ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol is making a promise to hire more women in the role of troopers in the next several years.Col. Matt Langer will announce Friday morning that his agency is pledging to "increase the number of female troopers and support staff to 30 percent by 2030." The state patrol says women only account for 10 percent of its troopers right now, which it says is higher than the national average.The pledge is part of the 30X30 initiative, a nationwide push to increase the presence of women in law enforcement. Langer will formally make the announcement Friday at the Veterans Service Building in downtown St. Paul.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO