
Mobile Food Distribution with Second Harvest Food Bank “Do My Job for a Day”.
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Second Harvest Food Bank takes us on another day of fulfilling one of the greatest needs in Knoxville, getting food on the table. We head out to Blount County to find the Mobile Food Distribution site set up for community members to drive through and get essential foods that they might not be able to buy at the moment.
Overturned semi-truck off I-40 causes delays in Knoxville morning traffic
Crews were working the scene of an overturned semi-truck at the Papermill Road exit ramp off of eastbound Interstate 40 Thursday morning.
UT students wait outside for 17 hours to sign an apartment lease for next year
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Although the first day isn't for ten months, some apartments within walking distance of the University of Tennessee campus are nearly sold out for the 2023- 2024 school year. According to some students, it's a competitive process to get nearby housing. "It's really hard to get...
Several crews respond to Sevierville house fire
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several fire crews responded to a housefire Wednesday morning, officials said. The fire, which was near Ogle Way and Rayfield lane, began around 4:15 a.m. The home’s resident was reportedly outside of the house when crews from the Sevier County, Seymour, Walden’s Creek, Northview-Kodak, and Sevier...
Service & Sacrifice: A “first” for HonorAir Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — HonorAir Knoxville is set to take flight in mid-October to escort a planeload of veterans on a first-ever trip dedicated to women who served in the military. That all-expenses paid trip to see memorials built in their honor is set for departure on Wednesday, October 12....
Fort Sanders building a total loss after house fire
The Knoxville Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire on Forest Avenue.
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
GSMNP: Temporary closures on Spur and Roaring Fork Motor Natur Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Great Smoky Mountains National Park maintenance crews will implement a temporary, single-lane closure on Thursday, Sept. 29, according to release. The single-lane closure will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the northbound Spur between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge to...
Watch Sneaky Bear Steal Milkshake Out of a Car in Gatlinburg, TN
I prefer the mountains to the beach, any day. If I want to spend time in the mountains, one of my favorite places. that I can get to easily, is Gatlinburg, TN. The Smoky Mountain National Forest is so incredibly beautiful, with the outdoor activities we love. As much as...
BREAKING: A fire has broken out at Fort Sanders.
Knoxville fire is on the scene of a house fire in Fort Sanders area. Witnesses told WVLT News the structure looked to be a fully engulfed home. Officials with the fire department said all operations are currently in defensive mode and no firefighters are entering the structure due to the heavy fire load.
Silver Alert: New Market woman found safe
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday morning that the 70-year-old New Market woman at the center of a Silver Alert has been found safe. Sharon Looney, 70, had reportedly walked away from her home Monday evening. TBI officials shared about Looney’s safe recovery,...
Some East Tennessee festivals still planning to host crowds despite heavy rain from hurricane
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As Hurricane Ian pummels Florida, it will also push some wet weather into East Tennessee. Many of the festivals scheduled for the same weekend are still expecting to host big crowds — rain or shine. Knox Pride had to take a break from its Pridefest...
BOO! For Kids | Kick off the spooky season while giving back to a great cause
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Now in its second year, the “BOO! For Kids” fundraiser is a way to get into the Halloween spirit while contributing to a good cause. For every “BOO! For Kids” yard sign purchased, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will surprise a young patient with a Halloween treat. All proceeds benefit the hospital, helping fund programs and life-saving equipment.
Smith & Wesson investing $125 million to relocate headquarters to Maryville
Smith & Wesson, one of America's oldest and most popular gun manufacturers, will invest $125 million to relocate their headquarters from Massachusetts to Maryville, Tennessee.
An East TN woman who overcame addiction is living out her dream of driving a dump truck
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Krystal Brown said it all started with the simple question, ”Where do you see yourself in five years?”. "I remember thinking about it and I was like, 'Man, I really just want to drive a dump truck.'" Today, Brown handles heavy equipment with ease. An...
