lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Teaming With Draymond Green & Kevin Love To Buy Major League Pickleball Team
It can be argued that the off-court ventures of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James are just as successful if not more than what he has accomplished on the basketball court. And now he is teaming with a pair of NBA All-Stars for his latest. LRMR Ventures, the family office...
Los Angeles Lakers Acquire Kevin Love In Major Trade Scenario
Sometimes, life goes according to plan. Sometimes. Other times, it deviates from the course. That’s not always a bad thing, either. The same is the case in the NBA. Sure, you may have been holding out for an expected outcome, but if you’re lucky, an unexpected consequence can prove to be more beneficial than you’d ever expected.
Yardbarker
Did Derrick Rose throw subtle jab at Knicks star Julius Randle?
The New York Knicks are heading into something of an important NBA season. Two years ago this group made the playoffs as a No. 4 seed. Last season, they failed to match that – much less exceed it. One big reason for New York’s struggles was the regression of...
Lakers Land 4 Major Rockets & Spurs Players In Trade Scenario
Change can be a frightening prospect. Once a person is comfortable, it can be hard to move. At the same time, change is inevitable. It’s especially important in the NBA. Furthermore, it’s desirable. We grow from change. At the same time, that doesn’t mean a person should make changes willy-nilly.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers Were Willing To Give Up Their Two First Round Picks For Kyrie Irving Or Donovan Mitchell, Says NBA Insider
After the Indiana Pacers made it clear that they would start the season with Myles Turner, the last of the Lakers' trading hopes seemed to be dashed. The organization had spent quite a bit of time trying to find a way to acquire more talent for their roster, but none of the reported trades for stars worked out. The Lakers did acquire Patrick Beverley and then signed Dennis Schroder, but neither of those can be described as truly game-changing moves.
Brooklyn Nets Re-Sign Player They Waived
The Brooklyn Nets have re-signed RaiQuan Gray, who they recently waived. He played his college basketball for the Florida State Men's Basketball Team.
New York Knicks Land Devin Booker In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the immortal words of the Rolling Stones: You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you just might find – you get what you need. NBA teams know this well. Surely, we’ve all wanted something we didn’t get. It’s a disappointing feeling....
NBA・
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Anthony Davis Says the Lakers Are Approaching the Season as Underdogs
The Los Angeles Lakers hear all the talk about their poor play in the 2021-22 season. Anthony Davis says he and the team are looking to bring back the intensity they had in 2019-20, which brought the Lakers another ring. “We’re treating this season like we have a chip on...
Tom Thibodeau already angering Knicks fans with 1 planned lineup move
It did not take long for Tom Thibodeau to stir up a new round of ire from New York Knicks fans. Speaking with the media at training camp on Tuesday, the Knicks coach Thibodeau revealed his plans for the starting 2 guard spot next season. Noting that the team needs shooting, Thibodeau said that veteran Evan Fournier is the frontrunner to start.
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out Amid Lakers Bench Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers surprised a lot of NBA people when they opted to bring Russell Westbrook back for a second season with the team. Based on how things went in Year 1 in Los Angeles, the smart money would have been on Westbrook not remaining with the team. But,...
Detroit Pistons Land Myles Turner In Intriguing Trade Scenario
Sometimes, long-term goals require us to sacrifice short-term gains. For example, suppose you’ve been offered two jobs. One is low paying but offers opportunities for upward mobility. The same happens in the NBA sometimes. Meanwhile, the other pays better, but it won’t allow you to advance any further.
Milwaukee Bucks Land Jae Crowder In Major Trade Scenario
Winning an NBA championship is hard. With that said, winning one again might be even harder. Certainly, a team’s motivation is likely to wane. Chalk that up to human nature. Once you’ve accomplished the ultimate goal, you’re bound to feel some satisfaction – and in turn, less hunger. It’s a phenomenon commonly known as “championship malaise”.
Toronto Raptors Monitoring Future Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Trade?
The Toronto Raptors explored the possibility of making a blockbuster trade this NBA offseason. They were a team lurking in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes after he requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. To a lesser extent, they were also linked to Donovan Mitchell before the Utah Jazz traded him...
Phoenix Suns Land Eric Gordon In Major Trade Scenario
Class division is a serious social problem. You didn’t expect this NBA article to lead with such a sophisticated topic, did you? Jokes aside, it is. Without getting overly political, it seems fair to say that nobody should be starving to death while others have billions of dollars. However you’d personally opt to solve that problem, basic human decency dictates that you treat it as one.
Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Thought He Was Going To Be A Laker In 2021
The All-Star Bulls wing considered returning to his hometown team "a done deal."
Popculture
New York Knicks Player Reveals Engagement
A New York Knicks star player is getting married. Jalen Brunson recently announced that he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Ali Marks. In the joint Instagram post, the couple wrote "forever" and posts two photos of them embracing after Brunson proposed to her. Marks went to Instagram to reveal...
NBA・
Ben Simmons Breaks Silence On Viral Playoff Blunder vs. Hawks
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has had to deal with a lot the last NBA season. He has opened up more recently about the mental struggles he was having while playing with the Philadelphia 76ers, which in part led to him requesting a trade from the team. He was ultimately...
Indiana Pacers Land Andrew Wiggins In Major Trade Scenario
The race to the top of the NBA’s mountain top is always a highly competitive one. Every year, excellent teams try – and fail – to reach it first. That makes sense. After all, the NBA is home to the best athletes in the world. If you want to win the NBA championship, it’s not enough to be good: you have to be practically perfect.
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets Put Vaccine Issue Behind Them
The Brooklyn Nets have arguably had a more tumultuous year than any other franchise in the NBA. Their plans of contending during the 2021-22 season were derailed early on when Kyrie Irving opted against getting the COVID-19 vaccine. That rendered him ineligible to play in more than half of the...
