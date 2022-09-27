Read full article on original website
Woman dies in Hendersonville house fire
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is dead after a house fire in Hendersonville on Wednesday. The Hendersonville Fire Department says they were dispatched to a home at 213 Harbor Drive for a residential fire at 2;09 p.m. on Wednesday. HFD says that crews were aware of a possible...
NFD: burning items outside threatens life and property damage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — During the dry weather, fire risk is top of mind for the Nashville Fire Department (NFD). NFD wants to remind Davidson County residents that burning items outside is prohibited in Davidson County. NFD says that burning items outside is illegal and it also poses a...
Minor injuries reported after helicopter accident at John Tune Airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was injured in a helicopter accident at John C. Tune Airport Thursday morning. A spokesperson for Nashville International Airport tells FOX 17 News there was one person on board at the time of the incident. Their injuries are not life threatening. The Nashville...
NFD battles flames on Mercomatic Court
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A house fire was reported early Thursday on Mercomatic Court. The Nashville Fire Department is on scene working to extinguish the flames. The fire was fully involved when crews arrived to the home. Crews worked to establish a defensive attack for personal safety. No injuries...
Man shot and killed outside of McDonald's in Murfreesboro Wednesday
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — Officers responded to a shooting outside of a fast food restaurant late Wednesday night. Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting of a man in the parking lot of McDonald's on Rutherford Blvd., at 11:41 p.m. Police say after they arrived...
Police: Man shot after asking to buy weed he smelled coming from car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 21-year-old man was shot Wednesday after he asked to buy marijuana he smelled coming from a car at a South Nashville fast food joint. The shooting happened at a fast food restaurant on Old Hickory Boulevard Wednesday night. Metro Police say the victim told...
Metro Police: One victim shot in shoulder at EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police confirmed that a customer shopping at the EZ Mart on Clarksville Pike was shot in the shoulder Wednesday. The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries, officials report. Metro Police said there is no suspect in custody at this time. The incident occurred...
Car gunned down at Nashville apartment complex leaves juvenile dead
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex late Wednesday that left a 16-year-old dead and two other teens hurt. Gunfire was reported in the 500 block of Piccadilly Row just before midnight at the Stone Ridge Apartments. Police say one person,...
Coffee County residents express concerns about dangerous road, guardrail
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Allen Reed has lived off Lyndell Bell Road in Manchester for two years now and he’s concerned about the dangerous stretch of the road near Normandy Lake. He says it’s extremely dangerous every time it rains. “I just get ready to hear...
One dead after crash on Main Street Monday night
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is dead after a crash on Main Street Monday night. The one vehicle crash happened on the 700 block of Main Street in Nashville around 11:30 at night. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered...
Metro Police arrest teenager fleeing stolen truck wanted on charges from July shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 17-year-old arrested Wednesday night fleeing from a stolen pickup truck was also wanted on various other charges from a July shooting. Metro Police said the teenager was wanted on charges of reckless endangerment, vandalism and juvenile gun possession from an exchange of gunfire on July 24 in the parking lot of a Brick Church Pike motel.
THP: Man charged with 5th DUI after crashing on I-24 in Rutherford County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Castalian Springs man has been charged with a fifth DUI after troopers say he crashed his vehicle on Interstate 24 early Tuesday. The accident was reported just before 7:30 a.m. on I-24 East near mile marker 69 in Rutherford County. A preliminary report from...
MNPD: Man admits to shooting victim twice due to anger
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man is in custody after police say he shot another man Tuesday near the airport in Nashville. Metro Nashville Police say the shooting happened on Briley Parkway just before 8 p.m. MNPD says video evidence shows Rubin Miles approaching another man carrying a gun....
Man accused of shooting Rutherford County man arrested
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect accused of shooting a Rutherford County man was arrested Wednesday. Zacharius Howse, 19, of Murfreesboro was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Howse allegedly shot a 32-year-old man Aug. 14 at Handlebars grill and bar on East...
Family of murder victim renews $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The family of murder victim Ryan Scott Trent has renewed a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) involved in fatally shooting him six years ago today. Trent died at 29 years old and was found inside his white...
Man who robbed Nashville Citgo market turns himself in
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who robbed the Citgo market at 500 Main Street around 2 a.m. Sept. 20 surrendered himself on Wednesday. Jesse McBride, 31 allegedly stole several thousand dollars in cash and merchandise, according to Metro Police. McBride arrived at the store in a dark colored...
Third Pearl-Cohn student arrested for bringing gun to school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A third Pearl-Cohn High School student is in custody for reportedly bringing a loaded gun on campus. Metro Police arrested the 16-year-old junior Wednesday morning as he exited the bus. Police say a school resource officer learned the student threated to bring a gun to...
Giles County man arrested for allegedly re-selling Percocet using TennCare benefits
GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Pulaski, Tennessee man is charged with two counts of TennCare fraud for allegedly re-selling pills he secured using the Medicaid program's healthcare insurance benefits. Investigators alleged that Timothy Green, 58, used TennCare benefits to pay for medical visits which resulted in prescriptions for...
Former Metro Police officer convicted of killing man being released two years early
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A former Metro Police officer convicted of killing a man is being released two years earlier than his three year sentence, the Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed. The Tennessee Department of Corrections said former Nashville Officer Andrew Delke will be released Dec. 3, 2022. Delke...
Rutherford County needs to hire 9 Student Resource Officers
RUTHERFORD COUNTY Tenn. (WZTV) — The Rutherford County Sheriff's office is looking for nine school resource officers right now. So who is covering the gap? FOX 17 News Justin McFarland is here with an explanation. School safety is a huge priority for many parents. Rutherford County is trying to...
