Football kit makers Adidas are at the centre of an argument between two African national teams after producing a new design for Algeria which Morocco officials say is tantamount to cultural appropriation.The new jersey features blue, yellow and teal patterned geometric shapes which the sports equipment company say is a tribute to one of the famous landmarks in the nation, the Mechouar Palace.“Algeria culture wear collection, inspired by the architectural design of the iconic El Mechouar palace in Tlemcen,” explained a social media post by Adidas announcing the design.However, it is argued that the design is akin to zellige, a...

AFRICA ・ 30 MINUTES AGO