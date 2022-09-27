Read full article on original website
Metro Schools to recommend shutting down Nashville charter school, school plans to fight
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is recommending its board revoke the charter of Knowledge Academy in South Nashville. Knowledge Academy High School was identified by the State Department of Education as a priority school, meaning it is one of the bottom five percent of the schools in the state.
Nashville's Community Oversight Board filling three seats
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's Community Oversight Board is putting out the call for new members. The 11 member board that brings accountability to the Metro Police department will have several openings soon. Three positions will be opening up in January on Nashville's Community Oversight Board. The term will...
Chronically absent students at MNPS has doubled since pandemic
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Director of Metro Schools says too many students are not coming to class. Since the pandemic, the number of what they call "chronically absent" students has reportedly doubled. Chronically absent means 10 days or more out of class. Those absences could be either excused...
Community members frustrated over Metro Parks lack of enforcement at Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members continue to call out Metro Parks after they believe ordinances are being enforced at some parks, but not at others like Brookmeade Park, one of the city’s largest homeless encampments. “How can the parks protect 99 miles of greenway, but not half...
Sheriff's office asking to give input in new Rutherford County Schools buildings
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County Schools is in the middle of expanding several of their buildings. The designers and contractors are hard at work trying to make room for new students, but there's one group who county leaders say hasn't been invited. The new expansions will mean...
Community members want Metro Parks to come up with plan to address Brookmeade Park
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Community members are calling on Metro Parks board members to take some accountability for what’s happened at Brookmeade Park, one of the city’s largest homeless encampments. “Our businesses have suffered, the people in the park are suffering. Everyone is suffering. It’s trauma to...
NFD reports 2-alarm fire on Elysian Fields Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire on Elysian Fields Road Thursday night. The fire burned a condominium complex. NFD says that no injuries have been reported. Officials are working to determine the cause of the fire. Get reports like this and all...
Tennessee veterans leave Nashville airport on Honor Flight to DC
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Twenty-eight Middle Tennessee veterans boarded a flight from Nashville International Airport early Wednesday on an Honor Flight to our nation's capital. Three of those veterans fought in World War II. The Honor Flight program celebrates veterans with a sendoff from more than 40 BNA veteran...
Third Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing gun to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A third Pearl-Cohn High School student is in custody for reportedly bringing a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police arrested the 16-year-old junior Wednesday morning as he exited the bus. Police say a school resource officer learned the student threated to bring a gun to...
Metro Water Services receives $315 million fund towards facilities upgrades
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Water Services (MWS) announced Tuesday funding for water facility upgrades. MWS said they received a $315 Million U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Water Infrastructure and Innovation Act (WIFIA) loan which will help finance the $640 Million Process Advancements Project at the Omohundro and K.R. Harrington Water Treatment Plants (WTP).
Nuclear weapons resolution stirs strong emotions at Metro Council meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — At least one metro councilmember wants to pass a resolution against the use of nuclear weapons. It's not the kind of thing that the Metro Council normally does and the subject stirred up strong emotions. The resolution would just be a stance by Metro Council...
NFD: burning items outside threatens life and property damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — During the dry weather, fire risk is top of mind for the Nashville Fire Department (NFD). NFD wants to remind Davidson County residents that burning items outside is prohibited in Davidson County. NFD says that burning items outside is illegal and it also poses a...
Davidson County Election official addresses 'myth' about the upcoming election
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One Davidson County Election official wants to dismiss what he's calling a myth about the upcoming election as voters will head to the polls for early voting in less than a month. When people go to vote in October or November they will have several...
Organizations partner to give free diapers for National Diaper Need Awareness Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One in three Tennessee families struggle with diaper insecurity and several organizations are banding together to give away free diapers to bring much needed attention to the issue during National Diaper Need Awareness Week. UnitedHealthCare, Nashville Diaper Connection and Connectus Health will be at Robert...
Woman dies in Hendersonville house fire
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is dead after a house fire in Hendersonville on Wednesday. The Hendersonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to a home at 213 Harbor Drive for a residential fire at 2;09 p.m. on Wednesday. HFD says that crews were aware of a possible...
Nashville's 'A Mighty Voice' BBQ competition gives back to children without a voice
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A BBQ competition comes to Nashville this weekend to advocate for children who need a voice. “A Mighty Voice” BBG competition benefits four local nonprofit organizations that share the same mission of helping children in need. Each nonprofit included in the event is listed...
Kroger exclusively launches Kane Brown cereal in Nashville, Knoxville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Supermarket chain Kroger announced the launch of a new Kane Brown cereal available in select stores throughout Nashville and Knoxville. The cereal, Kane Krunch, is a new chocolatey flavored rice cereal from country music star and Tennessee native, Kane Brown. Kane Krunch will be sold...
Minor injuries reported after helicopter accident at John Tune Airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was injured in a helicopter accident at John C. Tune Airport Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Nashville International Airport tells FOX 17 News there was one person on board at the time of the incident. Their injuries are not life threatening. The Nashville...
NFD battles flames on Mercomatic Court
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire was reported early Thursday on Mercomatic Court. The Nashville Fire Department is on scene working to extinguish the flames. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived to the home. Crews worked to establish a defensive attack for personal safety. No injuries...
Metro Police: One victim shot in shoulder at EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police confirmed that a customer shopping at the EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike was shot in the shoulder Wednesday. The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries, officials report. Metro Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time. The incident occurred...
