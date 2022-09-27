ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare astronomical event involving Jupiter appears overhead

By Max Dutton
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0furBy_0iBOsd4d00

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – The largest planet in the solar system is getting a little closer to Earth Monday night.

Right now, Jupiter is just 367 million miles away from earth. It may seem like a lot, but that’s over 200 miles closer than normal.

Tonight, the planet will be at opposition, meaning earth will be directly between Jupiter and the sun.

Ian Crossfield, an Astronomy professor at the University of Kansas, explains the process.

“Jupiter and earth’s orbits are almost circles around the sun,” Crossfield said. “So the arrangement of those ovals means that even though every thirteen months you have a pretty good chance to see Jupiter, this day today is actually just a little bit better than average.”

NASA successfully redirects asteroid

With a radius of over 43,000 miles, it’s going to be pretty hard to miss. But just in case, here’s what you should look for.

“If you can see something stationary, not twinkling, not coming in for a landing from the south” Crossfield said. “That’s almost certainly Jupiter.”

Farpoint Observatory is home to the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomers’ League. Normally, they’d be doing research trying to find the next asteroid in the sky, but tonight, they were looking at Jupiter.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFMaZ_0iBOsd4d00
    Members of the Northeast Kansas Amateur Astronomers’ League.

To find out more information about the NEKAAL and how you can join, click here .

CNET

See Jupiter's Closest Encounter With Earth in Decades Right Now

The biggest thing in our cosmic neighborhood that isn't the sun is about as close as it's been in most of our lifetimes and easy to spot tonight. If you make a habit at all of skywatching after dark, you've probably noticed a bright star in the east in the evenings lately. That's actually not a star, and it's not Venus -- often one of the most visible planets. It's Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, brightening itself up as it comes closer to us than it has at any point in the past seven decades.
