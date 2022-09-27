ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

fox17.com

Woman dies in Hendersonville house fire

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is dead after a house fire in Hendersonville on Wednesday. The Hendersonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to a home at 213 Harbor Drive for a residential fire at 2;09 p.m. on Wednesday. HFD says that crews were aware of a possible...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
fox17.com

NFD: burning items outside threatens life and property damage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — During the dry weather, fire risk is top of mind for the Nashville Fire Department (NFD). NFD wants to remind Davidson County residents that burning items outside is prohibited in Davidson County. NFD says that burning items outside is illegal and it also poses a...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Minor injuries reported after helicopter accident at John Tune Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was injured in a helicopter accident at John C. Tune Airport Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Nashville International Airport tells FOX 17 News there was one person on board at the time of the incident. Their injuries are not life threatening. The Nashville...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

NFD battles flames on Mercomatic Court

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire was reported early Thursday on Mercomatic Court. The Nashville Fire Department is on scene working to extinguish the flames. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived to the home. Crews worked to establish a defensive attack for personal safety. No injuries...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man shot and killed outside of McDonald's in Murfreesboro Wednesday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers responded to a shooting outside of a fast food restaurant late Wednesday night. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of McDonald's on Rutherford Blvd., at 11:41 p.m. Police say after they arrived...
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police: One victim shot in shoulder at EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police confirmed that a customer shopping at the EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike was shot in the shoulder Wednesday. The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries, officials report. Metro Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time. The incident occurred...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Car gunned down at Nashville apartment complex leaves juvenile dead

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday that left a 16-year-old dead and two other teens hurt. Gunfire was reported in the 500 block of Piccadilly Row just before midnight at the Stone Ridge Apartments. Police say one person,...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

One dead after crash on Main Street Monday night

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash on Main Street Monday night. The one vehicle crash happened on the 700 block of Main Street in Nashville around 11:30 at night. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Metro Police arrest teenager fleeing stolen truck wanted on charges from July shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old arrested Wednesday night fleeing from a stolen pickup truck was also wanted on various other charges from a July shooting. Metro Police said the teenager was wanted on charges of reckless endangerment, vandalism and juvenile gun possession from an exchange of gunfire on July 24 in the parking lot of a Brick Church Pike motel.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

MNPD: Man admits to shooting victim twice due to anger

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in custody after police say he shot another man Tuesday near the airport in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police say the shooting happened on Briley Parkway just before 8 p.m. MNPD says video evidence shows Rubin Miles approaching another man carrying a gun....
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Man accused of shooting Rutherford County man arrested

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday. Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Howse allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar on East...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Man who robbed Nashville Citgo market turns himself in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who robbed the Citgo market at 500 Main Street around 2 a.m. Sept. 20 surrendered himself on Wednesday. Jesse McBride, 31 allegedly stole several thousand dollars in cash and merchandise, according to Metro Police. McBride arrived at the store in a dark colored...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Third Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing gun to school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A third Pearl-Cohn High School student is in custody for reportedly bringing a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police arrested the 16-year-old junior Wednesday morning as he exited the bus. Police say a school resource officer learned the student threated to bring a gun to...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County needs to hire 9 Student Resource Officers

RUTHERFORD COUNTY Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's office is looking for nine school resource officers right now. So who is covering the gap? FOX 17 News Justin McFarland is here with an explanation. School safety is a huge priority for many parents. Rutherford County is trying to...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN

