Trump Was US Employee When He Denied Rape Claim, Court Rules (3)

Former President Donald Trump qualified as a government employee when he was in office, a federal appeals court ruled, putting at risk a defamation suit filed against him by New York columnist. E. Jean Carroll. . The finding Tuesday by a panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals...
