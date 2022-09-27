ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

redlakenationnews.com

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing...
FLORIDA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida on Wednesday, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 1.8 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff's office reported that it was getting many calls...
ENVIRONMENT
redlakenationnews.com

Ombudsman volunteers needed for long-term care

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota’s Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care had 33 Certified Ombudsman Volunteers statewide. Fast forward to the fall of 2022, and there are only 14 volunteer Ombudsmen serving nearly 2,500 nursing care and assisted living facilities across Minnesota. Addressing the Ombudsman volunteer shortage is one...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Health officials concerned by increase in measles cases in state, potential for outbreak

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is working with local public health agencies and health care providers in the Twin Cities area to investigate 13 cases of measles that occurred June through September among several different families with unvaccinated children. Most of these children had a history of travel to a country where measles is common and circulating. The most recent case did not have a reported travel history, but investigators are still working to determine how transmission may have occurred.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Snow in September in Minnesota? You betcha

Forests aren't even close to peak color in northern Minnesota, but Ely and the Gunflint Trail already got a dose of snow, six days after the official end of summer. Barb Gecas of Heston's Lodge on Gunflint Lake, which straddles the U.S.-Canadian border, said it snowed for at least 20 minutes Tuesday morning.
ELY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Schultz Calls On Ellison to Stop Lying About His Handling of Feeding Our Future Fraud

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Minnesota Attorney General candidate Jim Schultz today called on Keith Ellison to immediately correct his recent media statements and stop spreading misinformation about his handling of the massive fraud carried out by Feeding Our Future. Schultz’s statement comes the day after Schultz announced his plan to overhaul the Charities Division of the Office of the Attorney General to ensure that such unprecedented fraud never happens again, and to demand answers from Ellison on his failure to prevent the fraud.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Red Lake Comp Health holds Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health"

Red Lake Comprehensive Health Program held their Suicide Prevention "Hike for Health" on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 3:30 PM to 5 PM at the Red Lake High School East parking lot. T-shirts and prizes were given away, an opening prayer waspresented, followed by a walk around the Government Center...
RED LAKE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

3,000-Year-Old Dugout Canoe Recovered From Wisconsin Lake

While teaching a scuba diving lesson this spring, Tamara Thomsen spotted a piece of wood poking out of the sand of Wisconsin’s Lake Mendota. Though many people would’ve thought nothing of it, Thomsen—a maritime archaeologist—had a strong feeling the find was more than just driftwood. That’s...
WISCONSIN STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota's Infrastructure Union Endorses Keith Ellison for Attorney General

Saint Paul, MN – Joel Smith, President and Business Manager of LIUNA Minnesota and North Dakota issued this statement today. "LIUNA members and Minnesota construction workers can count on Keith Ellison to protect their paychecks, healthcare and pensions. We invite all Minnesotans to join us in supporting Keith Ellison - the Working People's Lawyer."
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

IUOE Local 49 Endorses Schultz for Attorney General

PLYMOUTH, Minn. – Today, the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49, Minnesota's largest construction union, announced their endorsement of Jim Schultz for Minnesota Attorney General. "I am honored to have earned the support of the Local 49. Our tradesmen deserve an Attorney General that will fight for them,...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

DEED Awards $2.1 Million in Redevelopment Grants

St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) awarded $2,131,262 million in grants to five projects in the August round of the Redevelopment Grant Program. This program helps communities with the costs of redeveloping blighted industrial, residential or commercial sites and putting land back into productive use.
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Walz-Flanagan Campaign Raises $4.4 Million, Has $3.2 Million On Hand

ST. PAUL, MN -- Today, September 27th, the Walz-Flanagan campaign announced that it has raised more than $4.4 million since January 1st and has more than $3.2 million cash-on-hand heading into the final weeks of the election. 85% of the campaign’s donations have come from Minnesotans. “As Election Day...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Delton Dennis-John Graves

May 22, 2020 ~ September 25, 2022 (age 2) Delton Dennis-John Graves, "Waaseyaa" meaning "The Light of Day", age 2, journeyed to the spirit world on Sunday, September 25, 2022, from Red Lake, MN. Delton was born in Bemidji, MN on May 22, 2020, the son of Katieri Graves. Delton...
REDBY, MN
redlakenationnews.com

LEGAL SECRETARY - LEGAL DEPARTMENT

Closing: October 14, 2022 @12:00 p.m. The Legal secretary is responsible for providing administrative and clerical support to one or more lawyers. This varies from transcribing and proofreading legal documents, scheduling court matters, hearings, and meetings to filling and organizing important documents. Essentially, legal secretaries maintain the efficiency of all office procedures and case management to guarantee reliability and consistency. Reports to Director, full-time position w/benefits, salary; DOQ.
RED LAKE, MN

