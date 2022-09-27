ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

WKBW-TV

WNY Food System Report released Thursday morning

BUFFALO, NY — Due to food insecurity that was amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic ,the Western New York Foundation and the Southern Tier West Development Foundation launched the Regional Food System report that began in 2021 and officially was unveiled on Thursday. “Somebody asked me, ‘Why now, why today?...
BUFFALO, NY
wrrv.com

The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection

Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
CARS
Syracuse.com

Cover your plants tonight: First frost of the season could descend on Central NY

Syracuse, N.Y. -- In another sign that fall has truly arrived, the season’s first frost advisory has been issued for Central New York. The National Weather Service said air temperatures in much of the region could drop into the mid 30s by early Friday morning. Hills and rural valleys could be even colder, while urban areas, where buildings and concrete retain heat during the day and release it at night, will be warmer.
ENVIRONMENT
WKBW-TV

Do you have the right homeowners or rental insurance

People are scrutinizing their homeowner's and renter's insurance policies more than ever. With so many recent floods around the country, many people are double-checking their home insurance policies. This was the case in Buffalo last winter as snow melt caused a lot of flooding, but that's just one example of the issues people are facing. Insurance companies are being tougher than ever with policies and claims. New York insurance expert Aaron Ross has some good insight into all this. Ross is the president of Royal Adjuster , a multi-state public adjusting company and is a member of AAPIA and the American Adjuster Association, and he is on the insurance advisory committee of numerous Fortune 500 companies: He joins us on AM Buffalo to give us some helpful advice when it comes to your homeowners and renter insurance. Whether you are a homeowner or a renter he has answers to your pressing insurance questions.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
96.1 The Eagle

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

Customers deal with impact of strike at Central NY’s biggest food distributor

For Cheryl Hassett, the workers’ strike that hit Central New York’s largest food distributor this week is going to cause “a little inconvenience.”. The owner of the downtown Syracuse lunch spot Soup R Salads uses Sysco to deliver many regular items, such as cheese and deli meats. When 200 members of Teamsters Local 317 walked out at Sysco’s distribution center Tuesday night, things changed.
SYRACUSE, NY
CNY News

Halfmoon Cookies and Cider Donuts! Its an Upstate New York Thing!

In the list of iconic Upstate New York food treats one would have to place our beloved apple cider donuts and halfmoon cookies. You can get the cookies all year long, of course, but the apple cider donuts are something we long for when autumn is in full bloom in our beautiful region. From in store bakeries, to farm markets, to mom-and-pop roadside stands, these donuts are the hallmark of our prettiest season.
RESTAURANTS
The Associated Press

Constellation Joins State and Federal Officials to Celebrate Progress on Nation’s First Nuclear-Powered Clean Hydrogen Facility

OSWEGO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Leaders from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), and the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) joined Constellation leaders and employees at Nine Mile Point today to celebrate progress on the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility that will begin production by the end of the year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005222/en/ Constellation’s Nine Mile Point Nuclear Generating Station will be home to the nation’s first nuclear-powered clean hydrogen production facility, which will begin production by the end of the year. (Photo: Business Wire)
OSWEGO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bow Hunting In New York? Remember This Rule

The best part of the the year is here in New York State. From now until New Year's eve, there are some great things that are going to happen and some of the best weather of the year as well. This weekend will be the start of the archery hunting...
HOBBIES
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Is Walmart ditching paper bags?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about the rules for grocery shopping. Plastic bags have been banned in New York State for two years. Paper bags are still an option but maybe you’ve heard this talk, like I did. A worker at the BayTowne Walmart recently told me the company is ditching paper bags in New York next month.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNY News

Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?

Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
HEALTH
newyorkupstate.com

Don’t miss these dates for all the upcoming hunting seasons in Upstate New York

Several hunting seasons open soon, giving hunters of all ages across New York state a chance to bag squirrels, rabbits, hares, whitetail deer, bear, ruffed grouse, pheasants, bobwhite quail, ducks, coyotes, bobcats, raccoons, gray and red foxes, skunks, opossum, and weasels. Here’s a comprehensive list to keep track of all...
HOBBIES

