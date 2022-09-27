Effective: 2022-09-29 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County This product covers East Central Florida **Even after the Wind and Rain Ends, Leftover Impacts From Hurricane Ian Will Continue** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles northeast of Daytona Beach FL - 30.2N 79.3W - Storm Intensity 80 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 11 PM, Hurricane Ian was centered about 130 miles northeast of Daytona Beach and moving north-northeast well away from the east central Florida coast. Ian`s maximum sustained winds were near 80 mph. Ian will remain a hurricane as it tracks north toward the Carolinas. The Tropical Storm Warning for Volusia and Brevard Counties has been discontinued, meaning that Tropical Storm Warnings are no longer in effect for any land areas of east central Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the local Atlantic waters from Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet out to 60 nautical miles. A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for Volusia and Brevard Counties through late Friday evening. Beach erosion and inundation of vulnerable or weakened areas of the dune line remains possible during the next three high tide cycles, which will occur through midnight tonight, noon on Friday, and 1 AM Saturday morning. There will also be a High Risk of life-threatening rip currents at the beaches through Friday. Lingering threats from Ian will continue overnight! Stronger wind gusts on the far western periphery of Ian could still knock over a few more trees, especially since the ground is saturated or, in some areas, inundated from flooding and standing water. Widespread flooding continues across many areas, and water will be very slow to subside over the next several days, and possibly longer in the Saint Johns River Basin, and other large rivers lakes, and water retention areas. Do not attempt to travel through flooded areas!! It is very difficult, if not impossible, to recognize the dangers of flooding at night!! If you cannot see the road beneath you, it could be washed out!! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws. Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their points of contact. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear. Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads, continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic lights make travel difficult. Do not go up on your roof until the weather conditions are safe. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off the roof. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. Be alert for additional flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL regarding the effects of Hurricane Ian in east central Florida.

BREVARD COUNTY, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO