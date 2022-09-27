PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian Wildcats struggled with consistency this year and that is partially the blame for their 1-3 record this season. In the first two games, the offense could not get much going. The Wildcats scored only 14 points total in both contests. The offense had a total of three turnovers, and the defense forced four turnovers in the first two matchups.

