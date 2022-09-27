Read full article on original website
Related
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Ex-CIA officer says Putin is 'completely cornered' and the chances of his using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine are increasing 'by the day'
A former CIA officer said Vladimir Putin had been backed into a corner over his war in Ukraine. Robert Baer told CNN the Russian leader was unlikely to deescalate, given all his setbacks. Baer also said the chances that Putin might turn to tactical nuclear weapons were increasing. As military...
US embassy in Moscow urges Americans to leave Russia immediately, warning that dual nationals could be drafted into the Ukraine war
The US Embassy in Moscow is urging Americans to leave Russia as soon as possible. The embassy warned that dual nationals could be conscripted into military service. Putin recently announced a military mobilization plan as the Ukraine war rages on. The US Embassy in Moscow said in a new security...
North Americans in Russia's KHL face difficult decisions
North Americans playing in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League have been put in a difficult position amid calls from the U.S and Canadian governments for them to leave the country because of the war in Ukraine. The Canadian government has advised its citizens to leave Russia while commercial means are...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Johns Hopkins doctor and Army doctor spouse charged with conspiring to give U.S. soldiers' medical info to Russia
The Justice Department on Thursday accused an Army doctor and a Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist of conspiring to provide the Russian government with medical information about U.S. soldiers and their relatives. The indictment names Jamie Lee Henry, an Army major at Fort Bragg who had a secret security clearance, and Henry’s...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 219 of the invasion
23 people killed as Russian missiles hit civilian convoy; Vladimir Putin signs decrees paving way for Ukrainian regions to be annexed
Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, sparking mutiny fears
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire rang out early Friday in Burkina Faso’s capital and the state broadcaster went off the air, sparking fears of a mutiny nine months after a military coup d’etat overthrew the country’s president. It was not immediately known where Lt. Col....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thai court rules PM can stay, did not exceed term limit
Thailand's Constitutional Court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha can remain in his job and did not violate a constitutional provision limiting him to eight years in office
Morocco demand Adidas change Algeria kit which ‘steals heritage’
Football kit makers Adidas are at the centre of an argument between two African national teams after producing a new design for Algeria which Morocco officials say is tantamount to cultural appropriation.The new jersey features blue, yellow and teal patterned geometric shapes which the sports equipment company say is a tribute to one of the famous landmarks in the nation, the Mechouar Palace.“Algeria culture wear collection, inspired by the architectural design of the iconic El Mechouar palace in Tlemcen,” explained a social media post by Adidas announcing the design.However, it is argued that the design is akin to zellige, a...
US runs past Canada into World Cup gold medal game
Breanna Stewart scored 17 points and the United States raced out to an early lead to put away Canada 83-43, advancing to the gold medal game of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive tournament
Comments / 0