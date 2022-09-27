Read full article on original website
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took questions from the media Wednesday afternoon about the massive fraud case involving the non profit Feeding Our Future. “I wish there was more outrage that we had criminals that were brazen and took this,” Walz said. “I hope folks feel that that’s that’s important. I’m certainly glad to see, and I want to thank the FBI for doing that investigation. And I would be remiss if I didn’t say so.”
Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge
Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
Law firm suing county auditors in Minnesota over voter registrations
(St. Peter, MN)--A conservative law firm is suing county auditors across the state for failing to remove duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota. The Upper Midwest Law Center filed its first complaint against Nicollet County which it says had four duplicate registrations and at least one apparent instance of double voting. The complaint alleges a felon patient at the Minnesota Security Hospital voted absentee twice in the 2020 election. The suit claims their research uncovered hundreds of duplicate voter registrations in Minnesota and the Secretary of State’s office disclaimed responsibility for keeping the Statewide Voter Registration Service (SVRS) clean.
Minnesota Officials Give Update on Frontline Worker Payment
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota state government gave an update Thursday on when we can finally expect to see those frontline worker payments hit our bank accounts. They say the review of Frontline Worker Pay appeals is wrapping up. State officials expect to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and the payment timeline next week.
IUOE Local 49 Endorses Schultz for Attorney General
PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, Minnesota's largest construction union, announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. "I am honored to have earned the support of the Local 49. Our tradesmen deserve an Attorney General that will fight for them,...
More than 1,000 St. Paul voters issued absentee ballots with wrong candidate listed
The incorrect Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives is included on ballots given to more than 1,000 absentee voters from St. Paul, according to authorities. In the race to succeed Rep. John Thompson in House District 67A after Peterson passed away in August, the GOP nominated Scott Hesselgrave;...
Minnesota's Infrastructure Union Endorses Keith Ellison for Attorney General
Saint Paul, MN – Joel Smith, President and Business Manager of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota issued this statement today. "LIUNA members and Minnesota construction workers can count on Keith Ellison to protect their paychecks, healthcare and pensions. We invite all Minnesotans to join us in supporting Keith Ellison - the Working People's Lawyer."
Minnesota Department of Labor Expected To Announce Hero Pay Information Next Week
Information on frontline worker “hero pay” in Minnesota, including a payment amount, is expected soon. According to the Minnesota Department of Labor, the agency expects “to announce the final numbers of approved or denied applications, the payment amount and payment timeline” sometime next week. The state...
Minnesota State Patrol seeks to boost number of female state troopers
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol is making a promise to hire more women in the role of troopers in the next several years.Col. Matt Langer will announce Friday morning that his agency is pledging to "increase the number of female troopers and support staff to 30 percent by 2030." The state patrol says women only account for 10 percent of its troopers right now, which it says is higher than the national average.The pledge is part of the 30X30 initiative, a nationwide push to increase the presence of women in law enforcement. Langer will formally make the announcement Friday at the Veterans Service Building in downtown St. Paul.
Niche rankings identify best Minnesota schools, districts
Schools in Woodbury and Eden Prairie were named the best public and private high schools in Minnesota respectively in the latest Niche rankings. The ninth-annual Niche K-12 rankings were dominated mostly by schools in the Twin Cities suburbs, while the Wayzata Public School District was named as the top school district in the state in the 2023 rankings.
Swatting Calls Sent to Multiple Minnesota Schools Linked to Phone Number in Ethiopia
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
Minnesota Man Admits to Manufacturing ‘Ghost Guns’
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has admitted manufacturing so-called "ghost guns." The US Attorney for Minnesota says 21-year-old Jay James Olson has entered a guilty plea to willfully engaging in the business of manufacturing firearms without a license. His sentencing date has not been set. According...
Jensen wants Walz to apologize for blaming judge in "Feeding our Future" fraud case
(St. Paul MN-) Republican candidate for Minnesota governor Dr. Scott Jensen is calling on Governor Tim Walz to release information about what he calls the "Feed Our Future cover-up" and accuses the governor of lying. Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk will hold a news conference at the state capital this afternoon, calling on the Governor to release information concerning his administration's handling of the Feed Our Future fraud and apologize to Judge John Guthmann, local media and the public. Last Friday, the Judge accused Walz and the state education commissioner of making inaccurate statements about the 250-million-dollar 'Feeding our Future' fraud case.
Eveleth fentanyl dealer convicted of murder
St. Louis County authorities say Torisa Sulvoris Wallace, 39, was convicted of 3rd Degree Murder on Monday, and was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentencing comes after an overdose death investigation by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, in October of 2021. In the investigation, the medical examination revealed that 33-year-old Brooke Miller of Virginia had overdosed and died after taking fentanyl, sold to her by Wallace.
Illinois Gov. Pritzker tops list of 10 largest donors to Minnesota candidates, PACs
In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $95.9 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2021, and July 18, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $9.4 million, or 10 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates...
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Game Trail Cams in South Dakota & Minnesota, Illegal or Not?
As the colors of the season change, bring on the hunting seasons. For anyone who wears camo, tromps through knee-high grass sits in a blind for hours, and lives for the hunt, this is your favorite time of the year. Many hunters like to scope out their regular hunting grounds...
Woman accused of stealing $1 million from Minnesota employer
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal indictment accuses a California woman of stealing more than $1 million from her employer while working for a Minnesota property management company. Mai Houa Xiong, 47, who now lives in Fresno, California, has been indicted by a grand jury in Minneapolis on charges of wire fraud, identity theft and filing false tax returns in connection with the scheme she allegedly ran for more than six years until August 2021, even after she was fired.
Ombudsman volunteers needed for long-term care
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care had 33 Certified Ombudsman Volunteers statewide. Fast forward to the fall of 2022, and there are only 14 volunteer Ombudsmen serving nearly 2,500 nursing care and assisted living facilities across Minnesota. Addressing the Ombudsman volunteer shortage is one...
Minnesota will be part of $90 million effort to fight infectious disease threats
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota is getting $18 million to improve its handling of microbial public health threats. The money from the Centers for Disaster Control and Prevention (CDC) is a five-year award for the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), the University of Minnesota, and the Mayo Clinic. The partnership will aim to help Minnesota detect more pathogens, and detect them sooner, by developing new sequencing tools, improved workflows, and other technologies.
