ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Hurricane Ian heads to Carolinas after regaining strength in Atlantic

Forecasters expect Hurricane Ian to cause life-threatening storm surges in the Carolinas on Friday after unleashing devastation in Florida, where it left a yet unknown number of dead in its wake. After weakening across Florida, Ian regained its Category 1 status in the Atlantic Ocean and was headed toward the Carolinas, the US National Hurricane Center said Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
Digital Trends

NASA’s Juno spacecraft shares first image from Jupiter moon flyby

After beaming back images from its flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede, as well as stunning images of Jupiter itself, NASA’s Juno spacecraft this week did the same for another of the planet’s moons: Europa. And the early results do no disappoint. “This is the surface of...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
Digital Trends

What’s going on with NASA’s mega moon rocket launch?

NASA’s next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket is still on the ground. It’s secured inside the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to keep it safe from Hurricane Ian, which at this moment is battering the state with strong winds and torrential rain.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

Australia and America Get Ready to Fight Together in the Pacific

The two countries share a common language and a long history of fighting together as allies. A recent visit to America by Australia’s top sailor underscores just how deep the American-Australian relationship is. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday hosted his Australian counterpart at the Pentagon. “During the...
CHINA
Digital Trends

Check out this awesome footage of a triple-booster rocket launch

United Launch Alliance (ULA) recently used its Delta IV Heavy rocket to deploy a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. The triple-booster space vehicle lifted off from Space Launch Complex-6 at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Saturday, September 24. Tory Bruno, ULA’s CEO and president, on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy