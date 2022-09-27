Astonishing moment teammates get into a wild punch-up at a press conference during Women's Basketball World Cup in Sydney - as star player blames mayhem on a 'family misunderstanding'

Two Mali women's basketball teammates have been filmed throwing punches at each other in wild scenes following their World Cup loss to Serbia in Sydney.

The violent scuffle between Salimatou Kourouma and Kamite Elisabeth Dabou broke out during a post-match interview with Serbia's Sasa Cado in the mixed zone and was captured by a Serbian news camera.

Kourouma is seen throwing a flurry of punches at Dabou, who tries to wrestle her teammate and get her in a headlock, in what appeared to be defensive more than retaliatory.

Teammates run in to break the pair apart in front of a shocked Cado.

It is not known yet what caused the scuffle, but star men's player Mahamadou Kante, who was good enough to enter in the NBA draft, took to Instagram to defend the pair.

'I see some people who allow themselves to say anything about what happened after the game against Serbia. I just want to say that it is normal that there are misunderstandings in a family because this group for me is a family,' he wrote on his Instagram story, in French.

Kante then goes on to repeat four times 'It is a family'.

Prominent former women's player Diana Gandega, who compete for Mali at the 2008 Olympics, also deflected criticism away from the punch-up.

In a series of lengthy posts on her Instagram page, Gandega bizarrely slams for media for reporting on the fight; but not about the plight of the athletes beforehand, who she claims were forced to sleep in airports.

'We are still waiting for these same media to support our players (Senegalese and Malian for example) who had to sleep on the ground in one airport because of no organisation beforehand,' Gendega wrote in French on her Instagram.

'One mistake that has, and will, taint a whole nation (could) even (taint) a whole sporting continent. When this beautiful team fought for the shirt, there was almost nobody (supporting). Now that there is rift, the whole world relays (the fight footage).

'Yes, they should never have acted in public like that: dirty laundry is cleaned up out of sight. Today this laundry is spread out in the public square, and the whole of Africa is judged for a few minutes of stupidity.

'Let's not relay on our networks the video (because) it is still giving the stick to be beaten. And let's educate our youth!' Gandega's post finished.

FIBA released a statement confirming they would investigate the brawl.

'Following the incident, FIBA has opened an investigation. Once the investigation is concluded, FIBA will decide on any applicable disclipinary measures,' said the statement.

Kourouma is contracted with Stade Malien, a professional team based in Mali's capital city Bamako.

The forward, who is one of the team's top players, has also played in the famed NCAA college basketball in America for Little Rock.

She was named as the league's Newcomer of the Year when playing for Grayson College at NJCAA level and received All-State honours in prep.

Dabou plays in Mali for Centre Dorinthie Basket.

Mali qualified for their second World Cup as a late replacement for African champions Nigeria, who were pulled out of the tournament by their government.

The lowest-ranked side at the tournament at number 37 in the world, Mali have lost their first four games of the tournament and are no longer in contention for the knockout stage.

The Malians have been somewhat competitive in patches but a 118-58 loss to Australia was a low-point.

They are still to play Group B co-leaders Canada, who were undefeated until Monday night's thrilling three-point defeat to the Opals.