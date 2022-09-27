Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for City and Borough of Sitka, Eastern Chichagof Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 16:13:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-30 13:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: City and Borough of Sitka; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAIN AND STRONG WINDS FOR PORTIONS OF SE ALASKA FOR THE END OF THE WEEK After a short lull on Friday morning, a strong front will move up from the North Pacific Friday and track through the panhandle into Saturday. This system will likely bring more heavy rain and stronger winds with additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches and wind gusts of around 45 mph. The heavy rain will cause rivers to rise through Saturday. Residents should stay tuned to forecast updates and be prepared.
High Surf Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Maryland Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 10 feet expected in the surf zone. There is also a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...Maryland Beaches County. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from 8 PM EDT this evening through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/11 PM 3.0 0.5 0.6 1 NONE 30/12 PM 4.1 1.6 1.3 1 MINOR 01/12 AM 3.8 1.3 1.5 1 NONE 01/01 PM 4.0 1.5 1.2 1 MINOR 02/01 AM 3.3 0.8 1.1 1 NONE 02/01 PM 4.4 1.9 1.7 1 MINOR
Rip Current Statement issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 1 AM CDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Coastal Liberty by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Coastal Liberty; Coastal McIntosh HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...South Carolina Beaches, and Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 23:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. There is also a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 9 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS... Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and some dune and beach erosion can also be expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/12 AM 4.2 1.4 1.6 2-3 NONE 30/02 PM 5.9 3.1 2.9 4-6 MODERATE 01/01 AM 5.1 2.3 2.6 4-5 MINOR 01/02 PM 4.3 1.5 1.2 2 NONE 02/02 AM 3.5 0.7 1.1 1 NONE 02/03 PM 4.4 1.6 1.4 1-2 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/11 PM 4.2 1.3 1.4 5-6 NONE 30/12 PM 5.4 2.5 1.9 7-9 MINOR 01/12 AM 4.7 1.8 2.0 7-8 NONE 01/01 PM 4.2 1.3 0.8 4 NONE 02/01 AM 3.4 0.5 0.8 3 NONE 02/02 PM 4.3 1.4 1.1 3-4 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/12 AM 4.1 1.4 1.7 1 NONE 30/01 PM 5.4 2.7 2.4 1 MODERATE 01/12 AM 4.7 2.0 2.5 1 MINOR 01/01 PM 4.3 1.6 1.5 1 NONE 02/02 AM 3.6 0.9 1.4 1 NONE 02/03 PM 4.6 1.9 1.8 1 MINOR COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/11 PM 4.9 1.2 1.5 10 NONE 30/11 AM 6.3 2.6 2.0 7-11 MODERATE 30/11 PM 4.8 1.1 1.7 7-10 NONE 01/12 PM 5.0 1.3 0.8 6-7 NONE 02/12 AM 3.9 0.2 0.8 4-5 NONE 02/01 PM 5.3 1.6 1.2 4 NONE
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 12:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Portions of Battleship Road and USS North Carolina Road observe minor coastal flooding up to one half foot in depth. In downtown Wilmington, a block of Water Street observes minor flooding up to one quarter foot in depth. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/01 PM 5.9 1.2 1.0 N/A Minor 30/01 AM 5.8 1.1 1.4 N/A Minor 30/01 PM 6.6 1.9 1.7 N/A Minor 01/02 AM 5.8 1.1 1.6 N/A Minor 01/02 PM 5.6 0.9 0.8 N/A Minor 02/03 AM 4.9 0.2 0.8 N/A None
Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 15:30:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-29 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Tooele and Rush Valleys A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Tooele County through 445 PM MDT At 358 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Clive, or 24 miles west of Grantsville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Delle. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 49 and 75. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT FRIDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 7 PM CDT Friday evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Tides for Friday a low at 12:25 PM. A high at 11:11 PM.
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 23:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Coastal flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, significant coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 2 AM EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Coastal roads may be closed. Significant shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 13:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-29 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wind River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Fremont County through 500 PM MDT At 435 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles south of Hidden Valley, or 12 miles east of Riverton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size to half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Fremont County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Virginia Beach by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Virginia Beach HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT SATURDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 12 feet expected in the surf zone. There is also a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, from 9 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Saturday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS... Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and some dune and beach erosion can also be expected. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/12 AM 4.2 1.4 1.6 2-3 NONE 30/02 PM 5.9 3.1 2.9 4-6 MODERATE 01/01 AM 5.1 2.3 2.6 4-5 MINOR 01/02 PM 4.3 1.5 1.2 2 NONE 02/02 AM 3.5 0.7 1.1 1 NONE 02/03 PM 4.4 1.6 1.4 1-2 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/11 PM 4.2 1.3 1.4 5-6 NONE 30/12 PM 5.4 2.5 1.9 7-9 MINOR 01/12 AM 4.7 1.8 2.0 7-8 NONE 01/01 PM 4.2 1.3 0.8 4 NONE 02/01 AM 3.4 0.5 0.8 3 NONE 02/02 PM 4.3 1.4 1.1 3-4 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/12 AM 4.1 1.4 1.7 1 NONE 30/01 PM 5.4 2.7 2.4 1 MODERATE 01/12 AM 4.7 2.0 2.5 1 MINOR 01/01 PM 4.3 1.6 1.5 1 NONE 02/02 AM 3.6 0.9 1.4 1 NONE 02/03 PM 4.6 1.9 1.8 1 MINOR COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/11 PM 4.9 1.2 1.5 10 NONE 30/11 AM 6.3 2.6 2.0 7-11 MODERATE 30/11 PM 4.8 1.1 1.7 7-10 NONE 01/12 PM 5.0 1.3 0.8 6-7 NONE 02/12 AM 3.9 0.2 0.8 4-5 NONE 02/01 PM 5.3 1.6 1.2 4 NONE
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Central Marion, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 22:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Central Marion; Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland Nassau; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval; Trout River; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Putnam This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia **STORM SURGE CONTINUES ALONG THE NORTHEAST FLORIDA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA BEACHES AND ST JOHNS RIVER** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Hurricane Watch has been cancelled for Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, and Coastal St. Johns * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns, and South Central Duval - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Inland Camden, Inland Flagler, Inland Glynn, and Trout River * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles east of Jacksonville FL - 30.2N 79.3W - Storm Intensity 80 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Ian continues as a hurricane over the western Atlantic, and was moving towards the Carolinas. Ian is expected to intensify as it treks through the Atlantic waters towards the Carolinas tonight and Friday morning. A storm surge warning for dangerous storm surge inundation along the coast, Intracoastal Waterway, as well as the St Johns River. Trapped tides in the St. Johns river will exacerbate flooding for areas along the St. Johns river for several days. Tropical storm warnings remain up for portions of northeast FL and southeast GA. Over the tropical storm warning area, tropical storm force winds are continuing but will diminish later tonight. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding across coastal southeast Georgia, coastal northeast Florida, Intracoastal waterway, and the St. Johns River basin. Remain well away from life- threatening surge having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across inland Glynn, Nassau, and Camden counties. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding across eastern parts of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having possible additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Potentially damaging and extremely high surf and severe beach erosion is expected to continue into Friday. Beachgoers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials. Stay tuned for additional advisories and warnings on hazardous beach conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Do not venture out near flooded roads or approach downed power lines. Trees will fall over more easily where root systems have been weakened due to widespread heavy rain. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL around 530 AM FRIDAY, or sooner if conditions warrant.
High Surf Advisory issued for Beaufort, Charleston, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Beaufort; Charleston; Coastal Colleton; Coastal Jasper HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SATURDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...South Carolina Beaches, and Georgia Beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 22:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Inland Indian River; Inland Martin; Inland Northern Brevard; Inland Southern Brevard; Inland St. Lucie; Inland Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Northern Lake County; Okeechobee; Orange; Osceola; Seminole; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Lake County This product covers East Central Florida **Even after the Wind and Rain Ends, Leftover Impacts From Hurricane Ian Will Continue** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - All watches and warnings have been canceled * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles northeast of Daytona Beach FL - 30.2N 79.3W - Storm Intensity 80 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ At 11 PM, Hurricane Ian was centered about 130 miles northeast of Daytona Beach and moving north-northeast well away from the east central Florida coast. Ian`s maximum sustained winds were near 80 mph. Ian will remain a hurricane as it tracks north toward the Carolinas. The Tropical Storm Warning for Volusia and Brevard Counties has been discontinued, meaning that Tropical Storm Warnings are no longer in effect for any land areas of east central Florida. A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the local Atlantic waters from Flagler Beach to Jupiter Inlet out to 60 nautical miles. A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for Volusia and Brevard Counties through late Friday evening. Beach erosion and inundation of vulnerable or weakened areas of the dune line remains possible during the next three high tide cycles, which will occur through midnight tonight, noon on Friday, and 1 AM Saturday morning. There will also be a High Risk of life-threatening rip currents at the beaches through Friday. Lingering threats from Ian will continue overnight! Stronger wind gusts on the far western periphery of Ian could still knock over a few more trees, especially since the ground is saturated or, in some areas, inundated from flooding and standing water. Widespread flooding continues across many areas, and water will be very slow to subside over the next several days, and possibly longer in the Saint Johns River Basin, and other large rivers lakes, and water retention areas. Do not attempt to travel through flooded areas!! It is very difficult, if not impossible, to recognize the dangers of flooding at night!! If you cannot see the road beneath you, it could be washed out!! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Do not go sightseeing within impacted communities. Sightseers interfere with the emergency work of first responders. When going outside be sure to stay away from downed power lines, hazardous debris and flooded areas. If your home or shelter was damaged, be alert to the smell of gas leaks and be cautious around electrical wiring, broken glass, jagged metal and wood, and protruding nails and screws. Check on your neighbors. If necessary, help them connect with their points of contact. Do not attempt to return to evacuated areas until local authorities have inspected roads and bridges and have given the all clear. Hazards like downed power lines and trees, washed out roads, continued flooding in low lying areas and non-functioning traffic lights make travel difficult. Do not go up on your roof until the weather conditions are safe. Ladders can be slippery in the rain and unexpected wind gusts can blow you off the roof. When clearing out fallen trees, be careful with chainsaws and axes. Always wear protective gear and keep others at a safe distance. If using a generator, avoid carbon monoxide poisoning by following instructions provided by the manufacturer. Operate your generator in a well-ventilated space outside of your living area and away from open doors and windows. Be alert for any lingering wind gusts which could take down weakened trees and/or power lines, collapse damaged structures, or cause flying debris. Be alert for additional flooding from rising rivers and streams which may have yet to crest. Remain informed of the latest river forecasts and heed any flood watches and warnings. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- As it pertains to this event...this will be the last local statement issued by the National Weather Service in Melbourne FL regarding the effects of Hurricane Ian in east central Florida.
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Brantley, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Brantley; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Wayne This product covers Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia **STORM SURGE CONTINUES ALONG THE NORTHEAST FLORIDA AND SOUTHEAST GEORGIA BEACHES AND ST JOHNS RIVER** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Hurricane Watch has been cancelled for Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, and Coastal St. Johns * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns, and South Central Duval - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Inland Camden, Inland Flagler, Inland Glynn, and Trout River * STORM INFORMATION: - About 130 miles east of Jacksonville FL - 30.2N 79.3W - Storm Intensity 80 mph - Movement North-northeast or 30 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Ian continues as a hurricane over the western Atlantic, and was moving towards the Carolinas. Ian is expected to intensify as it treks through the Atlantic waters towards the Carolinas tonight and Friday morning. A storm surge warning for dangerous storm surge inundation along the coast, Intracoastal Waterway, as well as the St Johns River. Trapped tides in the St. Johns river will exacerbate flooding for areas along the St. Johns river for several days. Tropical storm warnings remain up for portions of northeast FL and southeast GA. Over the tropical storm warning area, tropical storm force winds are continuing but will diminish later tonight. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: Potential impacts from the main surge event are unfolding across coastal southeast Georgia, coastal northeast Florida, Intracoastal waterway, and the St. Johns River basin. Remain well away from life- threatening surge having possible significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across inland Glynn, Nassau, and Camden counties. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding across eastern parts of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia. Remain well sheltered from dangerous wind having possible additional significant impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable. - Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Potentially damaging and extremely high surf and severe beach erosion is expected to continue into Friday. Beachgoers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials. Stay tuned for additional advisories and warnings on hazardous beach conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Always heed the advice of local officials and comply with orders that are issued. Do not needlessly jeopardize your life or the lives of others. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Do not venture out near flooded roads or approach downed power lines. Trees will fall over more easily where root systems have been weakened due to widespread heavy rain. Be alert for flooded roads which could be compromised or littered with debris. Avoid travel until water levels subside and roads have been cleared. Do not drive through places where flood waters cover the road. Turn around, don`t drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather Radio and local news outlets for official storm information. Listen for possible changes to the forecast. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville FL around 530 AM FRIDAY, or sooner if conditions warrant.
Freeze Warning issued for Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 01:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lewis FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Storm Surge Warning issued for Mainland Monroe by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-28 23:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-29 07:30:00 EDT Target Area: Mainland Monroe STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Flamingo - Cape Sable - Loop Road * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect property should now be complete. The area remains subject to limited wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from hazardous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Life-threatening storm surge possible - Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 3-5 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas - Window of concern: Begins this evening - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 3 feet above ground - The storm surge threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground. - PREPARE: Evacuation efforts and flood preparations should soon be brought to completion before conditions become unsafe. - ACT: Leave immediately if evacuation orders are given for your area to avoid being cut off from emergency services or needlessly risk lives. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Peak Rainfall Amounts: No additional significant rainfall forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations. - Ditches and canals may quickly rise with swift currents. - Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - https://www.weather.gov/mfl
Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 16:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-29 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Dry washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Kane; Washington FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WEST CENTRAL KANE AND EAST CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTIES SPECIFICALLY FOR ZION NATIONAL PARK At 438 PM MDT, Zion National Park Dispatch reported flash flooding in normally dry washes near Canyon Junction, minor flooding in the campground, and waterfalls on both sides of Zion Canyon. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of slot canyons, normally dry washes, creeks and streams. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Zion National Park and Springdale FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Coastal Flood Warning issued for Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Norfolk, Portsmouth by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-30 09:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-01 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Chesapeake; Hampton, Poquoson; Norfolk, Portsmouth COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM FRIDAY TO 6 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...One to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Norfolk/Portsmouth and Hampton/Poquoson Counties, and Chesapeake. * WHEN...From 9 AM Friday to 6 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to 2 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to close numerous roads and threaten homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront along tidal rivers and bays resulting in some road closures and flooding of vehicles. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/12 AM 4.2 1.4 1.6 2-3 NONE 30/02 PM 5.9 3.1 2.9 4-6 MODERATE 01/01 AM 5.1 2.3 2.6 4-5 MINOR 01/02 PM 4.3 1.5 1.2 2 NONE 02/02 AM 3.5 0.7 1.1 1 NONE 02/03 PM 4.4 1.6 1.4 1-2 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 29/11 PM 4.2 1.3 1.4 5-6 NONE 30/12 PM 5.4 2.5 1.9 7-9 MINOR 01/12 AM 4.7 1.8 2.0 7-8 NONE 01/01 PM 4.2 1.3 0.8 4 NONE 02/01 AM 3.4 0.5 0.8 3 NONE 02/02 PM 4.3 1.4 1.1 3-4 NONE MONEY POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.8 FT, MAJOR 3.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/12 AM 4.5 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 30/01 PM 6.0 2.8 2.4 1 MODERATE 01/01 AM 5.5 2.3 2.7 1 MINOR 01/02 PM 4.6 1.4 1.1 1 NONE 02/02 AM 3.7 0.5 1.0 1 NONE 02/03 PM 4.7 1.5 1.3 1 NONE ELIZABETH RIVER AT MIDTOWN TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/01 AM 4.5 1.5 1.6 1 NONE 30/01 PM 6.3 3.3 2.8 1 MODERATE 01/01 AM 5.4 2.4 2.7 1 MINOR 01/02 PM 4.7 1.7 1.3 1 NONE 02/02 AM 3.8 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 02/03 PM 4.7 1.7 1.4 1 NONE WESTERN BRANCH OF THE ELIZABETH RIVER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 7.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/01 AM 4.4 1.4 1.5 1 NONE 30/01 PM 6.2 3.2 2.7 1 MODERATE 01/01 AM 5.4 2.4 2.7 1 MINOR 01/02 PM 4.4 1.4 1.0 1 NONE 02/03 AM 3.7 0.7 1.0 1 NONE 02/04 PM 4.6 1.6 1.3 1 NONE FORT MONROE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 30/12 AM 4.2 1.4 1.6 3 NONE 30/01 PM 5.7 2.9 2.5 4-6 MODERATE 01/01 AM 5.1 2.3 2.6 4-5 MINOR 01/01 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 2-3 NONE 02/02 AM 3.3 0.5 0.9 2 NONE 02/03 PM 4.2 1.4 1.2 2-3 NONE
Hurricane Warning issued for Inland Georgetown by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-29 23:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-30 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Georgetown HURRICANE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Andrews * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Cat 1 Hurricane force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 55-75 mph with gusts to 95 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: until Friday evening - Window for Hurricane force winds: Friday morning until Friday afternoon - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 74 to 110 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for life-threatening wind of equivalent CAT 1 or 2 hurricane force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts should solely focus on protecting life. The area remains subject to considerable wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from life-threatening wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 4-8 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major flooding from rainfall may prompt evacuations and numerous rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Creeks and ditches will flood and may contain strong currents. - Flood waters may enter many structures, and some may become uninhabitable. Some road scours or complete road failures will be possible, along with the potential for sinkholes. Many streets and parking lots may flood, and may be impacted by flowing water. Many road and low-lying bridge closures are possible with some weakened or washed away. Driving conditions will be dangerous.The delivery of drinking water and sewer services may be interrupted. Flood waters may be polluted and contain hazardous materials. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Tornadoes can cause damage to trees, vehicles, boats, and buildings. Unsecured mobile homes and poorly constructed structures are particularly vulnerable. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/ilm/Tropics - http://ready.gov/hurricanes
