ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
KIRO 7 Seattle

North Americans in Russia's KHL face difficult decisions

North Americans playing in the Russia-based Kontinental Hockey League have been put in a difficult position amid calls from the U.S and Canadian governments for them to leave the country because of the war in Ukraine. The Canadian government has advised its citizens to leave Russia while commercial means are...
HOCKEY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Associated Press

Gunfire heard in Burkina Faso, sparking mutiny fears

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire rang out early Friday in Burkina Faso’s capital and the state broadcaster went off the air, sparking fears of a mutiny nine months after a military coup d’etat overthrew the country’s president. It was not immediately known where Lt. Col....
AFRICA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kazakhstan#Moscow#Mongolia#Protest#Russians#Tallinn#Yakutia#Siberian
The Independent

Morocco demand Adidas change Algeria kit which ‘steals heritage’

Football kit makers Adidas are at the centre of an argument between two African national teams after producing a new design for Algeria which Morocco officials say is tantamount to cultural appropriation.The new jersey features blue, yellow and teal patterned geometric shapes which the sports equipment company say is a tribute to one of the famous landmarks in the nation, the Mechouar Palace.“Algeria culture wear collection, inspired by the architectural design of the iconic El Mechouar palace in Tlemcen,” explained a social media post by Adidas announcing the design.However, it is argued that the design is akin to zellige, a...
AFRICA

Comments / 0

Community Policy