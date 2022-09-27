Read full article on original website
Related
An abducted teen and her fugitive father die in California shootout with officers
LOS ANGELES — An abducted 15-year-old girl and her father — a fugitive wanted in the death of the teen’s mother — were both killed amid a shootout with law enforcement Tuesday on a highway in California’s high desert, authorities said. San Bernardino County Sheriff...
Walmart self-checkout thief facing 10 years in jail challenged charge with defense even the wrongly accused should know
A WALMART thief facing 10 years in jail for stealing $80 worth of goods at self-check has successfully appealed as judges branded the charge “unfair”. Chasity Shirley, 34, faced the lengthy sentence after swapping the barcodes of two items when she was at a Kentucky store in 2018.
Citing ‘Threats and Harassment,’ Feds Want Name of FBI Agent Who Signed ‘Revised’ Mar-a-Lago Inventory Kept Secret
The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a three-page motion to keep secret the name of an FBI supervisor who signed an affidavit connected to a so-called “Revised Detailed Property Inventory” of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. As of the time of this report,...
bloomberglaw.com
Trump Was US Employee When He Denied Rape Claim, Court Rules (3)
Former President Donald Trump qualified as a government employee when he was in office, a federal appeals court ruled, putting at risk a defamation suit filed against him by New York columnist. E. Jean Carroll. . The finding Tuesday by a panel of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US embassy in Moscow urges Americans to leave Russia immediately, warning that dual nationals could be drafted into the Ukraine war
The US Embassy in Moscow is urging Americans to leave Russia as soon as possible. The embassy warned that dual nationals could be conscripted into military service. Putin recently announced a military mobilization plan as the Ukraine war rages on. The US Embassy in Moscow said in a new security...
Comments / 0