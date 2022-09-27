Read full article on original website
Reports of power outages, trees down as winds from Tropical Storm Ian reach Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — A few hundreds of people have lost power today as winds from Tropical Storm Ian begin to move into Central Georgia on Thursday. 13WMAZ is working to confirm if the outages are related to the storm which ripped through Florida on Wednesday and into Thursday morning.
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
Gov. Kemp says Ian ‘is coming our way’ and warns Georgians to take precautions now
ATLANTA — After battering Florida, Hurricane Ian, now a tropical storm, could impact the Georgia coast. Ian’s winds weakened to 65 mph on Thursday morning. When the storm made landfall Wednesday afternoon along the Gulf Coast in Florida, it was a powerful Category 4 hurricane with winds of about 150 mph.
Your Georgia Power bill could be going up. Here’s what we know.
ATLANTA — Georgia Power wants to raise your electric bill by about $14 a month, but they need the permission of the Public Service Commission first. Officials with Georgia Power say they are feeling the effects of inflation just like everyone else. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was there as...
Georgia Power’s combined rate increases could raise your power bill $55 to $60 per month
A nearly 12% rate increase Georgia Power is seeking is just one of four the utility will be requesting during the next three years, a staff lawyer for the state Public Service Commission (PSC) said Tuesday. If the PSC approves all four, the average residential customer bill could soar by...
BREAKING: Georgia judge’s incentives ruling threatens Rivian EV plant
A Morgan County judge shot down a central component of the $1.5 billion incentive package offered to electric vehicle startup Rivian on Thursday, a ruling that threatens the future of one of Georgia’s biggest economic development projects.
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
Gov. Kemp, GEMA on Georgia's preparations for Tropical Storm Ian
The state of emergency for Georgia started Thursday morning. Gov. Kemp lays out a timeline of how they've planned to allocate resources ahead of Tropical Storm Ian.
South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course
LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
Everything you need to know about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hike
Georgia Power's 2.7 million customers would start paying much more on their monthly power bills starting next year if the utility's proposed rate increase is approved.
I-75 Express lanes are running Northbound only due to Hurricane Ian
As Florida residents and some Georgia residents evacuate due to Hurricane Ian’s approach, the Georgia Department of Transportation has announced that the I-75 express lanes will run Northbound only until the storm passes. The lanes were changed to Northbound only at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Early this morning Hurricane Ian...
State of Emergency issued for entire state of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian
Governor Brian Kemp has issued a State of Emergency for all of Georgia in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The State of Emergency will go into effect at 7:00am on Thursday, September 29, and will expire at midnight on Friday, October 28. Governor Kemp’s order makes all of the resources of...
Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
Georgia Power rate hike plan gets days in the sun as utility plans to hand customers the tab
Georgia Power’s proposal for a $200 increase to the average household’s yearly electricity costs is set to kick into high gear with a series of public airings before state regulators beginning on Tuesday. Over the next few months, corporate lawyers, consumer watchdogs and government officials, will get their...
Kemp Announces New Addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Program
Governor Brian Kemp announced a new addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Kia at West Point. The GRAD Program evaluates available sites to pre-qualify them for construction and industrial development. Due to the success of the 60 GRAD certified sites in attracting new businesses and investors to the state, the program will be expanded to focus on bringing greater economic opportunities to areas in rural Georgia.
Georgia Ports Authority opens its doors to Nissan to better serve US markets
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Nissan North America has chosen Georgia as a new point of entry to serve U.S. markets. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Nissan will join two dozen other major automakers at Colonel’s Island in the port of Brunswick. Nissan says Brunswick’s...
Georgia farmers scramble to save harvests as Hurricane Ian approaches
South Georgia farmers, still stung by Hurricane Michael four years ago, are keeping wary eyes on the skies as Hurricane Ian approaches.
GEMA gives update ahead of Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), gave an update Tuesday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, as Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency across the state. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 storm and Georgia is at a level 2...
Evacuating because of Hurricane Ian? Here’s a guide to places to stay in Georgia
ATLANTA — As Hurricane Ian gets closer to making landfall, many Floridians will be evacuating to Georgia to get away from the storm’s path. If you don’t have family or friends here in the metro area, here are some resources to find a safe place to stay until Ian passes:
