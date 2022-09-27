Read full article on original website
Alex O.
2d ago
Hey Roger? Crimea, Donetsk and Lubansk were, or will be, illegally annexed by that tyrant dictator. Stick your Putin letter where the sun don't shine ✨️.
Reply(4)
26
WonderfulWade
3d ago
I waiting for Oprah Winfrey, to talk some sense into Putin. Followed by a three hour sit down with Dr. Phil.
Reply(6)
26
Biden's an Imposter
2d ago
Not gonna happen Roger. The Donbas and Crimea belong to Ukraine. Russian speakers there are not threatened. If they wanna be Russian they should move eastward.
Reply(3)
6
