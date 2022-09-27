ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

Missouri distillery part of a fast-growing industry

By Dustin Lattimer
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LqPr7_0iBOqXej00

PINEVILLE, Mo. — With a beautiful piece of land in McDonald County and a family knowledge of “craft distilling,” Tara and Jody Cook decided to take a chance on opening a small distillery business in Pineville, Missouri that would come to be known as Tall Pines Distillery MO.

Opening in January of 2020, Tall Pines became the first legal distillery in McDonald County since the days of prohibition, distilling whiskey, brandy and moonshine.

Why most people with drug possession charges don’t see jail time in Missouri

To quickly start their revenue stream, Tall Pines Distillery MO would get an operating jump start from a distillery in Salisbury, Pennsylvania with a very similar name that was experiencing a lot of regional and national growth: Tall Pines Distillery.

The Cook family said they became interested several years ago in the quality and taste of the products distilled by Tall Pines, and asked if they could make the product at their newly opened Pineville location.

“Tall Pines agreed and so that allowed us to have product when we opened the door. It allowed us to get off the ground sooner because if we would have waited for some of our products that are aging, it could have been four or five years down the road before we would have had something to sell,” said Tara Cook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QydIF_0iBOqXej00

And like their namesake, is wasn’t long before Tall Pines Distillery MO began to see growth of their own.

“We already realized we should have built the building bigger. When we can get to the point where we can start distributing, we will definitely have to add on, and then we’ll be bringing on employees,” said Tara Cook.

A recent report generated by Report Linker states that an increasing number of consumers globally are looking for new, more exciting spirit offerings, compared to their usual spirit options, therefor pushing the revenue generation in to the craft spirits market.

Time running out to claim Missouri gas tax refund

The craft spirits market is increasingly being benefitted by the growing number of craft spirit distilleries, such as Tall Pines Distillery MO.

According to the American Craft Spirit Association, in 2018, the number of active craft distilleries in the United States grew by 15.5% to 1,835 distilleries.

The report states that a mere 10-years ago, there were just 455 craft distilleries in the United States. In the fall of 2021, there were 2,290 craft distilleries in operation.

Although many of those distilleries were negatively affected by the COVID pandemic, most that are operating today were able to find ways to survive and continue making their products.

For several months, Tall Pines Distillery MO started making a product that became highly sought after.

“To keep our business going, we actually switched to making sanitizer for several regional hospitals, like Mercy in Joplin. That’s what helped us make it through the shutdown time,” said Tara Cook.

Despite a record 56 distillery closures in the U.S. in 2020, the craft segment saw the opening of 33 more distilleries than in 2019. One of those new distilleries to open their doors in 2020: Tall Pines Distillery MO.

In the next four years, the number of new craft distilleries is expected to significant ramp up, with a predicted 265 set to open in 2025 alone.

“Now that the pandemic is over, we’re seeing the business of distilling begin to grow steadily. We’re now doing a lot of marketing to get the word out,” said Cook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time, and you are also looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Pineville, MO
Government
City
Joplin, MO
County
Mcdonald County, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Salisbury, MO
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Missouri Government
City
Pineville, MO
Mcdonald County, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distilleries#Business Industry#Linus Business#Tall Pines Distillery Mo
KYTV

Fact Finders: Are gambling machines in gas stations legal?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - St. Louis area lawmaker Rasheen Aldridge plans to file a bill to address all the gambling machines you see in gas stations. That’s the subject of this week’s Fact Finders: Are gambling machines allowed in gas stations?. Missouri has 13 regulated casinos. For other...
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Convoy of Hope team provides hurricane relief efforts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Convoy of Hope’s response team left yesterday around 1 p.m. to head to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts. Hurricane Ian wasted no time as the Category 4 storm ripped through parts of southwest Florida, leaving over 2 million people without power. Areas like Fort Meyers, Sarasota, Naples, and places along […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
News Break
Politics
wlds.com

Large Meat Recall Hits Stores In Region

Two locations in Carrollton, a grocery store in Jerseyville, and two locations in Springfield have been listed as places effected by a recall on ready-to-eat meat products. More than 87,000 pounds of meat is being recalled across Illinois and Missouri from Behrmann Meat & Processing Inc. in Albers, Illinois for various ready-to-eat meat products that may be contaminated with listeria.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
northwestmoinfo.com

MO to Hold Unclaimed Property Auction Next Week

(MISSOURINET) – Coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Those are the types of items you can find on Missouri’s unclaimed property auction next week in Columbia. State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick says a one-thousand-dollar bill with President Grover Cleveland and a 500-dollar-bill with President William McKinley will be auctioned off…
MISSOURI STATE
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Strongest Quake Strikes Near New Madrid Seismic Zone in Arkansas

By now most of you know about the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Northeast Arkansas on the Arkansas-Missouri border that seems to be ramping up on a daily basis. Two days ago on Sept. 27, at approximately 3:30 in the morning near the state line of Missouri between the towns of Maynard and Corning in Arkansas, the strongest quake was felt by residents in the surrounding area known as the Ozark Plateau. The magnitude of the earthquake was 2.8 on the Richter scale and the epicenter had it measured at a depth of 6.7 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey.
ARKANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy