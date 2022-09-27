Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Shorthanded Dukes run fifth at home XC invite
YORK - The York boys cross country team had six runners compete on Thursday at the York invite at York Country Club. Hastings rolled to the team title with just 15 points including a 1-2 finish by Austin Carrera and Juan Ceron-Millan with times of 16:46.61 and 17:36.75 respectively. Waverly...
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
York News-Times
Watch now: Mickey Joseph news conference, 9/29
Mickey Joseph is looking — and finding — hunters as Nebraska prepares for Indiana. Mickey Joseph wants hunters. He's seen plenty the last two days. Nebraska's interim coach hasn’t always noticed that mentality on the field this season, but he expects it show up against Indiana.
York News-Times
Fred Hoiberg changes Nebraska's Opening Night format to avoid 'glorified all-star game'
LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg did not enjoy the preview Nebraska basketball offered its fans last season. The 2021 Huskers’ Opening Night concluded with a haphazard (albeit entertaining) scrimmage. Defenders cleared the lane so their teammates could catch alley oops. CBS’ Jon Rothstein emceed each basket like he was working the AND 1 streetball tour. And the lasting memory was a series of one-on-one possessions between Alonzo Verge and Keisei Tominaga.
York News-Times
Hartington's Noecker sets record pace at UNK Invitational
KEARNEY, Neb. — Carson Noecker chose to stay with his team and his class Monday rather than run in the Class A race at the UNK Invitational. Not for him, but for the large-school runners who could have used the push from the best in the state in boys cross country.
News Channel Nebraska
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
York News-Times
Working under a new boss, Whipple appreciates Joseph’s trust, support
For the first three weeks of the season, Mickey Joseph was simply one of Mark Whipple’s offensive assistants. That changed on Sept. 11, when Joseph was elevated from Nebraska’s wide receivers coach to interim head coach, tasked with overseeing everything, including Whipple's offense. For an experienced football coach...
York News-Times
Polk County gets huge win over Class C No. 4 Aquinas
STROMSBURG – After the Class C No. 4 David City Aquinas Monarchs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Polk County erased the deficit and never looked back as they defeated the Monarchs 6-2 in one of the key Tuesday night matchups. Polk County Slammers starting...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Huskers become first offer for Omaha tackle
When it comes to Nebraska football recruiting, things seem to be heating up a bit with the new staff. Mickey Joseph has made more than a few comments about the fact that he doesn’t expect to let the Huskers’ recruiting fall by the wayside, even if it’s not a guarantee that he’ll be around to see the kids he’s recruiting come to Lincoln.
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
York News-Times
During eight game ‘interview’ Mickey Joseph blocks out coaching search noise
The noise could get deafening over the next two months. Rumors. Reports. Speculation. Scuttlebutt. Nebraska football is getting a new head coach, and it will either be the interim head coach Mickey Joseph – data since 2010 suggests the chances are below 20% it will be him – or the field.
York News-Times
New guys in new roles: Nebraska's "reset" to extend to playing time
LINCOLN – New guys in new roles. Nebraska was already living the philosophy in its first press conference following an eventful bye week. No captains spoke Tuesday on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium to talk about Indiana and coaching changes. Quarterback Casey Thompson didn’t make an appearance. Nor did any senior.
1011now.com
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game
Nebraska coordinators Bill Busch and Mark Whipple meet with reporters for the first time since the firing of Scott Frost. John Cook has a number of go-to players when the match is on the line. The Mash-Up: Week 5. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT. Watch the top...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
agupdate.com
Love for horses and cows pulls Kara Brichacek home
Kara Brichacek has a soft spot for animals. Most at home in the pasture among her cows and horses, Brichacek comes to her family farm north of Schuyler, Nebraska as much as possible. This is not an easy task as she works a full-time job 70 miles away. “It is...
klkntv.com
Two from Lincoln killed in crash with semi in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man and woman were killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Scottsbluff, the Nebraska State Patrol said. The crash happened just after 12 p.m. on Link 62A in Morrill County. A westbound Subaru Forester had passed a semi and then tried to make...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
