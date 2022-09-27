Read full article on original website
Heating Tax Breaks For Some Families In Western New York?
The winter of 2022-23 is going to be a record setter but not for what we are used to seeing. Sure, we will get lots of snow. But the bigger story of this upcoming season will be the cost to heat your home. We are all trying to stay afloat...
WKBW-TV
WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning
BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sweeter and smaller: Exploring the apple outlook for New York state this year
GASPORT, N.Y. — The fall season, especially in New York, is synonymous with apples. With parts of the state dealing with a drought, does that mean a bite into the fruit will be less juicy and refreshing? Will there even be enough apples to make that beloved cider or donuts?
How Close is New York State to Legal Human Composting?
Wait, human composting? Does this mean that a person, after they pass, will go in the same place that you put the food scraps and the lawn clippings in the back yard? Um, not sure I want to be seeing that happen in the backyard. Human composting or the more...
wrrv.com
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
CARS・
Cover your plants tonight: First frost of the season could descend on Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- In another sign that fall has truly arrived, the season’s first frost advisory has been issued for Central New York. The National Weather Service said air temperatures in much of the region could drop into the mid 30s by early Friday morning. Hills and rural valleys could be even colder, while urban areas, where buildings and concrete retain heat during the day and release it at night, will be warmer.
The Real Reason New York Is Seeing A Drop In Gas Prices
Gas prices are going down in New York State, and everybody wants to know why. It seems like once things started to get back to “normal” following the pandemic, everything began to skyrocket in price. And across the nation, we’re still seeing a jump in gas prices, but...
WKBW-TV
Do you have the right homeowners or rental insurance
People are scrutinizing their homeowner's and renter's insurance policies more than ever. With so many recent floods around the country, many people are double-checking their home insurance policies. This was the case in Buffalo last winter as snow melt caused a lot of flooding, but that's just one example of the issues people are facing. Insurance companies are being tougher than ever with policies and claims. New York insurance expert Aaron Ross has some good insight into all this. Ross is the president of Royal Adjuster , a multi-state public adjusting company and is a member of AAPIA and the American Adjuster Association, and he is on the insurance advisory committee of numerous Fortune 500 companies: He joins us on AM Buffalo to give us some helpful advice when it comes to your homeowners and renter insurance. Whether you are a homeowner or a renter he has answers to your pressing insurance questions.
“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners
The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
Could Fast Food Workers in New York State Soon Make $22 an Hour?
The food service industry has gone through changes in recent years, both at a state level here in New York and nationally. Back in 2021, the minimum wage for fast food workers in New York State was raised to $15 per hour, which was a hot button topic across the state for a number of months, leading up to and after it was put into place.
Longtime Salina hotel to lay off 123 workers and turn building into luxury senior housing
Salina, N.Y. -- A longtime Salina hotel is being sold to a buyer who plans to turn it into luxury housing for people 55 and older. The Ramada by Wyndham, which has stood at 441 Electronics Parkway for 60 years, is scheduled to close on Dec. 22, putting all its 123 employees, many of them union members, out of work.
Customers deal with impact of strike at Central NY’s biggest food distributor
For Cheryl Hassett, the workers’ strike that hit Central New York’s largest food distributor this week is going to cause “a little inconvenience.”. The owner of the downtown Syracuse lunch spot Soup R Salads uses Sysco to deliver many regular items, such as cheese and deli meats. When 200 members of Teamsters Local 317 walked out at Sysco’s distribution center Tuesday night, things changed.
Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!
In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
Constellation Joins State and Federal Officials to Celebrate Progress on Nation’s First Nuclear-Powered Clean Hydrogen Facility
OSWEGO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Leaders from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) joined Constellation leaders and employees at Nine Mile Point today to celebrate progress on the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility that will begin production by the end of the year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005222/en/ Constellation’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station will be home to the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility, which will begin production by the end of the year. (Photo: Business Wire)
Upstate NY Rangers Find 15 Huge Marijuana Plants Growing On State Land
These New York State Forest Rangers have reached a new high in their jobs. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) sent several Rangers to the Town of Centerville in Allegany County after receiving a tip on marijuana plants growing on state land. Since this it's illegal to grow on state lands, they were quick to respond to the scene.
Bow Hunting In New York? Remember This Rule
The best part of the the year is here in New York State. From now until New Year's eve, there are some great things that are going to happen and some of the best weather of the year as well. This weekend will be the start of the archery hunting...
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is Walmart ditching paper bags?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about the rules for grocery shopping. Plastic bags have been banned in New York State for two years. Paper bags are still an option but maybe you’ve heard this talk, like I did. A worker at the BayTowne Walmart recently told me the company is ditching paper bags in New York next month.
Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?
Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
newyorkupstate.com
Don’t miss these dates for all the upcoming hunting seasons in Upstate New York
Several hunting seasons open soon, giving hunters of all ages across New York state a chance to bag squirrels, rabbits, hares, whitetail deer, bear, ruffed grouse, pheasants, bobwhite quail, ducks, coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, gray and red foxes, skunks, opossum, and weasels. Here’s a comprehensive list to keep track of all...
