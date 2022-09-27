KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off of Tennessee’s win over Florida, Vol football fans can now buy 2023 season tickets on allvols.com. Lower level tickets start at $600 and are the only way fans can secure a spot in Neyland’s new lower level. Those interested in renewing season tickets can do so as well before Feb. 24, 2023. Renewers can also use a six-month payment plan to purchase their tickets.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO