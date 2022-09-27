ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

fox17.com

Nashville's Community Oversight Board filling three seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Community Oversight Board is putting out the call for new members. The 11 member board that brings accountability to the Metro Police department will have several openings soon. Three positions will be opening up in January on Nashville's Community Oversight Board. The term will...
fox17.com

Chronically absent students at MNPS has doubled since pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Director of Metro Schools says too many students are not coming to class. Since the pandemic, the number of what they call "chronically absent" students has reportedly doubled. Chronically absent means 10 days or more out of class. Those absences could be either excused...
fox17.com

NFD reports 2-alarm fire on Elysian Fields Road

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire on Elysian Fields Road Thursday night. The fire burned a condominium complex. NFD says that no injuries have been reported. Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. Get reports like this and all...
fox17.com

Tennessee veterans leave Nashville airport on Honor Flight to DC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Twenty-eight Middle Tennessee veterans boarded a flight from Nashville International Airport early Wednesday on an Honor Flight to our nation's capital. Three of those veterans fought in World War II. The Honor Flight program celebrates veterans with a sendoff from more than 40 BNA veteran...
fox17.com

Third Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing gun to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A third Pearl-Cohn High School student is in custody for reportedly bringing a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police arrested the 16-year-old junior Wednesday morning as he exited the bus. Police say a school resource officer learned the student threated to bring a gun to...
fox17.com

Metro Water Services receives $315 million fund towards facilities upgrades

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Water Services (MWS) announced Tuesday funding for water facility upgrades. MWS said they received a $315 Million U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Water Infrastructure and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan which will help finance the $640 Million Process Advancements Project at the Omohundro and K.R. Harrington Water Treatment Plants (WTP).
fox17.com

NFD: burning items outside threatens life and property damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — During the dry weather, fire risk is top of mind for the Nashville Fire Department (NFD). NFD wants to remind Davidson County residents that burning items outside is prohibited in Davidson County. NFD says that burning items outside is illegal and it also poses a...
fox17.com

Woman dies in Hendersonville house fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is dead after a house fire in Hendersonville on Wednesday. The Hendersonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to a home at 213 Harbor Drive for a residential fire at 2;09 p.m. on Wednesday. HFD says that crews were aware of a possible...
fox17.com

Kroger exclusively launches Kane Brown cereal in Nashville, Knoxville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Supermarket chain Kroger announced the launch of a new Kane Brown cereal available in select stores throughout Nashville and Knoxville. The cereal, Kane Krunch, is a new chocolatey flavored rice cereal from country music star and Tennessee native, Kane Brown. Kane Krunch will be sold...
fox17.com

Minor injuries reported after helicopter accident at John Tune Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was injured in a helicopter accident at John C. Tune Airport Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Nashville International Airport tells FOX 17 News there was one person on board at the time of the incident. Their injuries are not life threatening. The Nashville...
fox17.com

NFD battles flames on Mercomatic Court

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire was reported early Thursday on Mercomatic Court. The Nashville Fire Department is on scene working to extinguish the flames. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived to the home. Crews worked to establish a defensive attack for personal safety. No injuries...
fox17.com

Metro Police: One victim shot in shoulder at EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police confirmed that a customer shopping at the EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike was shot in the shoulder Wednesday. The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries, officials report. Metro Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time. The incident occurred...
