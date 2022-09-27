Read full article on original website
Related
41 Surreal Pictures And Videos Showing The Unreal Devastation Left Behind By Hurricane Ian
"I’ve been speaking with people this morning who told me they’re just trying to find a way to get out."
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
iheart.com
Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars
An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
Hurricane Ian heads to Carolinas after regaining strength in Atlantic
Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to cause life-threatening storm surges in the Carolinas on Friday after unleashing devastation in Florida, where it left a yet unknown number of dead in its wake. After weakening across Florida, Ian regained its Category 1 status in the Atlantic Ocean and was headed toward the Carolinas, the US National Hurricane Center said Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Webb, Hubble telescopes capture images of DART asteroid crash. Take a look
The space telescopes observed the impact across an array of wavelengths, revealing the distribution of particle sizes in the expanding dust cloud.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
The US Navy keeps finding traces of jet fuel in the water on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz, even after it thought the water was safe
The USS Nimitz has been connected to San Diego's water supply, which "continues to provide fresh water to the crew that has been tested safe for use."
Digital Trends
NASA’s Juno spacecraft shares first image from Jupiter moon flyby
After beaming back images from its flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede, as well as stunning images of Jupiter itself, NASA’s Juno spacecraft this week did the same for another of the planet’s moons: Europa. And the early results do no disappoint. “This is the surface of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Digital Trends
What’s going on with NASA’s mega moon rocket launch?
NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is still on the ground. It’s secured inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to keep it safe from Hurricane Ian, which at this moment is battering the state with strong winds and torrential rain.
nationalinterest.org
Australia and America Get Ready to Fight Together in the Pacific
The two countries share a common language and a long history of fighting together as allies. A recent visit to America by Australia’s top sailor underscores just how deep the American-Australian relationship is. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday hosted his Australian counterpart at the Pentagon. “During the...
Digital Trends
New Ring cams get radar, fresh design, and now they can dispatch Amazon Astro’s robot
During Wednesday’s Amazon event, Ring announced a bevy of new products to join its large lineup. These products include the new Spotlight Cam Pro, Virtual Security Guard, and new software features for older products. Contents. Ring Alarm Panic Button (2nd Gen) Ring Spotlight Cam Pro. First up is the...
Digital Trends
Check out this awesome footage of a triple-booster rocket launch
United Launch Alliance (ULA) recently used its Delta IV Heavy rocket to deploy a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. The triple-booster space vehicle lifted off from Space Launch Complex-6 at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Saturday, September 24. Tory Bruno, ULA’s CEO and president, on...
Comments / 0