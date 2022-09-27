ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WALB 10

South Ga. farmers relieved as Tropical Storm Ian changes course

LEARY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia farmers are breathing a collective sigh of relief. WALB’s First Alert Weather team was tracking possible hurricane winds along with Ian as recently as Monday. Bob Kemerait, a plant pathologist from the University of Georgia, said farmers started making preparations for Ian as...
fox5atlanta.com

Tracking Ian: When, where could storm make second landfall?

ATLANTA - As Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday on Florida's gulf coast, residents of the southeastern Atlantic Coast anxiously anticipate the looming storm's potential second landfall. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency for all Georgia counties as the state prepares for Ian's effects.
wuga.org

Kemp Announces New Addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development Program

Governor Brian Kemp announced a new addition to the Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) Program on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at Kia at West Point. The GRAD Program evaluates available sites to pre-qualify them for construction and industrial development. Due to the success of the 60 GRAD certified sites in attracting new businesses and investors to the state, the program will be expanded to focus on bringing greater economic opportunities to areas in rural Georgia.
WXIA 11 Alive

GEMA gives update ahead of Hurricane Ian

ATLANTA — Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), gave an update Tuesday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, as Gov. Brian Kemp issued a State of Emergency across the state. As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 storm and Georgia is at a level 2...
