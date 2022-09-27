ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider

After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
Milwaukee Bucks Land Jae Crowder In Major Trade Scenario

Winning an NBA championship is hard. With that said, winning one again might be even harder. Certainly, a team’s motivation is likely to wane. Chalk that up to human nature. Once you’ve accomplished the ultimate goal, you’re bound to feel some satisfaction – and in turn, less hunger. It’s a phenomenon commonly known as “championship malaise”.
Phoenix Suns Land Eric Gordon In Major Trade Scenario

Class division is a serious social problem. You didn’t expect this NBA article to lead with such a sophisticated topic, did you? Jokes aside, it is. Without getting overly political, it seems fair to say that nobody should be starving to death while others have billions of dollars. However you’d personally opt to solve that problem, basic human decency dictates that you treat it as one.
New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement

A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her. Marks went to Instagram to reveal...
