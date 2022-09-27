Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Cruze Farm in the Spotlight
Hancock Co. pilot risks life to save strangers from polluted water after hurricanes. Hurston plans to fly his plane along with his purifiers first to Florida once the updated devices are ready. Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH. Updated: 6 hours ago. Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Cedric Tillman recovering from ankle surgery
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wide receiver for the University of Tennessee, Cedric Tillman, had surgery on his ankle last week, according to ESPN.com senior writer and WVLT contributor Chris Low. The senior injured his ankle late in the first half of the game against Akron. He remained on the field...
wvlt.tv
Roane Home School DARE program
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 58 minutes ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH
One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area. Updated:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
‘A university on the rise’ | Chancellor Plowman touts UT’s gains in flagship address
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Inside the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center, University of Tennessee Knoxville Chancellor Dr. Donde Plowman delivered her fourth flagship address to a room full of community and university members Thursday. Plowman’s speech lasted about 30 minutes where she highlighted a series of achievements for the university....
wvlt.tv
Florida family fleeing Hurricane Ian finds safety at Tennessee Smokies game
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the final game of the season, the Tennessee Smokies fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 11-4. A let down for fans that wanted to see the home team take home their first Southern League championship since 1978. Although the disappointment of a loss certainty wasn’t...
wvlt.tv
Smokies denied Southern League Championship
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies lost their final game of the season Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium,11-4, in Game 3 of the Southern League Championship Series to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. With the loss, the Smokies fell a game short of their first outright championship since 1978. For...
wvlt.tv
‘They have hearts that are just unbelievable’ | Tennessee football players surprise patients at ETCH
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week is a bye week for the Tennessee Volunteers football team, and some of the players were using that extra time to volunteer in the community. On Wednesday, Vols football players showed up unannounced to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. “They have hearts that...
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
wvlt.tv
Gypsy Circus Cider Company nominated for Best Cidery by USA Today
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another Tennessee company has received national recognition. After Barstool Sports gave a raving review of Cruze Farms, the Gypsy Circus Cider Company has been nominated for USA Today’s 2022 Readers’ Choice award for Best Cidery. “We are honored to be nominated for this recognition....
wvlt.tv
FAN-alysis | Vols head into bye week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s time for the weekly check-in with Vol Nation, FAN-alysis. To check in on the pulse of Big Orange fans, this week WVLT Sports head to Gambuzza’s Barber Shop just off Downtown West Blvd. Among the stylists there, Tasha Lackey, who actually recently came...
wvlt.tv
2023 Tennessee football season tickets on sale now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Coming off of Tennessee’s win over Florida, Vol football fans can now buy 2023 season tickets on allvols.com. Lower level tickets start at $600 and are the only way fans can secure a spot in Neyland’s new lower level. Those interested in renewing season tickets can do so as well before Feb. 24, 2023. Renewers can also use a six-month payment plan to purchase their tickets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
E-bike store opens in growing part of north Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The e-bike store, Wicked Hubz, opened its doors, offering unique styles of electric bikes and boards. A co-owner of the store, Jeff Tucker, said he and Scott Porch got involved with this business after realizing how much they liked to ride these vehicles. “We enjoyed riding...
wvlt.tv
Anderson Co. paramedics travel to Florida to aid in disaster response
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennesseans are already making efforts to help people in Florida as hurricane Ian nears landfall. Anderson County Paramedics Scott Thomas and Bobbi Jo Henderson drove to the sunshine state on Monday, ready to aid in disaster response. “We’re not really sure what this is going...
wvlt.tv
Young-Williams starting Empty the Shelters event Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Young-Williams Animal Center is starting an Empty the Shelters campaign to help older dogs get adopted. “The big point is lets get these dogs [and cats] adopted. They offer us grant funding to get these dogs out of here,” YWAC employee Justin Young said. Officials...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville fire on the scene of a structure fire in Fort Sanders area
Vol football players help decorate East Tennessee Children’s Hospital’s courtyard for Halloween. One Bite Review made a surprise stop at Cruze Farm in Knoxville, spurring a highly watched review video resulting in promising publicity. Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida. Updated: 5 hours ago. Airmen from the 14th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Check out these events to Find Your Fun for the first weekend of October
StateMint Consignment pop-up sale is returning to the Knoxville Expo Center with most inventory ever. Police arrest one after finding 2 pounds of meth, heroin in home, KPD says. Updated: 6 hours ago. David Jordan, 49, was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday as part of a drug distribution investigation, Knoxville...
wvlt.tv
Today is the chilliest of the week, but also calm ahead of Hurricane Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine sticks around for a couple days, with today the coldest of the week. Up next, wind gusts pick up at times, then clouds and rain head our way as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move across the Southeast. Join us on the WVLT First...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police investigating Alcoa Highway shooting
UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit in the ongoing national athlete abuse scandal surrounding Memphis-based Varsity Spirit Tuesday. UT dismisses cheerleader involved in Premier Athletics, Varsity Spirit abuse scandal. Updated: 1 hour ago. Several attorneys announced a Tennessee lawsuit...
wvlt.tv
TBI issues Silver Alert for Sullivan County woman
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a missing Sullivan County woman Thursday afternoon. The woman in question is Cathy Kaywood, 70. She reportedly has a medical condition that could make it hard for her to return on her own. Kaywood was last...
Comments / 0