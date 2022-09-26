Read full article on original website
subletteexaminer.com
Commissioners split Oct. 4 meeting between venues
PINEDALE — The Board of Sublette County Commissioners will split the Oct. 4 meeting between two venues, their regular room at the courthouse and the Pinedale Library. The Lovatt Room can accommodate up to 195 people. The decision to move the meeting was made to accommodate the anticipated crowd...
cowboystatedaily.com
David v. Goliath: Afton’s Water Fight With Feds Could Cost Wyoming Town Millions
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. If a preliminary determination by the Environmental Protection Agency over the quality of Afton’s drinking water becomes final, it could cost the town millions of dollars in infrastructure upgrades. The EPA “came here with a solution looking for a problem,”...
subletteexaminer.com
Albert Sommers receives national conservation and stewardship award
WYOMING — Wyoming rancher and Sublette County House Rep. Albert Sommers is the recipient of the 2022 National Private Lands Fish and Wildlife Stewardship Award. The award, given annually by the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (AFWA), recognizes one individual or family-run farm, ranch or forest land operation that has incorporated proactive conservation and environmental practices and exhibits outstanding stewardship of fish and wildlife resources. Sommers was acknowledged at AFWA’s annual meeting held in Fort Worth, Texas. Upon notification of the award, Sommers told the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, “I have a deep respect for this landscape that I occupy and the wildlife that coexist with it. This landscape has defined who I am and what motivates me as a rancher and legislator. We are on the cusp of change in Wyoming, and I fear that this deep respect for landscape that imbibes in those of us who have lived here for generations will disappear.”
pinedaleroundup.com
Sheriff's report Sept. 19 to Sept. 25
The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office reported 199 calls from Sept.19 to Sept. 25, including three domestic disputes, a suicidal person, 25 citizen assists, a structure fire, 11 suspicious incidents, eight traffic complaints, 29 urinalyses and 32 vehicle identification number inspections. Sept. 19. At 1:08 a.m., a domestic dispute was...
oilcity.news
Driver dies, passenger injured in rollover crash on Wyoming Highway 28 on Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — A driver died and a passenger was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Sept. 28 on Wyoming Highway 28 near Lander, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The WHP was notified of the crash at around 6:54 p.m. Wednesday. It...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
wrrnetwork.com
Dead peregrine falcons recovered from cliff outside of Lander in Sinks Canyon
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has recovered peregrine falcons from a cliff outside of Lander. Historically, these falcons have been some of the most visible peregrines in the state and have generated much local interest. This spring, through regular monitoring, nongame biologists identified the nest ledge the Sinks Canyon...
wrrnetwork.com
Woman’s Death ruled Asphyxiation due to Drowning
The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has released a Verdict and Case Docket in the death of 22-year-old Kim K. Blackburn who was found unresponsive floating in the water of Morton Lake (pilot Butte Reservoir) on July 22nd this summer. The cause of death was reported to be Asphyxiation due to freshwater drowning, however the manner of her death is undetermined. The Relevant toxicology from a autopsy report indicated Blackburn was intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.381. A person is considered intoxicated if their BAC level is at 0.08. The information released by the coroner indicated her death occurred about 5 p.m. that day, give or take one hour.
