WYOMING — Wyoming rancher and Sublette County House Rep. Albert Sommers is the recipient of the 2022 National Private Lands Fish and Wildlife Stewardship Award. The award, given annually by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AFWA), recognizes one individual or family-run farm, ranch or forest land operation that has incorporated proactive conservation and environmental practices and exhibits outstanding stewardship of fish and wildlife resources. Sommers was acknowledged at AFWA’s annual meeting held in Fort Worth, Texas. Upon notification of the award, Sommers told the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, “I have a deep respect for this landscape that I occupy and the wildlife that coexist with it. This landscape has defined who I am and what motivates me as a rancher and legislator. We are on the cusp of change in Wyoming, and I fear that this deep respect for landscape that imbibes in those of us who have lived here for generations will disappear.”

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO