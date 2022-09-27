People are scrutinizing their homeowner's and renter's insurance policies more than ever. With so many recent floods around the country, many people are double-checking their home insurance policies. This was the case in Buffalo last winter as snow melt caused a lot of flooding, but that's just one example of the issues people are facing. Insurance companies are being tougher than ever with policies and claims. New York insurance expert Aaron Ross has some good insight into all this. Ross is the president of Royal Adjuster , a multi-state public adjusting company and is a member of AAPIA and the American Adjuster Association, and he is on the insurance advisory committee of numerous Fortune 500 companies: He joins us on AM Buffalo to give us some helpful advice when it comes to your homeowners and renter insurance. Whether you are a homeowner or a renter he has answers to your pressing insurance questions.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO